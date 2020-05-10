Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.