Jim Hahn, who led the Concord boys basketball team to two state runner-up appearances in 1988 and 1990, died Thursday. He was 64 years old.
The news was reported by WHME’s Chuck Freeby and confirmed by The Goshen News.
Hahn went 203-68 in 11 seasons at Concord, winning four Northern Lakes Conference championships, six sectionals, four regionals and two semistates. He led undefeated Minutemen teams to the 1988 and 1990 state championship games in the one-class system, falling short to Muncie Central and Bedford North Lawrence, respectively, in the title games. The 1990 game was played in front of a record 41,046 fans inside the Hoosier Dome.
This story will be updated with more information once it is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.