GOSHEN — A couple of area athletic directors are making preparations to host their first high school football game of the season Friday night in a campaign that has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Preheim at Concord and Dave Harms at Northridge will both be hosting for the first time this season after playing a pair of road games. If that isn’t enough pressure, Harms also has the added responsibilities of hosting the first-ever game at the new Interra Field at Raider Stadium. A public ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Online ticket sales will be cut off Friday at 10 a.m. Walk-up sales will be available Friday night if a sell-out is not reached by the 10 a.m. cutoff.
“We still have a few things to do but we will be ready,” Harms said. “The biggest thing about it is it has given us a lot more things to think about. I can’t just tell my ticket people to sell tickets. We have to keep track of the number so we know when we reach the limit. We are also going to have to have people going through the stands trying to make sure people maintain social distancing. We are in uncharted territory.”
Ticket limits have never been a problem in the past, even when the Raiders hosted New Prairie in a Class 4A semistate game in the 2014 season.
“We had a standing-room-only crowd that night,” Harms added. “My biggest problem was keeping the snow off the field.”
Northridge (2-0 overall, 1-0 in the NLC) hosts the Plymouth Rockies (0-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m.
The Concord Minutemen (1-1, 0-1) entertain the Wawasee Warriors (2-1, 0-1) at 7 p.m.
“We are cautiously optimistic that things are going to work out. We have a system in place but you never know how a plan is going to work until it is fully operational,” Preheim said. “We are going to take our best shot at getting the game in while making it a good experience for both the players and the fans.”
This is not Preheim’s first season or first home opener.
“This is my 17th football season and normally I can draw on that experience to get me through things. The problem is no one has ever been through anything like this before,” he said.
One of the game-night details Preheim is still working on is where to put the visiting team.
“In the past, we have had them in a small garage-type area,” he said. “It’s a small space and the ventilation isn’t very good. That is definitely not ideal for the current situation.”
SIDELINED
While other teams are preparing for home openers, the Goshen RedHawks (1-0 overall) and NorthWood Panthers (1-1, 1-0 NLC) will be off Friday night. The two were supposed to square off Friday night at Foreman Field in Goshen.
The RedHawks are still under quarantine after someone in the program tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced the cancellation.
“We are doing the best we can considering the circumstances,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “The kids have handled it pretty well.”
The Panthers looked for a possible opponent to replace Goshen this Friday.
“If we find some school, it is going to be a last-minute thing. It would almost have to be a school that loses a game in the next day or so to COVID-19,” NorthWood athletic director Norm Sellers said. “We are just trying to make the best of the situation. This is nobody’s fault. The fact we are down two games in the first four weeks of the season is tough. That is not good in a time when athletic department budgets are already being stretched.”
The RedHawks are slated to get out of quarantine and resume practice on Saturday. Goshen is scheduled to travel to Concord and NorthWood to Wawasee on Sept. 18.
The NorthWood game will be the second home contest the RedHawks have lost so far. Goshen was supposed to host the Fairfield Falcons in Week 1, but all of the games in Elkhart County were canceled due to an order by the Elkhart County Health Department.
As of now, the team is scheduled to host Northridge on Oct. 2 in the home opener. Due to the way the schedule fell this year, the RedHawks were going to have only four home games during the regular season.
“In a season where there were already limited home games, losing two makes it worse,” Park said.
BENTON OPENER
The Fairfield Falcons (2-0) entertain the Fremont Eagles (2-1). Kickoff due to travel distances is set for 7:30 p.m. Both schools are members of the NECC but Fairfield is in the Big School Division and Fremont in the Small School Division.
Fairfield athletic director Mark Hofer already has a home game under his belt as the Falcons welcomed Osceola Grace Baptist to Benton back on Aug. 28.
“One thing that has helped things go smoother on game night is pre-selling tickets,” he said. “But there are so many things to think about, things that in the past you didn’t have to worry about. We’ve had to limit the items we can offer in the concession stand. More of our items are going to have to be prepackaged.
“The logistics are in place for us to give our fans a traditional football experience. We want to give our kids the chance to play but at the same time be safe.”
