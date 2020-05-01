There have been a lot of posts on social media recently about who you would put on your Mount Rushmore for a sport or a specific team.
Sculptor Gutzon Borglum created the Mount Rushmore’s design and oversaw the project’s execution from 1927 to 1941 with the help of his son Lincoln Borglum. The sculpture, located in the Black Hills in Keystone, South Dakota, features the 60-foot heads of Presidents George Washington (1732–1799), Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826), Theodore Roosevelt (1858–1919) and Abraham Lincoln (1809–1865).
The purpose of the messages on social media, like Borglum did, is to select four players to represent your favorite team or sport.
I decided to start with baseball and to do a Mount Rushmore of my favorites from my beloved Chicago Cubs.
MR. CUB
Ernie Banks, know as “Mr. Cub” or “Mr. Sunshine," was a lock for the monument. He was famous for saying on summer days, “It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame ... Let’s play two!”
Banks was one of those special players who had a personality that you couldn’t help but love, and when he flashed that famous smile you couldn’t help but smile in return.
A natural and all-around athlete, Banks lettered in basketball, football and track in high school. The future Hall of Famer’s high school didn’t have a baseball team. He spent his summers playing on a fast-pitch softball team. While serving in the military he played with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Banks began his professional baseball career with the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before breaking into the majors with the Cubs in September of 1953.
The shortstop and first baseman from 1953-71 was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977. He finished his career with a .274 batting average, 2,583 hits, 512 home runs and 1,636 runs batted in.
Among my memories of “Mr. Cub” is Jack Brickhouse’s “Hey! Hey,” call of his 500th home run on May, 12, 1970.
MR. CONSISTENCY
This choice was a lock, just like Banks. Pitcher Greg Maddux was a model of consistency during his Hall of Fame career with the Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, winning at least 15 games for 17 straight seasons. He is eighth on the all-time wins list with 355. The only other pitcher since the start of the post-1920 live-ball era with more wins is Warren Spahn (363).
Maddux is one of only 10 MLB pitchers to achieve both 300 wins and 3,000 strikeouts and is the only one to also have fewer than 1,000 walks.
He was so consistent on the mound that San Diego Padres bullpen catcher Ben Risinger said “I bet I could catch him with my eyes closed.”
Maddux faced 20,421 hitters in 5,008 innings during his career, walking a mere 999, or an average of 1.7 walks per nine innings. In 1997, he hurled 232 innings, issuing only 20 base on balls.
One of my favorites from Maddux was his response to a question about the sign-stealing accusations against the Houston Astros.
“I could stand on the mound, tell you it was going to be a slider on the lower outside corner of the plate and you still couldn’t hit it.”
RYNO
Ryne Sandberg is another Cubbie that didn’t take much thought to include.
The perennial All-Star and Gold Glove candidate played 16 seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cubs from 1981-94 and 1996-97. He made 10 consecutive appearances in the All-Star Game and won Gold Gloves from 1983-91. His career fielding percentage of .989 was an MLB record for second basemen when he retired.
When Cubs General Manager Dallas Greene traded for Sandberg, the plan was to put him at third. He moved to second for the 1983 season after the Cubs had acquired Ron Cey to play third. Sandberg moved to second and went on to become a Hall of Famer.
The Cubs’ legend had a breakout season in 1984, batting .314 with 200 hits, 114 runs, 36 doubles, 19 triples, 19 home runs and 84 RBI. He led the Cubs to the National League Eastern Division title, the first championship of any kind for the North Siders since 1945.
The nationally televised “Sandberg Game” against the rival St. Louis Cardinals on June 23, 1984, is credited by many with having thrust Sandberg into the national spotlight.
Sandberg belted a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning off Bruce Sutter, one of the premier closers in the game, to tie the score 9-9. The Cards scored a pair of runs in the top of the 10th. Sandberg came to the plate in the Cubs’ half of the inning with a runner on base and slugged a second round-tripper off Sutter.
Cubs’ radio announcer Harry Caray described the play: “There’s a drive, way back! Might be outta here! It is! It is! He did it again! He did it again! The game is tied! The game is tied! Holy Cow! Listen to this crowd, everybody’s gone bananas! What would the odds be if I told you that twice Sandberg would hit home runs off Bruce Sutter?”
The Cubs won the game on a single by Dave Owen in the 11th frame.
NO. 10
The four Presidents on Mount Rushmore were chosen to represent this nation’s birth, growth, development and preservation. When I think of the Chicago Cubs, another player that always comes to my mind is Ron Santo, the man who gave his heart and soul to the team both on the playing field and in the announcer’s booth.
One of the things that made Santo so remarkable was the fact all of his accomplishments occurred while he was battling diabetes. That fact was pretty much concealed from the public until 1971. The disease led to the amputation of the lower half of both legs.
Santo played for the Cubs from 1960-73 and for the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox in 1974. He had a career batting average of .277 with 2,254 hits, 342 home runs and 1,331 RBI. When he retired, he held National League records for career assists (4,532), total chances (6,777) and double plays at third base (389).
Santo waited anxiously each year for the Hall of Fame votes to be released, hoping his time had come. Unfortunately, the vote in his favor by the Golden Era Committee came in 2012, two years after Santo passed away in 2010.
