SOUTH BEND — For the first time in program history, Notre Dame football will play in the Camping World Bowl. While the Fighting Irish have technically played in this bowl game in the past, it was called the Russell Athletic Bowl at that time. The Camping World Bowl name has only been around for two years now, making this the inaugural time the Irish are playing under its new name.
The game is also played in Camping World Stadium, formerly known as the Citrus Bowl, in Orlando, Florida. It’s a camping theme all-around for the No. 15 Fighting Irish as they battle Iowa State on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Sunshine State (noon ET, ABC).
While the game is sponsored by a camping/RV company and played in a camping/RV-named stadium, that doesn’t make the Notre Dame players well-versed in camping experiences. One player, senior defensive end Khalid Kareem, tried to say sleeping in his backyard counted.
“I was at my friend’s house, and we had a really long extension cord and hooked it up inside his house, brought the TV out there, had coolers,” Kareem said. “So, I mean, it counts. We were outside, but we ended up going in at 4 o’clock in the morning. … The noise was too much, so we went in.”
Kareem then said it doesn’t count and that Saturday’s game will be his first time doing anything related to camping.
A fellow defensive player, redshirt sophomore linebacker Drew White, has only been camping once back when he was 10 years old.
“One time, I guess in North Dakota, don’t know where we were but that’s where my mom’s side of the family is, and we did go camping,” White said.
White did the full experience of camping, sleeping in a tent and everything. The Boca Raton, Florida ,native regrets not sleeping in the RV the family had on the trip, though.
“Probably would’ve slept in the RV,” White admitted with 11 years of hindsight to work with. “I liked it; I like the outdoors. I don’t really like sleeping outside, though. But I do like the outdoors.”
There was more outdoors experience on the offensive side of the ball, at least from redshirt freshman wide receiver Braden Lenzy and redshirt junior offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. Lenzy, a Tigard, Oregon, native, admitted he likes going on hikes and being outdoors. Like White, though, sleeping outside is not his cup of tea.
“I’m not really big on camping,” Lenzy said. “I like hikes; I like the outdoor stuff, but I’m not going to sleep there. That’s not for me … you’re lying on the ground. It’s not that nice.”
Eichenberg has had his fair share of encounters of the outdoors, even being from a big city like Cleveland, Ohio.
“I went to … (Yogi Bear’s) Jellystone (Park) in Ohio, it’s a camping place,” Eichenberg said. “I went to Mohican (State Park in Ohio) in fifth grade. But yeah, we used to go to Mohican, go kayaking, canoeing, stuff like that. I love to fish.”
When asked who would be the best camper and the worst camper on the current Notre Dame team, Eichenberg picked two of his offensive linemen brethren.
“I think Trevor Ruhland would have the best time camping, and I think Colin Grunhard would have the worst time,” Eichenberg said. “Colin, he’s pretty circular, and I feel like if he did go into the water, he’d sink pretty hard. Also, he’s got some short arms, so I don’t know if he could really scavenge for himself. He can’t reach things up high.
“But yeah, I just think Colin, it’d be really difficult for him.”
Surprisingly, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has been camping numerous times in his life — although the Everett, Massachusetts, native doesn’t consider himself a modern-day John Muir.
“I wouldn’t say I was an experienced camper, but enough that I could put my tent up and handle myself enough to pull it down, pack it up and move on to the next site,” Kelly said.
Kelly did have one of his first “old man” moments, though, on a camping trip with his family shortly after getting the job at Notre Dame.
“We took the family to … Jackson Hole (in Wyoming), and we were whitewater rafting and we saw a KOA (Kampgrounds of America),” Kelly said. “And I said, ‘Man, a KOA, that used to be a great vacation for me.’ And my daughter (Grace) was like, ‘I’ve never heard of KOA.’ And we were like, ‘we’re on the wrong train with this girl.’ She didn’t even know what a KOA was.”
Fortunately for the Irish, camping skills won’t be necessary to win a football game against Iowa State.
