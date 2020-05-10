When a person spends four decades working at the same place, you know they are doing something right, like making lasting impressions on the people they came in contact with.
Bethany Christian Schools legend Jim Buller announced this past week he was retiring after a 41-year career at the school that included 35 seasons as the boys basketball coach.
A number of his former players or people he coached with described Buller as a wonderful friend and mentor, a great human being, a humble man who preferred to give credit for accomplishments on the basketball court to the players, a great foundation for life and a Godly man.
While all those tributes are certainly true, mere words fall short of describing the man who could be called “Mr. Bethany Christian.”
His humbleness and thoughtfulness were showcased in his response to a text message I sent him about an interview for The News.
“I would be honored, especially from a long term friend in the business.”
Buller guided the then-Braves and now-Bruins to a total of 371 wins, more than any other boys basketball coach in Elkhart County history.
The following are excerpts from postings on the Bethany Facebook page.
Daniel Mast is a 2006 Bethany graduate and is currently the school’s boys basketball coach.
“I have known Jim all my life,” Mast said. “Not only has he been my teacher and coach he is also my uncle. He has filled other roles such as mentor and friend.
“One of the things I admire most about him is his ability to be involved in any moment and make it special. I hope to be able to emulate that.”
Krysten Parson has worked with Buller as a guidance counselor.
“Jim is a great human being, she said. “I love his holistic approach to counseling. He doesn’t care about just part of the student but the whole student. He is constantly challenging students to think about their future. He is the model of what it means to be an incredible person.
“He is one of the pillars at Bethany. He is leaving Bethany better than when he came to school.”
Barry Johnson was an assistant coach for Buller from 1995 to 2012 and also worked with him in an administrative capacity at Bethany.
“Jim was so humble. There were many times he could have been arrogant and taken the credit for the team’s success. Yet he was always the one who deflected the credit to the players,” Johnson said. “One of the things that I admire most about Jim is his genuine belief in God and how he shows it on a daily basis.”
Former Bethany player Trevor Daugherty feels some of the success in his life today is due to Buller’s impact.
“Thirty-five seasons and 371 wins all while preparing young men to go on to be college players is quite an accomplishment,” Daugherty said. “He taught lessons that go beyond the court. As husband, father and businessman I see those lessons play out every day.”
Scott Bodiker not only played basketball for Buller, he returned to the school as an assistant coach before becoming a head soccer coach in Ohio.
“You have earned your retirement Jim. I am so thankful to have had you as a coach and to have been an assistant coach for you,” Bodiker said. “You were an unbelievable mentor and those years of my life are ones I cherish. You taught me how to compete while at the same time keeping winning in perspective.
“You taught me it was important to have fun and how to value every member of the team. That is an aspect I have carried over into my own coaching career. You have been a great foundation for my life.”
