BLOOMINGTON -- For the first time in school history, Indiana is heading to a bowl game in Florida.
The Hoosiers accepted a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Sunday, where they will face Tennessee on Jan. 2 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
The game will be a rematch of the 1988 Peach Bowl, which Tennessee won 27-22. That also marks the last time the Hoosiers have played in a January bowl.
Indiana athletic director Fred Glass said having 26 players from Florida on IU’s roster made accepting the bowl invitation appealing. Glass expects Indiana to be represented well in the stands, based on the school’s alumni base in the Sunshine State and throughout the southeast.
“We have emphasized to our new friends at the Gator Bowl we have 23,000 alumni who live within 300 miles of Jacksonville. That doesn't even include the snowbirds that are down there in the winter,” Glass said. “I think we'll have a lot of folks already there.”
The Hoosiers (8-4) put together their best season since 1993 thanks to the efforts of several Florida natives, including receivers Whop Philyor (Tampa), Nick Westbrook (Orlando), middle linebacker Reakwon Jones (Lynn Haven) and cornerback Tiawan Mullen (Fort Lauderdale). The game will represent a homecoming for two Indiana players from Jacksonville, senior safety Khalil Bryant (First Coast High) and sophomore defensive back Devon Matthews (Ribault High).
“There are many players in the southeast part of the country that we have on our roster,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “To be able to have them and a chance to play, you know, near their families and just to be able to have the first ever Florida bowl opportunity is just pretty special because that state has been important to us in recruiting.”
Westbrook, a fifth-year senior from Lake Mary, Fla., will play his final career game in his home state.
“Going back home, being on a beach, playing in the sun when it’s still in January and the weather is going to be warm, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Westbrook said.
Tennessee (7-5) will be heading into the bowl game with some momentum under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Vols have won five straight after a 2-5 start and are coming off a 28-10 win over rival Vanderbilt.
“Our seniors, our coaching staff have done a fantastic job keeping this group together,” Pruitt said. “We have a very young and inexperienced team, and they stayed together and showed a lot of resiliency and fight. Hung in there. We found a way to win ballgames down the stretch.”
Tennessee will be without leading receiver Jauan Jennings for the first half against Indiana after he was suspended by the SEC office for a flagrant foul against Vanderbilt.
Allen said senior receiver Donovan Hale had a procedure done on his lower body and won’t be available for IU. He’s optimistic freshman offensive tackle William Bedford and freshman running back Sampson James will be back from injuries and is hopeful sophomore running back Stevie Scott III will be back for the bowl game as well.
The Hoosiers will begin 15 practice days to prepare for the bowl game later this week. Allen said there will be a balance between developing his younger players to get better, then game-planning for the Vols. IU’s leadership council set a goal to not just reach but win a bowl game, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the Hoosiers shut out Baylor 24-0 in the 1991 Copper Bowl in Tucson, Ariz.
“We’re going there to win,” Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.