GOSHEN — Friday is the opening night of the 2020 Indiana high school football season, but due to the coronavirus pandemic not all schools are going to be able to play.
Schools in Elkhart County are not going to be able to open the season until Friday, Aug. 28, due to the Elkhart County Health Department Public Order No. 04-2020.
The original order would have banned team from having contact in practice until, Monday, Aug. 24, however, county Athletic Directors were able to get that changed so teams could been begin having contact in practice last Monday.
“It was good to get out and do some hitting Monday,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We are about a week-and-a-half behind in that area. Blocking and tackling are important parts of the game. We have been working on the blocking sled. I know players can hit a stationary target. We need to find out if they can hit a moving target.”
Canceled games in the county are Fairfield at Goshen, Elkhart at Concord, NorthWood at Jimtown and South Bend Adams at Northridge.
“We handling the situation as best we can,” Park said.
The Concord Minutemen, who will also have to wait until Week 2 to start season, also had the misfortune to miss a week of workouts after having a positive COVID-19 test.
“The Thursday of the first week of practice we put helmets on and that is the first time we had them on since November of 2019,” Concord coach Craig Koehler said. “We got helmets and shoulder pads on and then practice was shut down. On Monday, Aug. 10, we started workouts but we couldn’t get within six feet of each other.”
Koehler is also glad the county ADs were able to get the ban on contact practice moved.
“The blocking sled and tackling wheels can only go so far in practice. You have to spend enough time hitting in practice so your body can get used to the physical contact,” the coach said. “You have to get players used to the physical aspect of the sport before you start the competition.”
The Goshen RedHawks will open the season on the 28th at South Bend Clay. The Colonials had a scrimmage last Saturday with Bowman Academy and are slated to open the season Friday with Osceola Grace Eagles.
“Any time you walk on the field for the first time to go against an opponent that has been on the field twice you are at a disadvantage,” Park said.
The Fairfield Falcons will also have to wait until Week 2 to open the season with a home data against Osceola Grace.
“I’m not sure if I’m losing more sleep over the teams were are going to have to play this season or if we are even going to get to play this season,” Falcon coach Matt Thacker said. “Everything that has happened to these kids since last spring has been so unfair.”
Kosciusko and LaGrange counties are not under the same restrictions as Elkhart County so schools there can open the season this week. The Lakeland Lakers will host the Wawasee Warriors Friday in LaGrange. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Wawasee was a 28-14 winner last season. Both teams went on to finish the season with 2-8 records. Jon Reutebuch is back for his second season at Wawasee while Ryan O’Shea has taken over the Lakeland program following the retirement of longtime coach Keith Thompson.
The other game Friday is a Northeast Corner Conference matchup with the Central Noble Cougars visiting the West Noble Chargers in Ligonier.
Central Noble posted a 2-8 record last season. Hayden Kilgore is entering his first season coaching the Cougars.
The Chargers finished 10-1 a year ago, the best record in the program since a 10-1 mark in 1981.
Monte Mawhorter is back for his 22nd season at the school. He has a 93-117 career record.
