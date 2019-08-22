GOSHEN — In the words made famous by Hank Williams Jr., “Are you ready for some football?”
Local high school football teams started practice back on Aug. 5 in preparation for the 2019 season. The current campaign begins this evening with, among others, the Goshen RedHawks making the short trip down U.S. 33 to visit the Fairfield Falcons.
Kickoff for the Goshen-Fairfield game and all local contests is slated for 7 p.m.
This will be the 1,092nd game in GHS history, since the program begin in 1895. Goshen has an all-time record of 538 wins, 506 losses and 47 ties.
This will be the fifth meeting between the RedHawks and Falcons. Goshen holds a 3-1 advantage in the previous outings. The first contest in 2015 resulted in a 26-7 Goshen win. The RedHawks won 28-14 in 2016, the Falcons won 19-0 in 2017 and Goshen was a 49-0 winner a year ago.
Key players back on offense for the RedHawks are junior quarterback Colin Turner, senior running back Bryant Grewe, senior running back-wide receiver Westley VanHooser, seniors Tyler Chalk, Jose Rosales and Zach Swallow in the line.
Senior James Troyer and junior Isaac Sawatzky are key returnees at linebacker for the RedHawks.
The Fairfield offense is led by returning quarterback Cory Lantz. Junior Carson Abramson and sophomore Johnathan Estep are the top running backs.
Abramson at linebacker, Lantz at safety and junior Quinn Kitson in the secondary are among the leaders on defense.
PANTHERS-JIMMIES
One of the season-openers fans anticipate is the matchup between the NorthWood Panthers and the Jimtown Jimmies.
This year’s contest will be at Andrews Field in Nappanee.
NorthWood is coming off an 11-1 season in 2018, and the Panthers are a combined 32-6 over the past three season for coach Nate Andrews.
The season has been a good one over the years with Jimtown holding a slim 13-11 lead. NorthWood was a 26-0 winner a year ago.
The Panthers also return their QB from a year ago in junior Nate Newcomer. Senior Jaden Miller, who rambled for 625 yards last season, is the top returning rusher. Others backs expected to see action are senior Veshon Malone and Ben Mestach and junior Eddie Hildebrant.
Malone, Mestach and Miller are key returnees at linebacker with senior Tanner Feenstra and junior Kyle Sellers among the leaders in the secondary.
MINUTEMEN-INDIANS
The Concord Minutemen will be on road, making the trip to South Bend St. Joseph.
This will be the fifth meeting in recent years between the schools. The series is tied 2-2. The Indians were 28-14 winners a year ago.
Concord is another team with a veteran starting at QB. Senior Ethan Cain is back for his third season as the signal caller for the Minutemen. He passed for 1,225 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
Senior Carter Neveraski, who ran for 998 yards last season and scored nine TDs, is among the leaders on offense. The Minutemen have one of the top kickers in the area in senior Ariel De La Paz, who was a first team Associated Press all-state kicker. He converted on 11-of-15 field goals and 35-of-35 PATs in 2018.
Senior Spencer Arnold (56 tackles) and junior Garyson Mast (58) are back to lead Concord’s “Strike Force” defense.
RAIDERS-EAGLES
The Northridge Raiders square off with the South Bend Adams Eagles at School Field in South Bend.
Northridge has a 5-3 lead in the series after a 21-12 victory a year ago.
Senior Oliver Eveler is the Raiders’ QB. He passed for 559 yards and ran for 349 last season.
The Raiders are expected to employ a 3-4 defense this season. Among the leaders for the Northridge defense are junior Zach Howey (68 tackles in 2018) and junior Dom Crowder (53).
LAKERS-WARRIORS
The Lakeland Lakers will be visiting the Wawasee Warriors in Syracuse.
The Lakers were a 28-7 winner last season and hold a 3-1 edge in recent meetings with Wawasee.
Lakeland graduated 20 seniors, including 10 on offense, from last season’s 6-4 team leaving veteran coach Keith Thompson in a much different situation than he was a year ago.
The Warriors have a new coach in Jon Reutebuch. He has been a longtime assistant coach in the program.
CHARGERS-COUGARS
Both the West Noble Chargers and the Central Noble Cougars are members of the Northeast Corner Conference with the West Noble in the Big Division and Central Noble in the Small.
The Cougars, who have a slight 17-15 advantage in the series, will host the game in Albion. West Noble was a 14-12 winner last season.
Both teams will be wearing decals on their helmets in memory of longtime West Noble boys track and girls cross country coach Chuck Schlemmer. The coach died Wednesday evening from injuries sustained in a collision with a truck while he was riding a bicycle on Aug. 16.
