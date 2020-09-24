Believe it or not, but we’re already halfway through the regular season of Indiana high school football. In a year where a season happening looked bleak at times, teams are now gearing up for the final stretch before sectionals begin Oct. 23.
Week six brings some interesting games from area teams. Here’s three questions I'm hoping get answered by local teams this week.
1. Is Fairfield for real?
Something tells me we’re going to learn a lot about the Falcons (4-0, 1-0 Northeast Corner Conference Big Division) this week as they hit the road to take on Angola (3-0, 2-0 NECC Big Division).
Fairfield has looked impressive in its first four games of the season, winning by a combined score of 174-32. Those four opponents of the Falcons, though, have a combined five wins, and one of them — Osceola Grace — isn’t an official IHSAA member. Needless to say, traveling to play the Hornets is a big step up in competition this week.
For Fairfield, the triple-option running attack has been deadly under third-year head coach Matt Thacker. Led by senior quarterback Cory Lantz, the Falcons are averaging 315 rushing yards per contest. Lantz has become the catalyst of the offense, rushing for 236 yards on 64 carries and six touchdowns. His decision-making has become crucial to the Falcons’ success this season.
“He’s kind of getting it,” said Thacker of Lantz after last week’s game against West Noble. “We have to keep him healthy, but he’s seeing stuff before it actually happens. He actually has started to call more of the plays at the line, which as a coach, you want someone that can say, ‘Hey, I can read this and we’re going there.’ It worked pretty much to perfection. Very proud of his progress from two years to now.”
This is the biggest regular season game in Thacker’s tenure so far at Fairfield. Angola has become a strong program within the NECC, winning sectional titles in 2017 and 2018 as well. If the Falcons can go on the road and upend the Hornets, it will be a testament to how much Thacker has grown the program from his first season to now.
2. Who has the better defense: Northridge or NorthWood?
Don’t expect many points Friday night in Nappanee.
The game I will be attending features two of the best defenses in the area, as the Raiders (3-1, 1-1 Northern Lakes Conference) visit the Panthers (2-1, 2-0 NLC) in a game that could go a long way in determining who wins the NLC.
NorthWood returned to the field last week after a week off and shutout Wawasee, 39-0. Meanwhile, Northridge had gone its first three games without allowing a point before giving up 27 to Warsaw in a 27-14 defeat in Middlebury last week. On average, NorthWood is allowing seven points-per-game, while Northridge is allowing 6.75 point-per-game.
Needless to say, this should be an old-school defensive battle between these two teams. The first team to 14 points may emerge victorious.
3. Will Mishawaka find its mojo?
To say Mishawaka’s entrance into the NLC has been rough would be an understatement. The Cavemen haven’t won a 1-on-1 conference game in any fall sport — seriously — through Tuesday and only picked up a few victories in the newly-formatted cross country contests.
That all changed last week, though, as Mishawaka defeated Plymouth, 39-30, to gets its first NLC win as a football program. Now the historically-strong Cavemen (1-3, 1-1 NLC) host its first conference football game Friday when they take on Concord (3-1, 2-1 NLC).
While the records may be polar opposites, Mishawaka’s three losses have all come to really strong teams in Mishawaka Marian, Elkhart and Warsaw. Meanwhile, Concord was able to have some easier opponents in the early weeks, such as Wawasee and Goshen. The Minutemen did have a nice win over Jimtown to start the year, but struggled in its second game against that stingy NorthWood defense.
It’ll be really cool to see Concord visit Sharpe Stadium and take on the Cavemen. Two traditionally strong football programs facing each other is always a treat, and we’ll get that Friday night in the Princess City.
FULL LIST OF AREA GAMES — ALL START 7 P.M.
Goshen (1-1, 0-1 NLC) at Warsaw (4-1, 3-0 NLC)
Concord (3-1, 2-1 NLC) at Mishawaka (1-3, 1-1 NLC)
Northridge (3-1, 2-1 NLC) at NorthWood (2-1, 2-0 NLC)
Wawasee (2-3, 0-3 NLC) at Plymouth (0-5, 0-3 NLC)
Fairfield (4-0, 1-0 NECC) at Angola (3-0, 2-0 NECC)
Lakeland (1-4, 0-2 NECC) at Central Noble (3-2, 2-0 NECC)
Garrett (1-3, 1-0 NECC) at West Noble (0-5, 0-2 NECC)
Elkhart (4-0, 1-0 NIC) at South Bend St. Joseph (2-3, 1-1 NIC)
South Bend Clay (1-4, 0-2 NIC) at Jimtown (2-2, 1-1 NIC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.