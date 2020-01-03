Things are about to get much tougher for the Indiana men’s basketball team.
The Hoosiers will begin a stretch of five games against ranked teams in January when it plays at No. 15 Maryland on Saturday (noon, Fox).
Indiana (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will look to show more resiliency than it did in its last road Big Ten game, when it fell behind by as many as 30 points at Wisconsin in an eventual 84-64 loss.
Upcoming ranked games later this month include Jan. 13 at home against No. 5 Ohio State, Jan. 23 at home against No. 14 Michigan State, Jan. 26 at home against No. 15 Maryland and Jan. 29 at No. 21 Penn State as the Hoosiers stay in conference between now and the rest of the season.
“Getting ready to get into the Big Ten start here in January, we've got to get better, find a way,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
The Hoosiers are coming off an 81-74 home loss to Arkansas in which they failed to hold an 11-point lead and were outscored 19-3 in the final eight minutes.
“You're up nine, up 11 points to start the second half, at home. Win the game, do a good job, play hard, cover up some things,” Miller said. “Control what you can control, 10 assists in the first half -- had two in the second. How does that happen? That happens because you're not running good offense or running the floor hard enough or not using the things you did early in the game to your advantage, control the easy ones.
“And we'll get better at it. We'll get better at it. We have a good group. To finish non-conference this way, at home, to me, humility, wake-up call, let's go.”
Indiana has done much of its damage inside this season, with freshman 6-foot-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the Hoosiers in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.7 rpg). Against Maryland, Jackson-Davis will be matched up against junior forward Jalen Smith, who is averaging 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.
Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. leads Maryland in scoring at 16.7 points per game and is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Cowan set a goal to cut down his turnovers and has posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 54-30 through Maryland’s first 13 games.
While Indiana has been productive inside, the Hoosiers have been unable to correct their struggles from the perimeter. After finishing 12th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting last season, Indiana is shooting 31.4 percent from 3-point range this season (70-of-223) and has slumped of late, shooting just 15-of-63 from beyond the arc over its last three games.
Miller said players need to shoot the ball with confidence to knock down open looks, and the ball needs to move better to work inside-out.
“We've got to really mature and grow up in terms of understanding you're going to have to be able to run good offense and execute and do a better job of doing some things to get quality looks,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.