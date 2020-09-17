INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not a proud moment for Parris Campbell, but the 15-yard penalty he drew Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars sent a message just the same.
As the speedy wide receiver got up off the sideline and flexed his biceps in the face of linebacker Myles Jack, an official threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. But there also was no doubt something has changed for Campbell in Year 2.
After his rookie season was decimated by a series of injuries, Campbell set his offseason focus on strengthening his mind and body.
After Jack’s jarring hit, he quickly bounced to his feet and showed the plan is working. So did the receiver’s career-high six catches for 71 yards.
Campbell said he’ll learn from the penalty and avoid similar mistakes in the future. He’ll also build off a solid on-field foundation from Week 1.
“I think it was just some reassurance that all the hard work that I put in in the offseason, all the hard work I put in throughout training camp is just starting to pay off,” Campbell said of his breakout performance. “I just felt confident out there. I felt like myself out there.”
There were a number of contributing factors to that feeling, starting — of course — with good health.
The Indianapolis Colts also helped Campbell settle in with a reminder from his college days. The offense opened the game in a no-huddle attack, dictating the tempo to Jacksonville’s defense and marching down the field for a touchdown on the first series.
Things slowed down – metaphorically and physically – after a failed fourth-and-1 run at the Jaguars’ 3-yard line on the second drive, but the hurry-up attack is here to stay.
New quarterback Philip Rivers is capable of directing the offense from the line of scrimmage, and the Colts are well-conditioned enough to make the offense work.
For Campbell, it was a throwback to his fast-paced playmaking days at Ohio State.
“For us, it was beneficial just because they couldn’t get in the necessary looks that they wanted to get into, and we were just moving fast,” Campbell said. “We were moving the ball. And I love it because our guys are in shape. We prepare for that, so I think moving forward that is definitely something we’ll carry. I think it was huge positive for us.”
Campbell already has impressed his QB with his maturity and football intelligence.
Running across the formation as he so often did on his big plays Sunday, Campbell must process a lot of information in a very short amount of time. What is the defensive alignment? Who is he matched up against? Is a safety shading his way or cheating up to take away the cross? Where are the linebackers, and how might they affect the play call? And what depth are all the defenders at? How quickly can they react to what’s happening in front of them?
It’s a violent chess match played at high speed over three-and-a-half hours each week. And Campbell is one of the rare breeds who can see how it all is going to play out before it happens.
His vision is so good, in fact, Rivers was convinced the wide receiver was a four- or five-year veteran rather than a second-year pro trying to bounce back from an abbreviated rookie year.
“The ceiling is so high for him,” Rivers said. “The sky is the limit. He’s a strong, fast guy. You saw some of that last week in some of those deep-overs he caught, the reverse and some other things as well.
“He’ll continue to be a big part of the offense moving forward and just another aspect, another weapon from a skill position standpoint.”
Campbell said the key is consistency.
He didn’t put in all that offseason work for one good Sunday. This is just a start, and he wants to stack strong performances together as he gets more and more comfortable with the pro game.
At least one prominent teammate has no doubt that will be the case.
“He’s just more confident about himself,” veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “The more reps he got, his timing’s good, us working out with Phil has been tremendous. So he’s one of those guys that’s just going to continue to get better, continue to trust in himself and it shows. As long as he continues to do that, he’ll be fine. The sky’s the limit for him.”
FAN INCREASE
The Colts announced Thursday they will host 7,500 fans for their second home game against the New York Jets on Sept. 27. That’s up from 2,500 for Sunday’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
A limited number of single-game tickets — starting at $46 — will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) missed practice for a second consecutive day, increasing concerns he might not be able to go Sunday against the Vikings. Mo Alie-Cox would get the start in his place, and Noah Togiai — claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago — is the only other tight end on the roster.
Defensive end Justin Houston (calf) and rookie cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) also did not practice Thursday.
Wide receiver Zach Pascal (ankle) returned to limited participation, and safety Malik Hooker (illness) returned as a full participant.
Rookie safety Julian Blackmon (knee) continued to be limited, and he was joined Thursday by rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (toe).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.