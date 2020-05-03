There have been many legendary coaches in the history of Notre Dame football, perhaps none more so than Knute Rockne.
He helped to popularize the forward pass and made the Fighting Irish a major factor in college football. His feats were so remarkable that today, nearly 100 years after he coached the Irish, the football stadium is still referred to as “The House that Rockne built.”
His biography at the College Football Hall of Fame identifies him as “without question, American football’s most-renowned coach.”
Rockne coached the Irish to a 105-12-5 record from 1918-30, winning national championships in 1924, 1928 and 1930.
There have been other great coaches in ND history such as Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz.
When it comes to Notre Dame women’s basketball there is only one coach — Muffet McGraw — who has obtained the status of the four football legends.
“If we searched for an entire year. I don’t think we would find anyone better suited for our program,” were the words of the late former Notre Dame Director of Athletics Gene Corrigan when he announced McGraw’s hiring on May 18, 1987.
McGraw was just the third coach in program history. Sharon Petro was the coach from 1977-80 (46-20 record) and Mary DiStanislao 1980-87 (115-79) before McGraw took over and stayed for the next 33 seasons leading the Irish to a pair of national championships.
She officially announced her retirement during a virtual press conference — held because of the coronavirus pandemic — on April 22.
“I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women. To the best fans in the country, it was my honor and privilege to play for you,” the coach said during the press conference.
McGraw was the 13th female coached inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She amassed an impressive 936 career wins (ranks sixth all-time among Division I coaches), including 848 at Notre Dame. During the 2018-19 season, McGraw became the fourth-fastest coach to reach the 900-win milestone.
WHAT’S NEXT
The coach will no longer be seen on the Notre Dame bench, but she will remain active within the university and local communities.
“It is inevitable and appropriate that as we mark Muffet’s retirement from coaching today, much of the focus will be on the remarkable record of competitive success that makes her a Hall of Fame coach,” Vice President and Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said. “But my reflections go more to her as an educator, friend, and role model. Every time I had the privilege of stepping into her classroom, be it at practice or courtside during a game, I was struck by how much she cared about her students and how important it was for her to use basketball as a vehicle to help develop future leaders.
“Winning over 900 games and two national championships make Muffet a legendary coach; nurturing 'strong confident women who are not afraid to use their voice and take a stand' makes Muffet a teacher who made a difference in the lives of every student-athlete she taught. While we will not have the benefit of Muffet as our coach going forward, we will make certain that through her ongoing work with Notre Dame Athletics we continue to enjoy all that she has to offer as an educator, friend, and role model.”
McGraw plans to remain active speaking on subjects such as women’s rights.
An example of how she feels on the subject was showcased in a description of the type of character she expects from her team in this post on the Note Dame website.
“One of the things I try to teach the women on my team is that you gotta fight. You gotta fight for what you want. You gotta fight for playing time. You gotta fight to win a national championship. You have to be willing to stand up and fight. And, you have to be accountable in that fight. That accountability doesn’t end when you leave the locker room. It is not just about basketball. Basketball is just a game. The thing that it teaches you is about life, and these are the lessons I want them to learn. I want strong, confident women who are not afraid to use their voice and take a stand.”
McGraw was asked if running for office was in her future.
“I think I’m too honest for politics,” she quipped.
HIGHLIGHT GAME
One of my favorite memories of McGraw was a game with the UConn Huskies on Jan. 15, 2001, at Notre Dame. The Huskies entered the game with a 30-game winning streak, but the streak was snapped by the Irish in a 92-76 game, UConn’s worst defeat in more than seven seasons.
Myself and a co-worker at the time, Scott Davidson, were among the fans in the sellout crowd of 11,418. It was the largest crowd in program history, breaking the previous mark of 8,134 against Tennessee on Jan. 12, 1992.
The crowd was vocal from the opening tip until charging the court after Imani Dunbar’s 3-pointer at the buzzer that started the celebration. The Huskies missed their first six shots and never led.
All-American Ruth Riley scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Irish.
Another player for ND was Niele Ivey, the person selected to take over for McGraw as the next Irish coach.
Engineering that impressive win over the Huskies may have been one of the early signs of what was to come from the future Hall of Famer.
Since that historic day, the Irish have recorded 57 sellouts and have been ranked in the Top Ten in attendance each of the past 14 seasons.
The three-time National Coach of the Year notched 31 20-win seasons and 11 30-win campaigns. Notre Dame appeared in nine Final Fours and won 67 NCAA Tournament games under her guidance.
Well done, coach! You will be missed!
