'I just want to win': A day with Drew Hogan, Goshen's everyday leader

GOSHEN — After a 75-minute workout and 20-minute drive home, Drew Hogan makes a beeline toward the kitchen. He surveys the options in the pantry and grabs a grape-flavored Capri-Sun. He says he likes kiwi flavored ones the most, but grape is all they have right now.

After finishing off the pouch-shaped drink in about a minute, Hogan starts up the shower. Before he washes the sweat off of his body, though, he goes and gets a ham and cheese Hot Pocket out of the freezer. With the water running in the background, he puts the Pocket into the microwave and sets it for the run time desired for cooking.

Even being one of the top athletes in the Goshen area won’t stop him from eating and drinking like a high schooler at times.

“I usually eat something healthier like chicken or vegetables, but we’re going on vacation tomorrow, so we didn’t buy any more of that stuff,” Hogan says.

The Drew Hogan everyone sees is a three-sport star at Goshen High School. Whether it be on a cross country course, basketball court or track surface, Hogan has excelled. He’s qualified for the state cross country meet twice, has a chance to become third all time in GHS boys basketball scoring history this year and just finished off an all-state performance at the state track meet a month ago.

But there’s also the Drew Hogan most people don’t see. The 3.9 GPA student. The caring older brother. The responsible son. The leader. The high school kid.

To get to know the full Drew Hogan, you have to spend a day in his shoes.

7:50 A.M.

The alarm goes off just the same for Hogan as everyone. He was supposed to be 50 minutes into basketball practice by now, but the gym at Goshen High School was being resurfaced that morning, meaning the 7-8:30 a.m. basketball practice that day was moved to 6:30 p.m. at Goshen Junior High School — the same time as cross country practice that night.

Hogan doesn’t eat breakfast before workouts anymore — not since he’s been running cross country, at least.

“Too nervous,” says Hogan, leaving the mind open to interpretation about why he’d be nervous to run three-plus miles on a full stomach.

Hogan gets ready and heads toward the high school, which is about a 20-minute drive from his home in Benton. Although he doesn’t live in the Goshen school district, he’s been going to Goshen schools his whole life.

“Drew has been a RedHawk since the first day [of] kindergarten,” his mom, Tasha, says.

8:36 A.M.

Hogan walks into the weight room at GHS, talking with some of his friends from the basketball team.

The 8:45 a.m. workout session is primarily football and boys basketball players. Tyler Miller, the strength and conditioning coach at GHS, runs through what the workout for the day will be. There are five different movements the athletes will be doing in 12-minute rotations, bringing the total workout time to 60 minutes. It’s a full-body workout, primarily focusing on the shoulders and legs.

0:38 Drew Hogan does a set of 'HBK' cleans Goshen senior Drew Hogan does a set of 'HBK' cleans during a workout at Goshen High School on June 24, 2021.

Working out has become a big part of Hogan’s life, especially since the fall of his freshman year. Hogan has never been the tallest athlete — he is 5 feet 8 inches tall, although “I grew a half inch this summer,” he says — so getting his body as physically strong as possible has been important for him to succeed at the high school level.

“My freshman year, when I didn’t do cross country, all I did was lift,” Hogan says. “That was because I knew the seniors were going to be way bigger than me and way taller than me, so I tried to equal it out somewhere and put it into my strength.”

Working on his body now has benefits for his running career as well.

“I just know that these D1 runners — they’re built,” Hogan says. “They’re not super skinny, they’re not super big. They’re toned, and that’s where I want to be. I don’t want to add too much and I don’t want to lose too much.”

Hogan gets about eight minutes into the workout when a lightning bug suddenly appears in the weight room near his leg. He kind of shoos it away, with someone around him suggests killing it.

“I’m not going to kill a lightning bug,” Hogan says.

He spends most of the workout with Quinn Bechtel, who he’s shared the starting backcourt with on the basketball team for the majority of the past two seasons. The two have been friends for years, growing up together in the Goshen basketball program that Quinn’s dad, Brian, led from 1999 to 2016.

Throughout the workout, Hogan laughs and jokes with his friends and fellow classmates. His personality is infectious, and it’s driven by his work ethic and ego-less attitude.

“I said this (last week) in the weight room: I don’t think there is another kid at another school that has the amount of respect within their building that Drew Hogan has at Goshen High School,” Goshen basketball coach Michael Wohlford says. “I would venture to say there’s not one kid that doesn’t like him. There’s not one kid that doesn’t respect him.”

10:22 A.M.

Hogan arrives at home and goes through his already mentioned post-practice routine. His dad, Mike, has been working from home the past 15 months, but is having computer issues today. Mike lets Drew know that he’ll be going over to his office in Goshen around noon to get a temporary computer.

After showering, Hogan changes into a Ja Morant shirt and gray gym shorts. He says the Memphis Grizzlies star has been his favorite player since Morant played at Murray State, where the future NBA star shined at the collegiate level.

On the couch in the living room lies Whitley, Drew’s 8-year-old sister. Whitley was up unusually early this day, actually waking up Drew before his 7:50 a.m. alarm at one point. The 2017 version of the movie "Jumanji" is on the TV, one of the Hogan family’s favorite movies. Drew sits down in a chair in the living room to watch the movie with his sister.

Within an hour, Whitley falls asleep.

12:48 P.M.

With Whitley sound asleep and "Jumanji" over, Hogan grabs the TV remote and turns the channel to ESPN. He mentions that he normally just watches "SportsCenter" or "First Take," with a preference to the latter because they mostly talk about basketball.

It’s obvious how much basketball has meant to Hogan. There are multiple hoops in the basement of his house. It has been the sport he’s played the longest, which makes the inevitable end to his playing career that much tougher to take.

As his running career continued to improve, more and more college coaches have expressed interest in Hogan competing for them at the next level. And although he has “grown” this summer, the basketball offers haven’t rolled in as much due to his 5-foot 8-inch stature. This has forced the senior-to-be to shift his collegiate focus away from the court and toward the track.

That became most apparent this summer when Hogan decided to not play travel basketball for the first time in nearly a decade. While he is still on a roster officially, he only plays for the team in case of an emergency.

“Definitely turning down this AAU season was tough because I’ve done it my whole life,” Hogan says. “I have so many friends and coaches that led me through the way, and just to say I’m not doing it this year is kind of sad. I guess that’s life; you just have to move on.”

Despite his lack of height, Hogan has become one of the best point guards in the area. After successful careers at the youth and junior high levels, Hogan earned the starting point guard job on the high school team as a freshman with four senior starters around him in the 2018-19 season.

“That was definitely my goal ... ” Hogan says. “I knew I was going to be varsity. I didn’t know if I was going to start right away, which I think after two games I started. … To be honest, I thought I would start eventually.”

Wohlford wasn’t surprised Hogan emerged as a starter his freshman year.

“We have a pretty good idea of who we have really, K-12 at Goshen Community Schools, and Drew’s been one that we’ve been looking forward to have in our program for a long time,” Wohlford says. “He made that a goal (to start), and you could tell. He went out and won it; he was one of our better players that year.”

While Hogan didn’t put up the numbers he’s posted the last two years, he still had a successful freshman campaign. He played more than 29 minutes a game, averaging five points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game. He had a season-high 15 points on Nov. 27, 2018, against Elkhart Central and a big fourth quarter performance on the road in a win over South Bend Saint Joseph on Dec. 9, 2018, scoring eight points in the final frame.

“I definitely showed (my skills) in spurts,” Hogan says about his freshman season. “I don’t think I really had a complete game that year. The St. Joe game and the Elkhart Central game … those were the two main moments where I was like, ‘Just keep competing, just keep working, and sophomore, junior and senior year, I can definitely hold my own and do my thing.’”

Competing and working are things that come naturally to Hogan. Those attributes have been on full display to Wohlford, who talks to his team about being “everyday” players when it comes to work ethic — i.e., not taking days off.

“Drew is as close to an ‘everyday’ person we’ve ever had at Goshen High School, and I can say that without even being here for the first 100 years of the school,” Wohlford said. “There’s no one that’s ever been as locked-in as him. It might make some people uncomfortable with how locked-in he is, but that’s a secret sauce that he has.”

TAKING THE NEXT STEP

With the groundwork laid his freshman season, the 2019-20 campaign would be the breakout one for Hogan. Goshen had a strong start to the year, going 5-0 — including a big win over No. 8 St. Joseph. In that game, Hogan scored a then-career high 28 points, upsetting the Indians in the Goshen gymnasium.

Hogan then had 30-point games that season against Lakeland and in the sectional opener against Warsaw, the latter of which was a 57-56 overtime loss to the Tigers to end the RedHawks season at 11-12.

“I could talk about Drew for the next three hours,” Wohlford said following the Lakeland game that year on Feb. 11, 2020. “He is so consistent. … He is strong, he gets to the right spots and he makes shots. He is one of the best to ever play at Goshen High School.”

Hogan scored 379 points his sophomore year, the most by any player in their sophomore season in Goshen history. The previous record was 325 points by Dave Culp in the 1966-67 season. Hogan finished averaging 16.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game and had five, 20-point games overall.

“That 5-0 start was definitely the best moment of my high school basketball career,” Hogan says, reflecting on his sophomore year as a whole. “It was so much fun. The whole school was just behind you. … My sophomore year was probably my most fun year.”

In his junior year this past season, Hogan put up nearly identical numbers as his sophomore campaign. He once again averaged 16.5 points a game, but upped his rebound and assist per-game numbers to 3.3 and 4, respectively. The team struggled, however, finishing the season with a 7-16 record.

Along with putting up strong stats, Hogan took another step as a leader by becoming more vocal on the court. He admits, though, it’s still something he’s working on.

“I think I’m just a leader in a way because I just want to win, and so I have to sometimes get guys to come with me to win; push each other to be the best,” Hogan says. “I definitely have had to, and honestly still need to, work on being a more vocal leader on the basketball court. I’m not much of a loud talker; I don’t really like audience and things like that. But this summer, I just feel more vocal. And maybe that’s because I’m a senior and I’m the oldest one, but it’s just a different feeling and I don’t know why. But I like it.”

Although it wasn’t a successful season as a whole for Goshen last year, Hogan has positioned himself to make some individual history his senior season. He has scored 862 points, which is 11th all-time in program history.

If he maintains his scoring average of the past two seasons, he will comfortably move into third all time on that list. He needs 313 points to surpass 1929 Goshen grad Lloyd “Bunk” Williams for third, putting him behind 2003 alum Andrew Hershberger (1,306 points) and 1969 graduate John Ritter (1,523).

For Hogan, though, senior year is all about one thing: winning.

“I don’t really look at the records too much,” Hogan admits. “I’m just trying to win a sectional game. I haven’t won a sectional game my whole high school career, so my first goal is to win that. And then, try and win the sectional. We have a lot of work to do, but I’m excited for it.”

1:47 P.M.

Whitley wakes up from her nap. With nothing really on TV that he's interested in, Drew gives the TV remote to his sister. They don’t really fight over the remote like you’d expect from siblings, Drew notes.

Whitley goes to turn on YouTube. Drew shudders, thinking about what his sister did the day prior — playing the song “Under the Surface” by Jenna Davis “for six-straight hours.”

“I had to leave the house,” Drew says to his sister.

“You could have just asked me to turn it down!” Whitley replies.

“I did!” Drew counters.

Whitley then turns on a series of YouTube videos that shows two images of clothing items and asks you to pick which one you like the most. There doesn’t appear to be much of a point to the videos, but Drew plays the game with his sister.

Being a good role model for his younger sister is important to Hogan.

“I wasn’t expecting to have a little sister, but it’s fun just watching her grow up and do sports,” Hogan says. “Like, doing little basketball camps, that’s where I was at 10 years ago. It’s just awesome, helping her learn in class and doing math problems, stuff like that. It’s just awesome. I’m trying to lead her in the right direction, and I think me and my parents are doing a pretty good job of it.”

Although Whitley might not say it outwardly, she shows her love for her brother in other ways. When it came to pick numbers for jerseys on her baseball team this summer, Whitley chose ‘3’ — the number Hogan has worn for essentially his entire basketball career.

“That was pretty cool,” Hogan says. “It just shows how much I mean to her — maybe she won’t tell me that ever, but there’s hidden things that show me that. It’s just cool to be a role model for your little sister.”

While dad was concerned about the two siblings developing a relationship because of the age gap, Mike has called their relationship a “blessing.” Mother concurred with her husband.

“It’s actually really great,” Tasha says. “She’s probably one of the luckiest kids because she has the best brother. They’ll go out at 10 o’clock at night and get Burger King, and he’s not embarrassed to take his little sister. He’ll take her with his girlfriend, and they’ll go to Wal-Mart and Target and take her shopping. He plays sports with her. He was really rooting her on at the basketball camp.

“He just supports her as much as she supports him. Those two are their biggest fans. He’s a cool brother.”

After 45 minutes of watching YouTube videos, Whitley leaves to go hang out with her friend next door. With Mike at the dentist, Drew is in charge. He makes sure to let Whitley know that if she goes anywhere else to let him know.

2:47 P.M.

Mike comes back from his dentist appointment. He has a slightly chipped tooth, which happened when he and Drew were playing a 1-on-1 basketball game in their basement. “It gets physical down there,” Drew mentions.

The father and son are competitive at everything, including video games. Mike beat Drew once while playing an old NCAA basketball video game, and he makes sure Drew never forgets it. Drew also doesn’t like to admit that his father does win 1-on-1 games of basketball in the driveway from time to time.

Mike also has coached Drew in almost every sport he played growing up, tightening the bonds between the two through sports.

“Coaching me since I was little, he helped me develop my skills, mainly for baseball and basketball,” Hogan says of his dad.

3:10 P.M.

After some back-and-forth from father and son, Drew goes out and gets some lunch. He goes to one of his favorite restaurants, Culver’s, and orders a grilled chicken sandwich with fries and a root beer. He goes through the drive-thru for it and brings it back home.

With some more down time before cross country practice, Hogan plays with his dog, Rizzo. Animals have always been a part of Hogan’s life, and he has recently started volunteering time at the Humane Society of Elkhart County in Bristol. He and his girlfriend, recent Goshen graduate Megan Gallagher, go there when they can and take some of the dogs on walks.

“I’m usually there for two hours … my little sister, ever since she donated a bunch of stuff to that place, they told us that there’d be opportunities to come in and help the dogs and stuff,” Hogan says. “And so, me and Megan, we do that every once in a while; just walk them and help them get out.”

Helping others, even animals, is a defining characteristic of Hogan. It’s part of the reason why he wants to study psychology in college, with hopes to be able to help people in some sort of way.

“I took a class for high school called PACT,” Hogan explains. “You go and mentor a kid that’s struggling, whether it’s elementary school or in middle school. I really liked it, and it really convinced me to look into something like that.”

4:25 P.M.

Tasha comes home from work and gives Drew an envelop from the University of Chicago, surely containing information from the cross country and track coaches at the school. It will quickly join the growing pile of college information on the desk in his bedroom.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected some of Hogan’s college recruiting experience. The NCAA had a moratorium on official visits from Division-I schools that lasted from March 2020 until June 1 of this year, meaning Hogan couldn’t go visit coaches at those schools in person and vice-versa.

The moratorium rule didn’t apply for NAIA schools. Hogan has visited three of those so far: Trine and Marian last fall, and Huntington back in May. Given he’s still early in the recruiting process, though, he’s unsure of what he’s fully looking for in terms of school.

As of now, he has a visit scheduled for the fall for Louisville. He will also be meeting with coaches from Illinois State later this summer. Letters from Purdue and Lipscomb are among those on his desk as well.

“I don’t really know the big schools; I don’t know if that’s what I want to be in,” Hogan says, referencing the pandemic restrictions. “Huntington, they’re super small, and I don’t know if that’s what I want, either. It’s also like being a big fish in a small pond at Huntington, or go to Louisville and be a small fish in a huge pond.

“It’s just weighing it all out. Location is a big one for me, class sizes, money, just stuff like that. It’s a lot.”

6:05 P.M.

It starts raining as Hogan heads to cross country practice. It’s not a hard enough rain to cancel practice, but is going through spurts where it’s more intense. It won’t be a totally dry run this day, that’s for sure.

Hogan didn’t run cross country his freshman year. He ran track in middle school, but the longer distance of cross country races intimidated him initially. He spent the fall of his freshman year working out, getting ready for basketball instead.

After a successful freshman season on the track, however, Hogan re-considered joining the cross country team the summer in between his freshman and sophomore years. He finished fourth at that year’s track regional in both the 1,600-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay, falling one spot short of the state meet.

“I liked my progression in track and I really liked (running),” Hogan says. “I knew I liked it … the coaches and my teammates really persuaded me, and then I talked to my parents and they said, ‘You should just do it. It’s not going to hurt to try it.’”

His first cross country race his sophomore year was far from impressive. Hogan posted a time of 17:38 at the Penn Invitational, placing 37th.

“Basically, the first half of cross country season, I didn’t know how to run; I didn’t know how to run three miles competitively,” Hogan says.

As the season progressed, though, he started learning how to run at the high school level. By the time postseason invites rolled around in October, Hogan was one of the top runners on the Goshen team.

He backed that up with individual sectional and regional titles on back-to-back weekends at Ox Bow County Park, running 16:15 and 16:13, respectively, for the wins. He then posted a 16:00 time at the New Haven semi-state, finishing 14th in a fast field. While the Goshen team did not qualify for state, Hogan advanced as an individual to the biggest race of the season. Hogan would go on to take 27th at the state race in Terre Haute, posting a time of 16:17.30.

After strong cross country and basketball campaigns his sophomore year, Hogan was ready for what the track season would entail that year. Unfortunately for everyone, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire season.

“I thought that was when I was in my best shape,” Hogan says. “I felt so confident coming off of a really good cross country season and a really good basketball season — for me, personally, it was. And, going into the track season, I was probably the most confident. And then to say we’re not having it, it was like, ‘Dang.’

“I feel like I lost a lot of motivation. I didn’t run as much during that summer, and I really wish I did. It definitely was a punch in the gut.”

Despite not doing as much as he wanted to last summer, Hogan had another successful cross country season this past fall. He set a personal best time of 15:55 at the West Lafayette Harrison Invitational on Sept. 5, 2020. Individual titles at the Northern Lakes Conference and sectional invites came in October, followed by another trip to state not only as an individual, but with his whole team.

Goshen placed 13th as a team at the state finals, with then-junior Cole Johnston earning all-state honors with a 13th place finish individually. While Hogan was second on his team at state, he finished 35th overall, eight spots lower than his sophomore year.

“It was definitely tough,” Hogan recalls. “I was so happy for Cole, though: he got podium, 13th place. That was awesome. … The first mile, I fell asleep; I really did. And then I used all of my energy to climb back up.”

Although it was a disappointing end to the cross country season for Hogan, personally, he didn’t let it affect him in this spring’s track year. Specifically, Hogan had a strong final month of postseason success, which included NLC titles in the 4x800-meter relay and 1,600-meter run. He then repeated as sectional champions in both events the following week and won a regional title in the 1,600-meter run to qualify for the state meet.

When the seeds for the 1,600-meter run came out for the state meet, Hogan’s time of 4:25.62 had him slotted 18th out of 24 spots.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more motivated in my life than right there,” Hogan admits. “I was mad — ‘I’m 18th? What?’ But, the 18th spot and the fifth spot were literally seconds apart. It was crazy, so I was like, ‘OK, I can definitely cut off a lot of these guys.’ That was my goal.”

Hogan did just that. He cut his seed time in half, finishing ninth with a time of 4:21.70, earning him all-state honors.

“My success in the postseason really got my hopes up and I just went all-out at state,” Hogan says.

It’s performances like the one at state last month that makes Hogan stand out from the pack. The will to win, combined with a sense of fearlessness, has propelled Hogan to success in all three sports he competes in.

“I don’t really know,” confesses Hogan when asked where his will to win comes from. “I guess, just don’t disappoint my parents — and, they’re never disappointed in me unless I don’t go all-out. Just go all-out, do what I can do to help me win or the team win. Like my mom always says: my best is good enough, and that’s all that matters.”

For Hogan’s parents, it’s the mentality he takes in the classroom that they’re most proud of. Hogan currently has a 3.9 GPA, constantly staying on top of his academics.

“When it comes to awards time, that’s probably what we value the most, is his scholar-athlete awards,” Mike Hogan says. “To hear Wohlford and those guys talk about the way he is in the classroom mirrors the way he is on the court — that’s what I think we take the most pride in.”

6:57 P.M.

Even though practice officially began at 6:30, the group of runners still haven’t decided where to run for practice as 7:00 p.m. approaches. Finally, junior Tommy Claxton proposes a route that will take them from their current location at Shanklin Park toward the Old Bag Factory in Goshen, ending back where they started. The group agrees on the path, and they head out for their 4.2-mile run.

Most practices are like this, with the group deciding on what to do that day as opposed to one person setting the schedule. Not having to be as much of a leader actually helps Hogan with cross country, in Goshen coach Mike Wynn’s eyes.

“With cross country … everyone’s on the same level,” Wynn says. “And I think that’s what makes Drew excel at this level: it’s because we don’t have him be the leader. We don’t have him instructing people how to do things or how to train. He just goes, and because cross country is such an individual sport, you don’t really need to worry about having that leader.”

7:57 P.M.

After finishing the run around 7:30 p.m., the group “cools down” with an ab workout led by Wynn. The coach then spends 10-15 minutes talking about running during the upcoming moratorium week, tracking their miles online so that way the coach knows what they’re doing in the week on non-contact between athletes and coaches.

“I don’t know how to log those online, Mike!” Drew says.

“You don’t know how to use the website?” Wynn responds.

“Yeah. I just write it down on my whiteboard,” Drew says.

The conversation ends there, with no follow-up from coach.

Technology issues aside, Hogan is now a month away from officially embarking on what could be the most successful year of his athletic career. A top-10 team finish at state in cross country is attainable, a chance to cement his legacy within the Goshen boys basketball program is within reach and more individual success in both cross country and track is almost a guarantee.

“I’m very motivated for cross country,” Hogan says. “Coming off a good track season, I really think I can show-out this cross country year. I do not feel like a senior; that has not gone through my mind that this is my last year. … The motivation is definitely there; it’s always there. I’m just excited for this year to get new opportunities.”

Hogan then gets in his silver Nissan Versa and heads home. He has to get home and start packing for a week-long family vacation in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where he’ll keep up his running every day — even while on break.

It’s because he’s Drew Hogan: an everyday person.