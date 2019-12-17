BLOOMINGTON – Kalen DeBoer’s tenure as Indiana offensive coordinator turned out to be successful but short.
According to multiple reports, DeBoer was hired as the head coach at Fresno State on Tuesday, less than a year after taking the reins of IU’s offense in January 2019.
The move for the 45-year-old DeBoer was expected since Jeff Tedford resigned as head coach at Fresno State earlier this month. DeBoer worked as offensive coordinator under Tedford from 2017-18, leading Fresno State from the 120th-ranked offense in FBS to the 47th-ranked offense when he left.
In his one season at IU, DeBoer had similar success, improving IU from 52nd to 31st in the nation in total offense. The Hoosiers finished the regular season second in the Big Ten in both passing offense (308.7 ypg) and total offense (443.6 ypg) despite dealing with injuries at quarterback. Starter Michael Penix Jr. was sidelined after six games due to various injuries, with backup quarterback Peyton Ramsey finishing the season. Ramsey posted three games passing for 300 yards or more, including a career-high 371 yards against Penn State.
Junior wide receiver Whop Philyor also blossomed in DeBoer’s offense, finishing with 69 catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns to earn second-team, All-Big Ten honors.
As a result of IU’s offensive productivity, DeBoer was one of 15 semifinalists named for the 2019 Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football. But DeBoer did not make the finalist stage.
DeBoer had expressed a desire to return to head coaching since his introductory press conference at IU. Fresno State will be DeBoer’s first head coaching job at the Division I level, though DeBoer spent five years as a head coach at the University of Sioux Falls (2005-09) and led the team to three NAIA national championships.
It’s unclear at this point whether DeBoer will continue to coach with the Hoosiers through the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. The Hoosiers (8-4) are vying for their third nine-win season in school history when they face Tennessee at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
