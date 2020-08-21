The calendar says its August, but in this COVID-19 mixed up world we live in when looking at the upcoming sporting events, it seems more like April or May.
One big reason is the running of the 104th annual Indianapolis 500 which is slated for Sunday afternoon after the nationwide shutdown caused by the coronavirus moved “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” off its traditional Memorial Day weekend time slot.
This year will be the first time, since the inception of the race in 1911, it has not been scheduled on or around Memorial Day. Since 1974, the race has been scheduled for the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.
Among the other sporting events moved this year is “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” also known as the Kentucky Derby. The Derby will be run on Saturday, Sept. 5 instead of its traditional first Saturday in May. The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is generally played the first week of April, but this year the final round is slated for Sunday, Nov. 15.
A record crowd of 170,513 fans attended the 2015 Kentucky Derby. This year due to COVID-19 restrictions less than 23,000 are expected to attend in person. The Masters will be held without any fans in attendance.
The Indy 500 has only been canceled in 1917-18 because of World War 1 and in 1942-45 by World War II. While the track was closed to racing 1917-18 it was used as an airstrip as a fuel stop for planes traveling from Air Force bases in Dayton, Ohio, and Rantoul, Illinois.
The track during the WWII shutdown was owned by WWI American Ace Eddie Rickenbacker, who was credited with 26 aerial victories and was awarded the Medal of Honor.
Tony Hulman purchased the track on Nov. 11, 1945, and the track remained under the ownership of the Hulman-George families until The Penske Corporation (owned by Roger Penske) purchased the facility on Nov. 3, 2019.
Penske is disappointed that his first Indy 500 is going to be fanless.
Penske opened Thursday’s media day for the field of 33 drivers by sending a letter to the Indianapolis fan base.
“I will miss you on Sunday,” the letter began. “I wanted you here. For Indianapolis and Indiana, in general, the Indy 500 means so much ... but given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, running the race without fans was the right decision.”
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is actually located in Speedway, Indiana, that has a population of 11,812 according to the 2010 census. Construction on the track began in 1909. Speedway has four elementary schools named after the original founders: Carl G. Fisher, James A. Allison, Arthur C. Newby and Frank H. Wheeler.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway spans 253 acres and includes a golf course. The track publicity department points out that Churchill Downs, Yankees Stadium, the Rose Bowl, the Roman Colosseum and Vatican City can all fit inside.
The first Indy 500 was held in 1911. A total of 46 cars entered, 44 showed up and 40 qualified. Qualifying consisted of sustaining 75 miles per hour for a quarter-mile down Indy’s front straight. Twenty-three different car makes were in the race, but only three survive today: Buick, Fiat and Mercedes.
Marmon engineer Ray Harroun won the first 500, with midrace relief at the wheel (about 100 miles) by Marmon team driver Cyrus Patschke. The Marmon Team covered the 500 miles in 6:42.1, averaging 74.6 mph. Harroun’s prize and contingency payoffs total are $14,250.
Paying $1 each for grandstand seats, 80,200 spectators turn out for the first 500.
And on the subject of things you should not do when driving in the Indy 500. French-born rookie Jules Goux reportedly refreshed himself with chilled champagne during pit stops in the 1913 event.
Some reports have the driver and his mechanic consuming as many as six bottles of champagne during the race, which Goux won by more than 13 minutes.
A rule prohibiting the consumption of alcohol by drivers or mechanics during the race was passed in 1914.
The tradition of the winning driver drinking milk in victory lane dates back to 1936 when Louis Meyer asked for a glass of buttermilk, something his mother had encouraged him to drink on hot days.
The young tradition quickly went away, and for a time after World War II, was replaced by “Water From Wilbur” – a silver jug (resembling an ice bucket) filled with icy-cold water, presented by then-Speedway president, and three-time 500 winner Wilbur Shaw.
Milk returned in 1956 when the American Dairy Association began paying a sponsorship to have the winning driver be handed a bottle of their product in, Victory Lane.
One of the great traditions at the 500 is the performance of “Back Home Again in Indiana.” The song was first published in 1917 and is reported to have been played for the first time at the Speedway in 1918 by a trackside brass band as Indiana-born Howdy Wilcox was finishing the final laps to victory.
Jim Nabors, accompanied by the Purdue Marching Band, performed the song from 1972 to 2014, right before the drivers are given the command to state their engines.
Jim Cornelison, who performs the “Star Spangled Banner” and “O Canada” at Chicago Blackhawks hockey games, has been performing the song at the 500 since 2017.
Auto racing is a dangerous business and the Indy 500 is no exception. A total of 60 event-related fatalities have occurred at the Speedway, including 38 drivers, 12 riding mechanics, five spectators, two pit-crew members, two firemen and one young boy who wasn’t even within the Speedway grounds.
Wilbur Brink, age 12, was in his front yard on Georgetown Street during the 1932 race, when Billy Arnold’s Miller crashed on lap 162. A detached wheel bounced out of the track and across Georgetown, where it struck young Brink, killing him instantly.
The breakdown of driver fatalities in the 500 includes 14 in the race, five in qualifying, 17 in practice, one in testing and one during his driver’s test.
Let’s hope that this year’s version of the 500, while late in terms of when it falls during the calendar year, is a safe one. The world needs a good, clean and exciting race during these unprecedented times of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
