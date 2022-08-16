The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

†Rank-School                         FPV    Rcd  TP  

†1. Center Grove                     (15)   0-0  346 

†2. Indpls Cathedral                 (2)    0-0  272 

†3. Carmel                             -     0-0  264 

†4. Westfield                        (1)    0-0  234 

†5. Brownsburg                         -     0-0  218 

†6. Warren Central                     -     0-0  148 

†7. Indpls Ben Davis                   -     0-0  140

†8. Hamilton Southeastern              -     0-0  122 

†9. Lawrence North                     -     0-0  68  

†10. Carroll (Fort Wayne)              -     0-0  56  

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 28. Warsaw 24. Fishers 14. Elkhart  14. Lawrence Central 14. Lafayette Jeff 10. Penn 6. Avon 2.<

Class 5A

†Rank-School                         FPV    Rcd  TP  

†1. Merrillville                     (12)   0-0  318 

†2. Decatur Central                  (4)    0-0  306 

†3. Michigan City                    (1)    0-0  236 

†4. Valparaiso                       (1)    0-0  198 

†5. Ft. Wayne Snider                   -     0-0  194 

†6. Whiteland                          -     0-0  158

†7. Ft. Wayne Dwenger                  -     0-0  138

†8. Mishawaka                          -     0-0  116 

†9. Lafayette Harrison                 -     0-0  96  

†10. Castle                            -     0-0  46

Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 44. Concord 42. Bloomington North 30. Chesterton 28. New Albany 28. Plainfield 2.<

Class 4A

†Rank-School                         FPV    Rcd  TP  

†1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)             (10)   0-0  332 

†2. Indpls Roncalli                  (5)    0-0  318 

†3. New Palestine                    (2)    0-0  232

†4. Indpls Brebeuf                   (1)    0-0  194 

†5. Mooresville                        -     0-0  184 

†6. E. Central                       (1)    0-0  172 

†7. Ev. Memorial                       -     0-0  158 

†8. Jasper                             -     0-0  92  

†9. Leo                                -     0-0  84  

†10. Hobart                            -     0-0  76  

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 58. Kokomo 52. Northridge 48. NorthWood 38. E. Noble 18. Northview 10. Martinsville 8. Connersville 8. Lebanon 2.  Logansport 2. Lowell 2. S. Bend St. Joseph's 2.<

Class 3A

†Rank-School                         FPV    Rcd  TP  

†1. Indpls Chatard                   (14)   0-0  330 

†2. W. Lafayette                     (2)    0-0  302 

†3. Gibson Southern                  (2)    0-0  268 

†4. Mishawaka Marian                   -     0-0  188

†5. Tri-West                           -     0-0  186 

†6. Lawrenceburg                       -     0-0  170 

†7. Danville                           -     0-0  148 

†8. Western Boone                      -     0-0  78

†9. Norwell                            -     0-0  56  

†10. Guerin Catholic                   -     0-0  42

Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 38. Delta 28. Owen Valley 26. Jimtown 24. Heritage Hills 22. Hanover Central 20. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20.  Twin Lakes 14. Oak Hill 10. Southridge 6. Charlestown 4.<

Class 2A

†Rank-School                         FPV    Rcd  TP  

†1. Andrean                          (15)   0-0  336 

†2. Ev. Mater Dei                    (1)    0-0  300 

†3. Eastbrook                          -     0-0  232 

†4. Ft. Wayne Luers                  (1)    0-0  184 

†5. Linton                             -     0-0  180 

†6. Lafayette Catholic                 -     0-0  168

†7. Eastside                           -     0-0  134 

†8. Indpls Scecina                     -     0-0  122

†9. Heritage Christian                 -     0-0  88  

†10. Triton Central                    -     0-0  76

Others receiving votes: Brownstown 56. LaVille 40. Tipton 32. Alexandria 20. Eastern (Greentown) 6. N. Posey 4. Cass 2.<

Class 1A

†Rank-School                         FPV    Rcd  TP  

†1. Indpls Lutheran                  (16)   0-0  338 

†2. Adams Central                    (1)    0-0  292 

†3. S. Adams                           -     0-0  210 

†4. Covenant Christian (Indpls)         -     0-0  180 

†5. N. Judson                          -     0-0  148

†6. Monroe Central                     -     0-0  138 

†7. Indpls Park Tudor                  -     0-0  112

†8. S. Putnam                          -     0-0  66  

†9. Tri                                -     0-0  62

†(tie) N. Decatur                      -     0-0  62

Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 54. Sheridan 48. Winamac 44. Springs Valley 36. Pioneer 24. Carroll (Flora) 22. Southwood 14. Triton 12. N. Central (Farmersburg) 6. N. Daviess 2.<

