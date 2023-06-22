INDIANAPOLIS — After months of discussion, the IHSAA finally approved a change to the classification system of its four-class sports at the Association’s Executive Committee meeting Thursday.
Starting in the 2024-25 school year, schools will be classified under a 20-25-25-30 percentage-based format. The top 20% of schools based on enrollment will be in Class 4A, the next 25% in 3A, the next 25% in 2A and the bottom 30% in 1A. Since 1997-98, the classes have been divided evenly at 25%.
Since football is six classes and soccer is only three classes, they will not see a change to its classification rules. No single-class sports are affected either, of course.
A few different propositions for how to change the classification process were proposed, including one that had firm enrollment numbers set for each class. IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig explained that there were some issues with going with that system.
“I had a concern — and I think our board did, too — that if there were hard published numbers, there would be the perception that some schools would set their enrollment at a certain number and never go over that or not report the correct number,” Neidig said. “I don’t know if that’s happening out there, but that will be the perception by some. … The original group decided to start with hard numbers, but once we processed this entire thing, we wanted to make sure we addressed all concerns of the board. So, my staff and I looked at percentages and looked at the solid numbers.
“I’m not so sure if would’ve passed had it been with solid numbers.”
The new classifications won’t be announced until new enrollment numbers for schools are released later this year.
Neidig also hinted at the 20-25-25-30 breakdown not being set in stone for future reclassifications.
“This is not the end, and I’m confident of that,” Neidig said. “This changes the mechanism of how we class schools, and in the future then, the committees will look at the percentages and they may make some adjustments to that. Since we’ve now changed the mechanism, we have some more flexibility to change the percentages in the future.”
Another key development approved by the Executive Committee was a change to the tournament success factor. Under the old format, teams were evaluated in two-year cycles. If a program had accumulated six tournament points in that span (one for winning sectional, two for regional, three for semi-state and four for state), they would be moved up a class.
That process will be looked at annually now, however, and not every two years. Success of the past two seasons will still be factored in, but a total reclassification by the IHSAA does not have to happen for a program to move up like in years past.
Nothing will change for the upcoming 2023-24 season. What this means locally is that Westview boys soccer, which won the Class 1A state title in 2021 and a regional in 2022, will still be in 1A in 2023 despite accumulating six tournament points the last two seasons. If the Warriors win a state title this upcoming fall, however, they will move up to 2A.
This also means a program like Illiana Christian baseball — which beat Westview in the semi-state semifinals — will stay in 2A next season, despite winning back-to-back state titles.
What this new classification system will also do is keep schools in the same Class across the four-class sports of volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball and softball. In the past, they were broken down by sport, which led to some inconsistencies in sectional pairings for some schools.
Notably, in northern Indiana, Fremont was in 2A in volleyball and both basketballs this year, but stayed in 1A in baseball and softball due to the number of schools competing in each respective sport. Schools will now be in the same Class across the board in 2024-25, minus those programs that move up due to the success factor.
“If you’re a 2A basketball school, you’re going to be that in volleyball, baseball, softball; everything you play will be in 2A,” Neidig said.
Thursday marked yet another change to the IHSAA in Neidig’s three-year stint as commissioner.
Multiple sports postseason tournament formats have been altered. Both basketball and baseball postseasons changed the structure of its regional and semi-state rounds, the cross country state tournament will be eliminating its semi-state round starting this fall and both golf tournaments changed the number of teams and individuals qualifying for the state final.
The soccer tournament also saw its regional changed from semifinals and title contests happening on the same day to having regional semifinals being mid-week and the championship games happening on the following Saturday.
“Right or wrong — and my wife would tell you wrong — but I think about this kind of stuff all the time,” Neidig said. “I challenge my staff with this, too: we don’t need to make change for the sake of change, but if we see something that would be better or a different way to do it, we’ll do it. The Association has been accused, and rightfully so, of being stuck in their ways and being very resistant to change over the years. I don’t think that’s the right formula.
"Anytime we make change, it brings debate, and we’re good with that. I know we’re not going to stop looking at our tournaments, evaluating our tournaments and seeing what’s the best path.”