BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana coach Archie Miller had his team practice longer than normal Monday.
Facing a Princeton offense is always tricky – especially when you take on the school that perfected it.
The Hoosiers (4-0) will look to extend their season-opening win streak to five games when they host Princeton on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Current Princeton coach Mitch Henderson played at the Ivy League school under coach Bill Carmody, who began as an assistant under legendary Princeton coach Pete Carrill. In Carrill’s Princeton offense, the emphasis is on constant motion and back door cuts with the center in the high post.
“They are a little complex, so we had to talk about them a little bit,” Miller said on his weekly radio show Monday night.
Princeton, ranked 223 in KenPom, is off to an 0-3 start with losses to Duquesne, San Francisco and Lafayette. The Tigers are led by guard Jaelin Llewellyn and center Richmond Aririguzoh, who are each averaging 17.3 points.
“We’ll be tested a little bit differently, especially inside,” Miller said.
Indiana has won its first four games by an average margin of 27 points. The Hoosiers have been a sum of their parts so far, with all 11 scholarship players averaging 10 or more minutes and no player averaging more than 30 minutes. While junior guard Al Durham leads IU in scoring at 16.8 points, the Hoosiers also have gotten strong contributions up front from junior forward Justin Smith (16.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (14.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg).
IU has done a strong job getting to the free-throw line early this season, averaging 32.5 attempts, and is shooting at a 74.6-percent clip from the foul line.
A win over Princeton would give IU a 5-0 start for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
“Lock in, zone in on No. 5 right now,” Miller said of IU’s approach. “The heck with the other numbers right now. It doesn’t matter.”
2020 CLASS
Miller talked up IU’s 2020 signing class on his radio show Monday, which is ranked in the Top 25 nationally in a pair of major recruiting services, Rivals (25) and 247 (20). The third-year coach also made another point, the Hoosiers aren’t done yet.
IU’s current signing class includes four-star 6-foot-5 guard Anthony Leal (Bloomington), three-star 6-4 wing Trey Galloway (Culver) and four-star 6-6 wing Jordan Geronimo (Newark, N.J.). The class could be bolstered if four-star center Dawson Garcia (6-11, Prior Lake, Minn.) chooses to play for the Hoosiers. Garcia is making his announcement at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and has Indiana in his final three with Marquette and Minnesota.
