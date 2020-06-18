One way to judge how successful a coach is by the number of wins they have in their career. Another way is to look at their character and the character of the players they are sending out into the world.
While wins are important, they should not be the sole measuring stick for a coach. To me, turning out quality kids that are ready to become productive members of society is just as important.
Sometimes you find a coach that is capable of achieving both of those guidelines.
Former Bethel College men’s basketball coach Mike Lightfoot is a shining light in a profession that has had its share of people that were more interested in the winning at all costs philosophy in order to keep school administrators and sometimes, more importantly, keeping alumni happy so the donations continue to roll in to fund the program.
Lightfoot, the “Builder of Men,” recently received word he will be a member of the 2020 Class inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It’s a well-deserved honor,” said former Pilot player Brian Bechtel.
The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame includes players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA levels. Combined, these levels of college basketball account for nearly 1,200 colleges and universities throughout the United States.
Not only did Lightfoot win a total of 794 games and seven National Championships (three NAIA Division II and four NCCAA) in his career, but he turned out hundreds of young men ready to face the challenges in life, including being good husbands and fathers.
“There were so many life lessons I experienced through his program,” Bechtel said. “The mission trips were something he didn’t have to do. He could have spent the time at home with his own family but chose the mission trips since he knew what kind of impact the experience would have on his players in the future.”
The following statement about Lightfoot appears on the Bethel website when he has inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994.
“Along with his accomplishments on the court, Lightfoot has been a leader in integrating Christian faith with athletics. He has been using basketball as a tool for an overseas missions outreach. His teams have gone to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Alaska and Ecuador.”
The veteran Pilot mentor had the unique ability to blend talent on the basketball court with talent in the classroom. During his 30 years at the helm for the Pilots, he produced 31 NAIA All-Americans and 34 Scholar-Athletes, and 46 NCCAA All-Americans and 38 Scholar-Athletes.
Relationships that he developed with his players and assistant coaches were the most important thing to the coach, who was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2009.
“I will not remember the national championships, but will never forget the relationships that were built with the players who helped with them,” Lightfoot said in his retirement press conference in 2017.
Among the players he coached that was both an NAIA All-American and an NAIA Scholar-Athlete was Kyle Sears. The Elkhart Memorial High School graduate is also one of the more than 45 former Pilot players that followed Lightfoot into the coaching profession. Sears was the Memorial boys coach for the past six seasons (73-70 record) and will be the new Elkhart High School coach for the 2020-21 season.
“It was an honor to play for Coach,” Sears said in the story about Lightfoot’s retirement in 2017. “He always expected us to be the best that we could be. We always knew that he cared about us on and off the court and even after graduation. It has been great to call and talk to him about things I have encountered in coaching. It is also awesome to coach against other former Bethel players.”
Another NAIA All-American that followed in Lightfoot’s coaching footsteps was Jody Martinez, who played for Lightfoot at both Mishawaka Marian High School and Bethel. Martinez had a successful career as the Bethel women’s coach and is currently getting ready for his fourth season as the women’s head coach at Taylor University.
“Coach (Lightfoot) is the reason for what I am doing today,” Martinez said in the 2017 retirement article. “He was like a ‘father-figure’ for me throughout my high school and college years. He introduced me to my wife Sonya. He taught me and my teammates not only how to be great basketball players but more importantly, men of God and how to be a family man. I am very blessed to have him and his wife Jacci in my life and in my family’s life. Words can’t express the sincere love that I have for him.”
Bechtel has not only seen Lightfoot’s influence on young players' lives through his own playing career, but also as a father when his oldest son Brady spent a season in the Bethel program.
“While Brady only played one year at Bethel, it was an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Bechtel said. “Brady was fortunate to have spent a year under Mike’s leadership.”
Bechtel shared a story about how behind every great man is a great woman, and how Lightfoot was no exception to that rule.
“Mike’s biggest fault is not being able to match his clothes. There were days he would show up to practice and he would have on mismatched socks or mismatched shoes,” Bechtel said. “Or there were times he would have a shirt on that had stripes going one direction and pants with stripes going another.
“He was fortunate to have Jacci around to be sure he was dressed properly before he left the house.”
