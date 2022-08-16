The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
†1. Center Grove (15) 0-0 346
†2. Indpls Cathedral (2) 0-0 272
†3. Carmel - 0-0 264
†4. Westfield (1) 0-0 234
†5. Brownsburg - 0-0 218
†6. Warren Central - 0-0 148
†7. Indpls Ben Davis - 0-0 140
†8. Hamilton Southeastern - 0-0 122
†9. Lawrence North - 0-0 68
†10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 0-0 56
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 28. Warsaw 24. Fishers 14. Elkhart 14. Lawrence Central 14. Lafayette Jeff 10. Penn 6. Avon 2.<
Class 5A
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
†1. Merrillville (12) 0-0 318
†2. Decatur Central (4) 0-0 306
†3. Michigan City (1) 0-0 236
†4. Valparaiso (1) 0-0 198
†5. Ft. Wayne Snider - 0-0 194
†6. Whiteland - 0-0 158
†7. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 0-0 138
†8. Mishawaka - 0-0 116
†9. Lafayette Harrison - 0-0 96
†10. Castle - 0-0 46
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 44. Concord 42. Bloomington North 30. Chesterton 28. New Albany 28. Plainfield 2.<
Class 4A
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
†1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (10) 0-0 332
†2. Indpls Roncalli (5) 0-0 318
†3. New Palestine (2) 0-0 232
†4. Indpls Brebeuf (1) 0-0 194
†5. Mooresville - 0-0 184
†6. E. Central (1) 0-0 172
†7. Ev. Memorial - 0-0 158
†8. Jasper - 0-0 92
†9. Leo - 0-0 84
†10. Hobart - 0-0 76
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 58. Kokomo 52. Northridge 48. NorthWood 38. E. Noble 18. Northview 10. Martinsville 8. Connersville 8. Lebanon 2. Logansport 2. Lowell 2. S. Bend St. Joseph's 2.<
Class 3A
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
†1. Indpls Chatard (14) 0-0 330
†2. W. Lafayette (2) 0-0 302
†3. Gibson Southern (2) 0-0 268
†4. Mishawaka Marian - 0-0 188
†5. Tri-West - 0-0 186
†6. Lawrenceburg - 0-0 170
†7. Danville - 0-0 148
†8. Western Boone - 0-0 78
†9. Norwell - 0-0 56
†10. Guerin Catholic - 0-0 42
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 38. Delta 28. Owen Valley 26. Jimtown 24. Heritage Hills 22. Hanover Central 20. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20. Twin Lakes 14. Oak Hill 10. Southridge 6. Charlestown 4.<
Class 2A
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
†1. Andrean (15) 0-0 336
†2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 0-0 300
†3. Eastbrook - 0-0 232
†4. Ft. Wayne Luers (1) 0-0 184
†5. Linton - 0-0 180
†6. Lafayette Catholic - 0-0 168
†7. Eastside - 0-0 134
†8. Indpls Scecina - 0-0 122
†9. Heritage Christian - 0-0 88
†10. Triton Central - 0-0 76
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 56. LaVille 40. Tipton 32. Alexandria 20. Eastern (Greentown) 6. N. Posey 4. Cass 2.<
Class 1A
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
†1. Indpls Lutheran (16) 0-0 338
†2. Adams Central (1) 0-0 292
†3. S. Adams - 0-0 210
†4. Covenant Christian (Indpls) - 0-0 180
†5. N. Judson - 0-0 148
†6. Monroe Central - 0-0 138
†7. Indpls Park Tudor - 0-0 112
†8. S. Putnam - 0-0 66
†9. Tri - 0-0 62
†(tie) N. Decatur - 0-0 62
Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 54. Sheridan 48. Winamac 44. Springs Valley 36. Pioneer 24. Carroll (Flora) 22. Southwood 14. Triton 12. N. Central (Farmersburg) 6. N. Daviess 2.<