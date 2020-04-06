The following is a press release from Warsaw Community High School.
Warsaw, IN - Warsaw Community High School would like to welcome Roman Smith as Assistant Athletic Director, pending school board approval.
Roman Smith comes to WCS from the Lakeland School Corporation and Lakeland Jr/Sr High School, where he served as the Jr/Sr High School Athletic Director for the past three years. While at Lakeland, Roman Smith focused heavily on building a strong athletic culture, enhancing the student-athlete experience, advancing the brand of Lakeland athletics, and increasing the competitive excellence of athletics. He also served within the Northeast Corner Conference as the Tennis Commissioner (2017-2018), the Basketball Commissioner (2018-2020), and led efforts in working with Grace College for the 2019 NECC Sportsmanship Summit event.
During his time with Lakeland, several of the athletic programs competed at a high level within the NECC and the IHSAA, including their girls’ soccer, girls’ golf, girls’ basketball, baseball, and softball programs. Additionally, several individual athletes were crowned conference champions and qualified for IHSAA regional, semi-state, and state-level competitions.
Roman Smith earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Trine University. While at Trine University he was a multi-sport athlete, competing in Football and Track & Field. He earned his Masters of Art in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University - Irvine. Mr. Smith is a member of both the state and national athletic directors/administrators’ associations (IIAAA/NIAAA). Mr. Smith is currently working toward his Certified Athletic Administrators certification (CAA) through the IIAAA. Also, he served on the IIAAA Board of Directors as the District II Middle School Director from May of 2018 until March of 2020.
"I am extremely honored and excited to be joining one of the most prestigious school districts and athletic departments in the state of Indiana,” said Roman Smith. "I’m thankful for the opportunity to come alongside Mr. Binkerd and the leaders of WCHS to ensure student success in the classroom and on the fields of play. Athletics can serve as an amazing platform to prepare and equip individuals for life after high school. We want to take advantage of that. I am looking forward to building relationships with administration, student-athletes, coaches, and members of the community while adding value to an irresistible atmosphere and department. It’s a great feeling to be a Tiger!”
Roman Smith will begin to transition into his role at Warsaw in late June. Jeff Hamstra will assist in that transition before moving on to his new position as athletic director at Chesterton High School on July 1.
