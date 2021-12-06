GOSHEN — Goshen wrestling is temporarily shut down due to a COVID outbreak on the team.
On Monday, Goshen Community Schools administration was informed by Goshen High School head wrestling coach Jim Pickard that several GHS wrestlers and a coach had tested positive for COVID-19, and that there were more wrestlers with symptoms of COVID, Goshen Schools announced in a press release.
The positive cases have been reported to the Elkhart County Health Department by the GHS school nurse, as per COVID procedures.
Based upon the fact that there are multiple people within the wrestling program who have already tested positive or who have symptoms, the Goshen High School wrestling program will be shutting down all practices, matches and tournaments.
• In compliance with COVID protocol, the wrestling program will shut down for 10 days from their last activity, which was Saturday.
• Upon return to activity, and to be in incompliance with IHSAA rules, all wrestlers will need four days of practice before they can compete again, so GHS will not resume any wrestling competitions until the week of Dec. 20.
• There will be no Wrestling Kids Camp tonight. Wrestling Kids Camp is postponed for now and will resume Dec. 20. They will make up missed dates, school officials said.
• Some events may be made up later. That scheduling information will come from the GHS Athletic Department when decisions are made.
• These decisions have been made to ensure the safety of all GHS wrestling student athletes and coaches.
• Coach Jim Pickard was to speak with his student-athletes today, and he will convey the information listed above to his team.
In the statement, GCS officials write, "GCS knows how disappointing this must be for the student-athletes and coaches who have been working hard to be ready for competitions. GCS encourages everyone in the community to do what they can to help mitigate the spread of the virus, including getting vaccinated and wearing a mask."
