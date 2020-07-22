The calendar year 2020 is going to be remembered as one of the most unusual periods of time in the history of the sporting world, and it is just a little over halfway done.
Between Indiana high school spring sports being canceled and the suspension and upcoming restarts of the NBA and NHL seasons, it has certainly been a strange time for sports fans.
Also, the Kentucky Derby has been moved from its traditional date on the first Saturday in May to Saturday, September 5 and the Indianapolis 500 from its traditional place on Memorial Day weekend to Sunday, August 23.
Of all the postponing and moving of events that have taken place, the one that seems the strangest to me is tomorrow, July 23, Opening Day for the 2020 Major League Baseball season’s 60-game schedule.
July? really? I know the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the delay in the baseball season and I understand the reasons for the postponement. The first thing on the minds of anyone making these types of decisions has to be the health and safety of the people involved, whether you are talking about players, managers, coaches, owners or anyone else deemed necessary to be at the games.
Still, having Opening Day in July seems unnatural.
Opening Day should be something baseball fans have been looking forward to since the final pitch of the World Series the previous fall as a way to starting spring and eventually ushering in the summer months when baseball should be the main focus of the sporting world.
A number of people think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday, and it probably should be. I’m sure in most businesses very little productive work gets done on that day. To me, the same thing could be said about Opening Day. As much as possible, I have always tried to arrange my work schedule to have at least part of the day free to watch baseball.
The "Yankee Clipper," Joe DiMaggio, was once quoted in the Baseball Almanac, saying, “You always get a special kick on Opening Day, no matter how many you go through. You look forward to it like a birthday party when you’re a kid. You think something wonderful is going to happen.”
B.J. Phillips said in “Happy Playing Billyball," “In the beginning, there was no baseball. But ever since, there have been few beginnings as good as the start of a new baseball season. It is the most splendid time in sport, in part because baseball is about the only sport left—now that football players report to training camp before the Fourth of July, and hockey players start skating in Indian summer—that still has a time and is true to it.”
Hall of Fame pitcher Early Wynn, who played for the Washington Senators, Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox, summed up the essence of Opening Day when he said in the Baseball Almanac, “An opener is not like any other game. There’s that little extra excitement, a faster beating of the heart. You have that anxiety to get off to a good start, for yourself and for the team. You know that when you win the first one, you can’t lose ‘em all.”
One the more unusual Opening Days was in 1907 when the New York Giants hosted the Philadelphia Athletics at the Polo Grounds after a heavy snowstorm. The Giants fell behind early and disgruntled fans starting hurling snowballs on the field, forcing the umpires to forfeit the game to the Athletics.
The only no-hitter ever hurled on Opening Day was by 21-year-old Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago on April 16, 1940.
Probably the most historic Opening Day was when Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers broke the color barrier in 1947. The 28-year-old played first base at Ebbets Field, home of the Dodgers.
A unique moment occurred on April 18, 1950, when President Harry Truman became the only sitting president to throw out left-handed and right-handed Opening Day first pitches.
Hall of Famer Walter Johnson has to be considered one of the greatest pitchers ever on Opening Day. He pitched for the Washington Senators from 1907 to 1927, starting 14 season openers that included a record nine shutouts. He won a 15-inning marathon over Philadelphia’s Eddie Rommel, 1-0, in the 1926 opener at Washington.
Hall of Famer Ted Williams was one of the best hitters the game has ever seen, and he displayed his talents on Opening Day as one would expect. “Teddy Ballgame” batted .449 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 14 openers. In a unique twist of baseball fate, his first season opener on April 20, 1939 was against the rival New York Yankees. Playing that day for the Yankees was Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, who was playing in his 2,123rd consecutive game. The “Iron Horse” went on to appear in 2,130 straight games, a record that stood for 56 years until it was broken by Cal Ripken, Jr. on September 6, 1995.
“Hammerin Hank” Aaron belted one of the more memorable home runs on Opening Day on April 4, 1974. The significance of the round-tripper was it was No. 714 of his career, tying the all-time mark set by Babe Ruth.
Let’s hope that even though it is a short season (60 games) and that Opening Day was not until July, there were be some memorable moments to the 2020 Opening Day.
