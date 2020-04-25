GOSHEN — John Lichty was able to turn a negative situation into a positive one Saturday.
Originally scheduled to run his first ultramarathon at Chain O’Lakes State Park in Albion, the race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers, though, said Lichty could still get all the gear given to runners if he completed the run virtually.
That virtual idea turned into what Lichty did Saturday. The Goshen resident ran the 40-mile race all throughout Goshen and the surrounding areas, including on the Pumpkinvine Trail. Lichty also turned the event into a fundraiser, raising more than $4,000 for The Window, a non-profit organization that helps out people in need throughout Elkhart County.
“I was on a run and I was like, ‘Oh, why don’t I turn this into a fundraiser?’” said Lichty of making his ultramarathon run a charitable one. “It was just so easy to do on Facebook. I think some of my best ideas come when I’m running. I thought it’d be great if we got $1,000, and here it’s now over $4,000.
“It’s terrific all the support I’ve gotten from one little endeavor.”
Ed Swartley, the Executive Director of The Window, was more than happy when Lichty called with his idea to do the run for charity.
“It was neat when (Lichty) called up and said, ‘Hey, do you mind if I do this for The Window?’ It was awesome,” Swartley said. “It’s just a blessing to have him think of The Window and support The Window in this way.”
The Window is a close charity to Lichty. His wife, Emily, served as a board member for the organization in the past. The Lichty family has known Swartley for more than a decade, so it was a no-brainer to raise money for the charity in John’s eyes.
“It’s a personal connection,” Lichty said. “Our church, for a number of years, has done a ‘First Friday’ meal as a fundraiser, and every year we’ve made that. So many from our church have helped out from that. There are many others from the church that are volunteers there.”
Lichty split the run into different parts, setting up rest stations every few miles. Friends and family of Lichty also joined him on the run, including his son, Carlos, who’s a junior at Goshen High School. Lichty’s wife was at most of the rest stops to support him as well.
“I had so many people supporting me,” Lichty said. “I had eight different people that ran with me at different parts. One guy, he was going to run 13 (miles) with me and he ended up running 22. He deserves a medal for that, I say. That was his longest run ever.”
Lichty didn’t get much help from Mother Nature. It rained for most of Lichty’s run, causing him to change outfits at most rest stops as well.
“It was difficult because of the weather,” Lichty said. “It rained probably three-fourths of the day and we had a significant wind in our face the first half, too.”
Lichty had run marathons before, but not an ultramarathon.
“I knew it was going to hurt, so I had to stay positive and work through that,” Lichty said. “There’s a quote from a running book that I kept thinking about — ‘Pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional.’ I had to keep a positive mental outlook and kind of embrace it.”
Despite many people going through hardships currently, Swartley has noticed more people donating to The Window during these difficult times.
“Maple City Chapel just did a food drive and they probably did 8,000 pounds in food,” Swartley said. “People have really been thinking of us; we had a freezer that went down and Jenny (Yordy, Director of Development at The Window) put it out on (social media), and all of a sudden, the money came in and it was paid for. The Goshen community has been very supportive of The Window and very generous; it has been a blessing to work here.”
Lichty knows that any money raised to help people struggling because of coronavirus is beneficial.
“There’s people suffering tremendously because of this virus, and to be able to help out a little bit because of a run that I did just feels very gratifying,” Lichty said.
