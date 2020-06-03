The abrupt end to the local high school spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic denied the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers one last chance to obtain additional Northern Lakes Conference titles.
Memorial is slated to merge with Elkhart Central High School for the 2020-21 school year, with the new school competing in the Northern Indiana Conference.
The Chargers have been a member of the NLC for 20 years, joining the league for the 2000-01 school year.
Memorial won the NLC football title in 2003, boys basketball in 2002, 2006 and 2012 and girls basketball in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012.
Among the other accomplishments of Memorial in the NLC are winning the conference softball title in eight of nine seasons from 2002-10, seven consecutive boys track and field titles from 2002-08, 12 straight wrestling crowns from 2002-13 and 10 volleyball crowns in a row from 2002-11.
In the recently released all-sports tally for the 2019-20 season, the Chargers were tied for sixth in the girls standings and were seventh in the boys race.
Elkhart High School was split into the two programs for the 1972-73 school year. The two new schools were both members of the NIC until the Chargers shifted over to the NLC.
Elkhart was a charter member of the NIC when it was formed in 1927.
The mascot for the new Elkhart School will be the Lions.
Coaches in boys sports at the new school are Scott Rost, baseball; Kyle Sears, basketball; Adam Homo, cross country and track and field; Josh Shattuck, football; Scott Sekal, golf; Todd Sheely, soccer; Michelle Guipe, swimming; Ric Wiskotoni, tennis; and Zach Whickcar, wrestling.
Girls coaches are Will Coatie, basketball; Homo, cross country; Kathy Krauter, gymnastics; Craig Sears, softball; Rick Nussbaum, soccer; Guipe, swimming; Wiskotoni, tennis; Crystal Davis, track and Jacquie Rost, volleyball.
NLC
The first organizational meeting for the new league was held on Feb. 3, 1963. Charter members of the NLC were Bremen, Manchester, Nappanee, Plymouth, Rochester and Warsaw.
Member schools have fluctuated between six and eight schools throughout conference history.
Manchester dropped out in 1976, Rochester in 1987 and Bremen in 1989.
Concord joined the league in 1967, Goshen in 1976, Northridge in 1987, NorthWood in 1969 (when Nappanee consolidated with Wakarusa) and Wawasee in 1968.
Over the years, the NLC has been very successful at the state level. Concord won the boys gymnastics championship in 1964, 1965 and 1966; Goshen football titles in 1978 (2A) and 1988 (4A) and boys soccer (2A) in 2014; NorthWood football in 2005 (3A) and girls basketball 1999 (3A) and 2020 (3A), Plymouth football in 1977 (2A), boys basketball (1982) and girls basketball in 2007 and 2008 (3A) and Warsaw girls basketball in 1976 and 1978, boys basketball in 1984, softball in 1991 and boys golf in 2005.
The Mishawaka Cavemen will be replacing Memorial in the NLC for the 2020-21 season. Mishawaka was a charter member of the NIC.
Mishawaka has a strong athletic reputation. Boys teams in baseball have won six sectionals and a regional; basketball nine sectionals and two regionals; cross country 14 sectionals and seven regionals; football 10 sectionals, two regionals and a semistate; tennis a sectional; track and field 21 sectionals; and wrestling 24 sectionals, 22 regionals and 11 semistates.
The Cavemen have captured a total of seven state championships. Three were in volleyball (1980, 1983 and 1988); three in wrestling (1991, 2008 and 2010) and one in boys cross country (1946).
Sports fans should recognize the Mishawaka Director of Athletics Dean Huppert, who was the former Sports Director at FOX 28.
Mishawaka’s football coach is Keith Kinder, who is slated to begin his third season (20-6 record) this fall. Kinder was the quarterback for the Jimtown Jimmies state championship teams in 1997 and 1998 (2A).
Mishawaka is scheduled to host the Goshen RedHawks on Friday, Sept. 4 in its first NLC football game.
The two schools last played in a 2010 sectional contest with Mishawaka posting a 35-7 win.
The Cavemen lead 38-13-2 in the all-time series with Goshen.
Goshen’s last win in the series was in the 2003 season opener in a 38-12 win at Foreman Field in Goshen.
Among the more famous athletes to come out of Mishawaka are 1984 Miss Basketball Sharon Versyp, who is the current women’s coach at Purdue; Anna Rohrer, who won the 2012 and 2014 girls state cross country championship; Freddie Fitzsimmons, who won 217 games in the Major Leagues, pitching for the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers from 1925-43 and Archie “Chick” Maggioli, who was a starting halfback on Notre Dame’s 1943 National Championship football team and went on the play for the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Colts in the NFL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.