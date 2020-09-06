Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy...isolated thunderstorms this evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with more widespread storms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...isolated thunderstorms this evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with more widespread storms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.