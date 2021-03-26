This story is a composite of smaller stories written by Kevin Brockway throughout the week.
BLOOMINGTON – Freshman point guard Khristian Lander became the latest Indiana men’s basketball player to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal Friday as the school continues its search for a new head coach.
A five-star recruit out of Evansville Reitz, the 6-foot-2 Lander enrolled at IU as a 17-year-old to play for the Hoosiers in 2020-21. But it was a rough freshman season for Lander, who was unable to crack the starting lineup. In 26 games, Lander averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 assists in 10.2 minutes off the bench, shooting 25.7% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range.
Lander’s father, Randall Lander, told Indiana Rivals that Lander will wait until the hiring of a new head coach to determine whether he chooses to leave IU but will explore his options.
Lander is the latest of a growing list of IU players who have entered the portal, including forward Race Thompson, guard Armaan Franklin, forward Jordan Geronimo, guard Parker Stewart and guard Al Durham, who will leave IU as a graduate transfer.
OTHER TRANSFERS
Thompson and Stewart both put their names in the portal Wednesday.
The 6-foot-8, 228-pound Thompson started all 27 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He played through a facial fracture late last season and is widely considered one of IU’s toughest, most physical players.
Stewart, a grad transfer from Tennessee-Martin, entered his name in the portal after not appearing in a game for the Hoosiers this past season. He enrolled at IU in January after his father, former Tennessee-Martin head coach Anthony Stewart, died suddenly last November. Stewart chose to play at IU based on his late father’s relationship with IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter.
The plan was to bring Stewart along in practice during the second semester to have him ready for the start of the 2021-22 season. But the uncertainty surrounding Stewart’s role has changed since head coach Archie Miller was fired on March 15 after a 12-15 season. Hunter is still employed at IU, but the new coach may choose not to retain him.
The 6-foot-5 Stewart averaged 19.2 points and 3.8 assists at Tennessee-Martin during the 2019-20 season and is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter.
Franklin entered the portal Tuesday. He made a significant jump this season as a sophomore, averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 2020-21. He shot 42.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range.
A former Cathedral High standout and Indiana All-Star from Indianapolis, Franklin was part of a 2019 IU recruiting class that included sophomore standout forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Former IU men’s basketball coach Archie Miller, who was fired last week, recruited both Franklin and Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis is still undecided whether he will return for his junior year or enter the NBA draft.
The transfer portal was created by the NCAA to empower student-athletes and create more transparency in the transfer process. Franklin will have the option to either leave IU or return to the school if he chooses.
