BLOOMINGTON — After Indiana finished last season 15-6 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, head coach Archie Miller declared protecting home court a priority in the 2019-20 campaign.
The Hoosiers have for the most part accomplished that goal, going 11-1 at home with the lone loss coming in a late meltdown against Arkansas.
Another big week for IU at home begins Thursday, when it hosts No. 11 Michigan State (8:30 p.m., FS1). After that, the Hoosiers will face No. 17 Maryland on Sunday at Assembly Hall (1 p.m., CBS), looking to avenge a 75-59 road loss to the Terrapins on Jan. 4.
Indiana has won its first two conference games at home this season over Northwestern and Ohio State. Earlier this season, IU also knocked off then No. 17 Florida State at home on Dec. 3 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
This week will present two more opportunities to pick up statement wins in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. According to ESPN’s BPI, the Hoosiers are projected to have the toughest strength of schedule between now and the end of the regular season, with 10 games classified as Quad 1 games in the NET rankings (home 1-30, neutral 1-50, away 1-75), and three more games classified as Quad 2 games (home 31-75, neutral 51-100, away 76-135).
“It's critical, especially in our league,” Miller said of winning at home. “Our league being what it is right now, how difficult it is to go on the road, you have to find a way to win home games. That's not easy as well. It's really not. But we have one of the best home courts in college basketball.”
Miller expects Assembly Hall to be energized this week with students now fully back on campus after winter break.
“They make a big, big difference,” Miller said. “Our students change the complexion of the energy level in our arena, and we're going to need it in every game moving forward because I think that every game is so valuable.”
While IU leads the nation in free throws attempted per game at 26.1, the Hoosiers have been even better getting to the line at home, averaging 30.3 trips to the line in 12 home games. IU has gotten to the free-throw line 30 or more times in nine of 12 games at Assembly Hall this season.
“Protecting home court, holding serve at home, we really have preached it this year and not letting people come in and beat us on home court,” IU junior guard Al Durham said. “We spend a lot of time here. We put in a lot of work here. So it's just a sense of pride of holding your home, your home court down.”
It won’t be easy against a Michigan State team that returns preseason All-American starting point guard Cassius Winston and preseason All-American power forward Xavier Tillman from a Final Four squad. The Spartans (14-4, 6-1) have regrouped from some struggles during the non-conference schedule to win nine of their last 10 games.
“They're a team that has championship aspirations,” Miller said.
Winston leads Michigan State in both scoring (18.1 ppg) and assists (6.1 apg) while dealing with the tragedy of losing his brother to suicide shortly after the season began in November. While IU upset Michigan State twice last season, Winston was tough for the Hoosiers to handle, averaging 23 points and 9.5 assists in both games.
“It's going to take five people to guard him and the ball screens that they run,” IU senior guard Devonte Green said. “Everybody has to be locked in and doing their job in order for it to work.”
Another key aspect will be on the boards. IU is 10th in the country in rebounding margin at plus-9.1, while Michigan State is third in the country at plus-10.1.
“When you play Michigan State, in my opinion, it starts on the glass, and then it moves into transition,” Miller said. “They're great on the glass, they're great in transition and if you can't handle those two things, you're going to get beat.”
Miller said part of the reason for Michigan State’s success on the boards is its size and physicality not just up front but with its perimeter players as well. This week in practice, Miller challenged his perimeter players to match Michigan State’s physicality.
“Our perimeter guys have their work really cut out for them, and I don't think our perimeter guys have really answered the bell the way that we have needed them to so far this season on the glass,” Miller said. “Whether that's just being able to be physical and block out and keep your guy off or being able to go get some clean ones on your own.”
Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has led IU’s effort on the glass, posting his sixth double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) in the Hoosiers' 82-74 win at Nebraska on Saturday. Junior center Joey Brunk also has been strong on the boards of late, averaging 9.7 rebounds over his last seven games.
“At times, our most productive players in games are our bigger guys,” Miller said. “So we have to find a way to keep them on the floor as long as possible when those games are going that way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.