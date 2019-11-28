BLOOMINGTON – — In its search for its next football coach, Florida State is reportedly considering the author of Indiana’s breakthrough 2019 season.
According to a report from footballscoop.com — a website that tracks college football coaching searches — third-year Indiana coach Tom Allen has been vetted by the Seminoles for their coaching vacancy.
According to the report, Allen has been vetted along with FAU coach Lane Kiffin. The report mentioned FSU has been in contact with Memphis coach Mike Norvell and floated one more big-name candidate, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.
Allen declined to comment on the report through an IU spokesperson Wednesday.
Allen, 49, has led the Hoosiers to a 7-4 record this season and is 17-19 overall in three seasons at the school. With a win at rival Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game Saturday, Indiana would reach eight wins in a season for the first time since 1993. Last week, Allen was named one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger Award, given to college football’s best coach each season.
Allen has Florida ties, having worked as a defensive coordinator at South Florida in 2015 and as a high school coach from 1992-96 at Temple Heights and Armwood outside Tampa. He’s used those ties in recruiting for the Hoosiers. There are 25 players from Florida on IU’s roster, more than any other school in the Big Ten.
But Allen, a New Castle native, also has strong ties in Indiana. He’s the son of a former New Castle football coach who grew up going to Indiana football games as a kid.
Allen is in the third year of a six-year deal that pays him $1.8 million this season, which makes him the lowest-paid football coach in the Big Ten. He’s received $200,000 in bonuses this season for reaching seven wins and could earn another $200,000 in bonus money if IU beats Purdue and wins its bowl game.
Allen’s focus this week is on beating Purdue on Saturday and getting the Bucket back. He’s 0-2 against the Boilermakers, with both losses preventing the Hoosiers from becoming bowl eligible. Allen is trying to get younger players and players from out of state to understand the importance of the rivalry, while balancing trying to get his team prepared and keep his team fresh during a holiday week.
“We’re just trying to modify things for that purpose, to make sure we’re fresh with our legs and our minds before the game,” Allen said. “So I think those are kind of things you learn through late-season opportunities like this that you want to be at your best, and I have felt like we have not played our best football in this game the last couple of years. So that, to me, we’re trying to address that and have both a schedule and a plan that allow us to do so.”
SCOTT, BEDFORD STILL QUESTIONABLE
Allen said sophomore running back Stevie Scott III and left tackle Matthew Bedford, who suffered injuries last week against Michigan, remain questionable for Purdue.
“Just working through it, so we don’t know yet,” Allen said. “Rehabbing, working through the process of trying to get them ready.”
If Scott can’t go, IU would turn to redshirt sophomore running back Ronnie Walker Jr. and freshman Sampson James to try to exploit a Purdue run defense that ranks 13th in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are giving up 193.2 yards per game on the ground. IU could also turn to freshman wide receiver David Ellis, who carried the ball late in IU’s 35-0 win over Rutgers last month.
FRESHMAN CONTRIBUTORSSeveral IU true freshmen this season have burned their redshirts due to their ability to contribute right away, including true freshman starting cornerback Tiawan Mullen, Ellis and Beford.
But Allen said there are a number of true freshmen who could get a late look this season and maintain their status as redshirt freshmen next season, due to the NCAA’s rule change that allows true freshmen to appear in four games without losing a year of eligibility.
Four true freshmen Allen mentioned in particular Wednesday were defensive lineman C.J. Person, defensive lineman Beau Robbins, tight end Gary Cooper and wide receiver Da’Shaun Brown.
“Da’Shaun Brown is one, I know, he hasn’t played yet, but I think he’s the guy. He’s got a special talent,” Allen said. “He’s never really played the position at receiver, and he can be a guy that’s got a chance to be very special.”
THANKSGIVING PLANS
Allen said the Hoosiers will practice Thanksgiving morning in preparation for the Purdue game on Saturday. From there, he wants to make sure every player is either in a coach’s home or a teammate’s home for a Thanksgiving meal.
“I want them in somebody’s home,” Allen said.
The Hoosiers will then travel to West Lafayette on Friday in preparing for Saturday’s game with the Boilermakers (noon, ESPN2).
