BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Archie Miller remains concerned about his team’s defensive ability early this season.
The Hoosiers (2-0) will look to build more cohesiveness on that end of the floor when they host North Alabama on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“If we don’t get our defense going in another direction here, we’re going to experience some really hard moments in games,” Miller said following IU’s 84-75 win over Portland State on Saturday.
In particular, Miller was concerned about Portland State’s ability to get to the foul line (32 trips) and guarding the 3-point line. Portland State’s two starting guards, Matt Holland and Hauser Woods, went a combined 8-of-14 from 3-point range. As a team, Portland State shot 50 percent (8-of-16) from beyond the arc.
“We gave two of their best players eight made 3s,” Miller said. “You do that on a given night, you’re going to get beat.”
Miller said Portland State’s 32 trips to the foul line were the result of being undisciplined when guarding the ball.
“In general, our team’s toughness level on the ball, its ability to really stick on the ball is not there,” Miller said. “Also I think just in general for a team with great size, we’re very spread out. It’s not hard around the paint right now.”
On the plus side, Indiana was able to dominate on the boards for the second straight game, out-rebounding Portland State 41-27 with 16 offensive rebounds. IU freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while redshirt sophomore forward Race Thompson had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
“It’s something we harp on every day in practice,” Thompson said. “Coach told us go hard to the glass. It changes the game. That’s something we do every day.”
Health-wise, Miller said on his radio show Monday sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee continues to progress in practice and could see more minutes after playing 26 minutes off the bench against Portland State. Senior guard and team co-captain Devonte Green remains doubtful but has started some non-contact work this week in practice.
“As we keep moving forward here, maybe another week,” Miller said.
North Alabama (1-1) is entering its second season as a Division I team, playing in the Atlantic Sun Conference. UNA returns three starters, including sophomore 6-foot-1 guard Jamari Blackmon, who earned A-Sun freshman of the year honors last season.
The game should give IU a chance to iron out its defensive issues and continue to find combinations that are useful on both ends of the floor.
“Hopefully, we can start to make some steps defensively to start to look the part that we’re going to have to,” Miller said.
WOMEN’S HONOR
IU women’s basketball freshman forward Mackenzie Holmes was named Big Ten freshman of the week Monday.
Holmes averaged 18.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks in wins over Mount St. Mary’s and Nicholls State.
The Hoosiers (2-0) moved up to No. 21 in this week’s AP poll, their highest ranking in program history.
