This was supposed to be an exciting Friday night for me.
It was going to be a chance to cross an item off my sports journalism career bucket list — covering a high school football game at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka.
The Goshen RedHawks were scheduled to play Friday night at Mishawaka, but that all came to an abrupt halt when Goshen released a statement Wednesday saying its varsity football team, JV squad and head coach Kyle Park needed to be quarantined for 14 days due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus.
“Every football coach probably has in the back of their mind that something like this is going to happen,” Park said. “We can control what happens at practice and at school but we can’t control what happens elsewhere.”
Goshen and Mishawaka football teams have not played each other since a sectional meeting back on Oct. 10, 2010, when the visiting Cavemen posted a 35-7 win on Foreman Field in Goshen.
Goshen’s last trip to Mishawaka was Aug. 28, 2009, when the hosts notched a 43-0 victory.
Park shared that he talked to Mishawaka Coach Keith Kinder about the cancellation and the coach understood. The Cavemen had to shut down workouts during the preseason when Kinder tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17.
Kinder should be a familiar name to Elkhart County football fans as he directed the Jimtown Jimmies to back-to-back Class 2A state championships in 1997-98.
In addition to the Mishawaka contest, Goshen had to cancel next Friday’s home-opener with NorthWood. With the players being quarantined for 14 days, there would not be time to get in the required number of practices before competing.
After missing 5-10 days of scheduled practices, IHSAA rules require that student-athletes practice at least four days upon return, prior to a competitive game.
Goshen has played one game so far this season, a 43-6 win last Friday at South Bend Clay. The RedHawks have the following games on the schedule as of now: Sept. 18 at Concord, Sept. 25 at Warsaw, Oct. 2 home against Northridge, Oct. 9 home against Plymouth and Oct. 16 at Wawasee.
The six regular-season games and at least one playoff contest would give the team only seven games for the entire season. The last time a Goshen team only played seven games in a season was back in 1921 when the team finished 7-0, including a 16-13 win over the GHS Alumni.
Also that season, Goshen defeated Garrett 20-6, Sturgis (Michigan) 25-7, Elkhart 12-0, Garrett 26-14, Howe Military 28-6 and Peru 14-7.
Leading scorers for the team were Joe Wysong 43 points, Weddell Berkey 37 and Paul Forney 30.
The 1920 season was Goshen’s first since 1916. There was no football at the school from 1917-20 due to WWI.
Park pointed out that no one knows how or why this happened at the current time.
“We told the kids that it was not that anyone did anything wrong. We have no idea how our player contracted the virus. We were doing everything we could to keep this from happening,” the coach said.
“The biggest thing we need right now is for the community to keep supporting the kids. My hope is the community rallies around the program. These kids deserve that kind of respect.”
The coach is right about supporting the players. This is not the time to be placing blame on anyone. Was it the right decision to cancel the Mishawaka game and next week’s contest with NorthWood?
I don’t know for sure and I am not sure any person does.
Someone on my Facebook page recently asked why shut down the entire program over one positive test?
That was a legitimate question, but when you start looking at the close contact information and do contact tracing as the Goshen High School administration did, it looks more and more like the right decision.
There are so many unknowns with COVID-19, and it appears the best thing to do is err on the side of caution.
My belief is that the school administration, based on all the information they had, made the decision with the health and safety of the student-athletes at the top of the priority list.
I shared this with Coach Park on Wednesday night when I talked to him after the announcement about the quarantine had been made.
My pastor at the time, the now-retired Ron Russell, told us one Sunday morning in church, “The biggest thing is we are trying to control something we have no control over.”
