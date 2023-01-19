Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.