BLOOMINGTON – The first 20 minutes of Indiana’s game against Northwestern could not have gone much worse for junior forward Justin Smith.
Smith had as many turnovers (5) as points (5) in the first half as the Hoosiers trailed 34-31 going into halftime.
“A little surprised,” Smith said. “Coming out with five turnovers, I didn’t expect to do that.”
But the 6-foot-7 Smith regrouped and so did the Hoosiers in an eventual 66-62 win over Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Smith scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and came up with one of the biggest plays of the game, a steal and three-point play on a transition layup that tied the score at 59 with 2:19 left.
“I kind of really took a step back and realized I probably had to slow down a little bit,” Smith said. “Trying to make something a little bit too quickly. Second half I was able to kind of get back to how I’ve been playing this season and luckily it played out well.”
Indiana coach Archie Miller said Smith was able to get going in the second half with some offensive rebounds. Smith finished the game with 6 rebounds, including 4 on the offensive glass.
“We jolted him at halftime about getting going,” Miller said. “I don’t think he was not ready to play, I just think he had some plays in there that were sloppy and didn’t go his way and it deflated us …
“Justin is a key part of our team. One, our guys count for him in terms of knowing what he’s doing on the floor and when he’s not playing well, he’s impacted by some negative plays, it changes the complexion of our team. We count on him and he can impact the game in so many ways. I think we just need to bring his best to the table and he’s got to continue to be smart with the ball.”
Shorter rotation?
Miller entered the season envisioning playing a rotation of 11 scholarship players. But after Northwestern outscored Indiana 18-5 in bench points on Wednesday night, Miller hinted the rotation might get a little bit shorter. IU’s bench players combined to go 2-13 from the field.
“Strength in numbers is only going so far right now,” Miller said. “The number has to shrink maybe in my opinion for guys to get a jolt. But like I said we’ve got to find the guys that are ready to roll, at the start of the game, that are ready to play, like our fans, like our crowd, like everyone wants to see.
“Nobody needs to see anybody jogging up and down the floor not playing hard. That’s just not going to work.”
Winning the close ones
With Indiana’s 66-62 over Northwestern, the Hoosiers improved to 3-0 in games decided by 5 points. Like in IU’s 62-60 win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic on Dec. 21, the Hoosiers came back from a five-point deficit with under four minutes remaining.
“Our guys found a way which is a good sign,” Miller said. “With that group that was in there at the end of the game found a way to win it.”
Brunk battles on boards
Indiana junior center Joey Brunk posted his fourth straight game in rebounding, finishing with 5 points and 12 rebounds against Northwestern.
Brunk is averaging 11.8 rebounds over the four game stretch.
FT improvement
After struggling its last two games from the free throw line, Indiana was able to get to the foul line more frequently and converted with more success against Northwestern.
The Hoosiers shot 76.7 percent from the foul line against Northwestern, going 23 for 30. Junior guard Al Durham sparked IU’s by going 11 of 12 from the line and made a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds left to help seal the win.
