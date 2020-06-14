NEW PARIS — New Paris Speedway co-owner Chris Mandell was even surprised by the line of cars that sat outside the speedway at 3 p.m. Saturday.
In more than 50 cars stretching more than a quarter mile down C.R. 46 in New Paris were anxious fans to get into the speedway for the first time this summer. New Paris held its first event for fans, Night of Destruction, Saturday night in front of a 50 percent capacity crowd. That’s how many people were allowed to be there under phase four of the state of Indiana’s reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s Night of Destruction was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, as the state’s original reopening plan called for phase four to begin then. This past Wednesday, though, Governor Eric Holcomb moved the start of phase four to Friday. This allowed the speedway to move to the more advantageous day of Saturday.
“We knew we were going to have a big crowd today because everyone’s tired of being cooped up,” Mandell said. “Thank goodness the governor moved us into stage four a couple of days earlier, otherwise we would’ve been holding this on a Sunday and been not quite as successful.”
The first fan in line to get in was Ken Hinkle, 42. Hinkle left his home in Chesterton at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a couple of his family members. He’s been coming to the Night of Destruction nights at the speedway for the past five years and wanted to make sure to be there for this one.
Hinkle sat first in line for three hours before being allowed in.
“This is the only time we come to the speedway; we’re here for everyone,” Hinkle said, referring to the Night of Destruction-styled event. “It’s complete chaos and it’s just a really good time.”
New Paris Speedway has held two races without fans prior to Saturday’s event. Groups of 100 people were allowed in the pit areas and a limited number of races were run. Every other stall in the pit area was closed off due to social distancing protocols.
“A lot of the public really stepped up and pay the racers out there, but it was financially tough on us to do those,” Mandell said. “We felt it was the best move for the sport of short track racing; there was no financial gain to the race track itself.”
The speedway was supposed to start its season on April 25. Missing seven weeks of racing hurt the race track, financially.
“It’s extremely tough,” Mandell said. “It gave us some time to get some projects done around here, but projects don’t pay the bills. There was really no sort of financial aid or grants the race track would’ve qualified for — stimulus-type money — that we were aware of. Being a seasonal business with an extremely short window to open and garner some income and make sure we make the payments and keep the lights on, losing seven weeks has hurt drastically.”
Some of the fans sat in their own chairs or sat on top of their cars to watch the racing, while others sat in the bleachers. Those sitting in the stands were encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines. Families could sit together but had to maintain a social distance from other fans in the stands.
Hinkle set up his own tents next to his car to watch the racing. He makes it a family affair as well, as a total of 12 family members and friends there for the racing.
While he only comes to New Paris Speedway once a year, he frequents other race tracks closer to the Chesterton area. With no fans being allowed at races since March, it’s been tough for people like Hinkle. Saturday offered a reprieve from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been dying,” Hinkle said. “Like our niece, she’s been to the last five (Night of Destruction’s). She lost it when she heard we were getting ready to come. It’s a good thing. The entire family loves it.”
Mandell said people like Hinkle is what makes New Paris Speedway special.
“It’s absolutely crazy the people that know you by name, and we try to know as many as we can by name,” Mandell said. “People, in general, make friends here. They form groups and go, ‘Hey, I always want to park next to so-and-so.’ And this is really the first opportunity for those people to get out and, what we’re considering, to be in a relatively safe atmosphere because it’s out here in the wide open.”
