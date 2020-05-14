A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved at the April meeting of the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“Information was given to the Basketball Rules Committee that shared the votes in individual states on how coaches and officials voted in support of or non-support of the shot clock rule,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee in a press release.
To basketball traditionalists, it’s good news.
“I am more of a traditionalist. To me, the shot clock would not necessarily change the pace of the game as much as it would encourage teams not to pressure on defense,” NorthWood boys basketball coach Aaron Wolfe said. “In the majority of high school games, each team has less than five possessions more than 45 seconds. The rule changes in recent years already favor athleticism compared to skill. The shot clock would just be another change in that direction. The game has gone more from a passing game to a dribbling game.”
According to an article by Mark Stewart of the Milwaukee Journal Gazette, Wisconsin adopted a shot clock for the 2019-20 season.
Other states that use a 30- or 35-second shot clock for high school basketball are Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Washington, New York, California, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“I have voted in favor of a shot clock before, but I would not be in favor of anything less than 40 seconds,” Goshen boys coach Michael Wohlford said. “A shot clock would not change the flow of the game.
“It might give coaches an opportunity for more strategy at the end of quarters. You always like to end a quarter with the ball and begin the next one with the ball. If you get the ball back with 55 seconds left in the quarter you have to decide if you want to play at a quicker pace to try and get two possessions.”
Wohlford is concerned about the cost schools will incur purchasing and installing the equipment and the possibility of longer breaks in the game if things go wrong.
“You are adding another element to the game where things could go wrong,” the coach said. “You see that at levels of the game where a shot clock is used. There are at times questions about was the clock started at the right time and some of those discussions add to the length of the game.”
Concord High School Athletic Director Dave Preheim is also not a proponent of the shot clock.
“I would not vote in favor of it,” he said. “The expense for the hardware and getting it set up is probably the least of the problem. My concern would be the added expense of hiring someone to run the clock and finding the right person. It’s not like some of the other positions, like a ticket taker. You can’t just pull a person out of the crowd and have them run the shot clock.”
Preheim is also opposed to the shot clock from a philosophical standpoint.
“High school basketball is not like college or the pros where you can recruit or chose the players you want,” he said. “In high school, you play the hand you are dealt. When you are doing that, a coach has to adjust to the type of players he has. The slowdown game is sometimes what is best for a team, and if that is what it takes for the team to compete, I am all for it. I know a lot of times when fans see low-scoring games the first thing they talk about is a shot clock.”
The NBA has had a 24-second clock since 1954. The move was made to attract more fans to the game.
The shot clock, combined with some rule changes concerning fouls, revolutionized NBA basketball. Teams averaged 79 points per game in the 1953-54 season, while in 1954-55, the first year for the shot clock, the average jumped to 93. By the fourth year, the average was up to 107. Attendance took a jump as well, with a 40 percent increase within a few years.
In case you are wondering how the NBA arrived at a 24-second clock, this is how it came about.
Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76ers) owner Danny Biasone noticed in games where teams didn’t hold the ball, each side took about 60 shots in the 48-minute games. So he took the 2,880 seconds and divided by 120 shots and the result was 24 seconds per shot.
The bottom line for the shot clock comes down to whether you are a basketball purist or someone who wants a faster-paced, higher-scoring game, which many consider being more fan-friendly.
There is a big difference between the game at the high school level and the game at the collegiate level or the professional level.
The vast majority of youngsters playing high school basketball are doing so for the opportunity to represent their school or the local community. Only the most talented players are seeking to use the game as a launching pad to make it to the elite levels of the college game and an even smaller number is thinking about going on to the pros.
As Dave Preheim said, in high school basketball, you “play the cards you are dealt.”
Class basketball was introduced in Indiana in an effort to give the smaller schools more of an opportunity to compete for state championships by matching them in the state tournament with schools similar in size. But even within classes there can be a wide gap in talent levels between the upper and lower echelons with a class.
Let’s not take away what might be a coach's best option in some games, that of holding on to the ball and working for a good shot. For some teams in certain games that is the best option.
Another potential drawback I see to the shot clock is putting more pressure, if there isn’t already enough, on coaches to build winning programs. That could lead to, if it isn’t already going on, recruiting at this level of the game where youngsters should be playing for the fun of the game.
Let’s just say 'no' to the shot clock for the betterment of the high school game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.