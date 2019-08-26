GOSHEN — When Sam Grewe packs his bags to return from Lima, Peru, he will need to find a little extra room in his luggage.
In addition to the normal souvenirs one brings home from a trip, this Middlebury resident needs to find room for a gold medal he won in the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.
The 2017 Northridge High School graduate placed first in the high jump competition Sunday with a world record leap of 1.9 meters.
Mark Bonn of Germany set the previous mark of 1.86 meters earlier this year.
According to the World Para Athletics website, the T61-64 classification is for athletes who have lost lower limb(s) and are competing with prosthesis affected by limb deficiency and leg length difference.
Grewe, who turned 21 in June, had his right leg amputated above the knee in 2012 after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
A total of five competitors competed in the high jump.
Ezra Frech of the U.S. won the silver medal and Lo Gonzalez of Venezuela the bronze.
This isn’t Grewe’s first international competition. He brought home a silver medal in high jump from the 2016 Paralympic Games In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and gold medals from the World Championships in 2015 in Doha, Qatar, and 2017 in London, England.
Grewe entered the World Championships in Qatar seeded 10th out of 15 jumpers. He rose to the occasion with a personal-best effort of 1.81 meters.
Sam is the son of Randy and Michelle Grewe of Middlebury.
