GOSHEN — It was the latest — or technically earliest? — Jonny Mora had ever worked out.
At 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Mora started running on the Pumpkinvine Trail that stretches from Goshen to Shipshewana. He started his run on C.R. 35, a little more than three miles outside Middlebury. The 2019 Northridge High School graduate made his way through town before circling back and finishing up at 1 a.m.
“It’s crazy, but it’s for a good cause,” Mora said. “We’re helping with what’s going on right now.”
Mora’s early morning jog is part of a 48-hour event the Grace College men’s soccer team is putting on to raise money for local organizations helping fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The team has started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $10,000. The money will go to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County Response Fund, the Warsaw Salvation Army, and IMA World Health, among other organizations.
Running began at noon Wednesday. Players and coaches from the team signed up for different time intervals and have been sharing their videos running on Instagram. They want to raise the $10,000 by Friday at noon, but are willing to run for as long as they have to in order to get to the goal.
“Coach (Arron Patrick) said as long as people keep donating, we’ll keep running,” Grace freshman Cedric Brenneman said. “It could go longer than two full days.”
Before Mora was running, two of his other teammates ran the streets of Goshen: Brenneman (2019 Bethany Christian graduate) and sophomore Flavio Cruz (2018 Goshen High School graduate). Cruz had already run from 6:40-7:20 p.m. Wednesday, but joined Brenneman for his part as well.
The two made sure to remain six feet apart from each other on their run, following social distancing rules. Other people have run with family members, and even their dogs.
“We’re keeping in touch with everyone during this,” Cruz said. “We’re helping each other out, just in case we can’t figure something out.”
Inspiration to do the fundraiser came when one of the players on Grace lost loved ones to coronavirus. Ivan Santagiuliana, a senior from Viadana, Italy, had his grandparents die from the disease. The event was then put together by sophomore Tyler Brueckman.
All coaches and players still meet as a team via video conference on Mondays and Fridays. This has helped the players cope with campus being closed and offseason workout plans being altered.
“It’s definitely been tough not being with each other,” Brenneman said. “We had spring season planned with multiple games, but coach Patrick has done a good job of bringing us together through social media.”
Other Grace College athletes are running as well, as members of the volleyball and softball teams have taken shifts running for the cause. Players not currently on the soccer team were also running, as incoming freshmen took some of the time slots as well.
Mora, Brenneman and Cruz all admitted they took their runs pretty casually.
“I like (running) because it’s a time I can be my myself and just think about stuff, but other than that, I really hate long distance running,” Cruz said.
“I’m actually running at a slow pace,” added Mora before he began running. “I’m not in the best shape.”
