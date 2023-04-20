GOSHEN — The leader of Goshen High School athletics during one of its best stretches in school history is finally being recognized at the Goshen Relays this year.
Herb Resler, who served as the school’s athletic director from 1973-1994, will be the honorary referee for the 80th edition of the boys track event Saturday at Foreman Field. The annual meet will feature 30 teams this year, with 16 competing in Class A and 14 in Class B.
“It’s definitely an honor for me to be considered for the honorary referee,” Resler said. “Of course, I was able to be involved in picking the honorary referee for many years, and we had a lot of outstanding people over the years to be the honorary referee. I don’t know if I fit into that category or not, but it’s an honor to be here.”
The current Goshen athletic director, Jim Pickard, was the last coach Resler hired at GHS. Pickard has been the head wrestling coach ever since, with this past winter being his 30th season in charge.
Resler recalled what it was like getting the phone call from Pickard that he was going to be this year’s honorary referee.
“I was really happy about that,” Resler said. “I don’t know why he said this, but he said, ‘Herb, you were long overdue for this.’ He said, ‘When I got in here (as AD), I knew you were going to be one of my first ones.’ So, I thanked Jim for that.”
Resler had worked in the Goshen school system for a decade prior to becoming the high school AD. He was a teacher, athletic director and coach at Towncrest Junior High School, helping create a junior high football team in 1965, among other accomplishments.
His first time helping with the Goshen Relays came in 1963, and it was an experience Resler will never forget.
“We had terrible rain the night before, and a bunch of the workers — including me — spent about an hour beginning at 6 o’clock in the morning, sweeping all of the rain off the cinder track,” Resler said. “We got it done, and it was a great event.”
Unpredictable weather has become a staple of the Goshen Relays, as Resler noted.
“We’ve had rain, we’ve had sunshine, we’ve had storms, and we’ve even had a little bit of snow,” Resler said. “I think it was in the late ‘70s, a storm came through and all of the workers had to get ahold of the tent to prevent it from being blown away. Those are a lot of fun memories.
“They always used to say: don’t plan a picnic on Goshen Relays day because you probably will get some bad weather.”
The first Relays that Resler was in charge of was 1974. On that day, it was 78 degrees and sunny. Beets Hoke was the honorary referee, with Sue Stine selected as Relays Queen. Fort Wayne Snider won the Class A title, while Mishawaka Marian triumphed in Class B.
Resler would oversee 20 more Relays. During his time, the track would see major improvements, including getting an automated timing system. The old cinder track was removed as well. He also established a Goshen Relays Hall of Fame and recognition program for relay workers in 1975.
In total, Resler worked the Relays for 33 years. Most of those years featured 40-plus schools competing, bringing a total of more than 1,000 athletes to make it one of the biggest track meets in the Midwest.
“It was definitely a highlight of my athletic experience here at Goshen,” Resler said. “I worked at the Goshen Relays as clerk of the course for 10 years, so I got a pretty good idea of things going on. And then I took over and was the director for 21 years. It’s definitely a community event; the community all comes together for one big thing and it’s a lot of fun.”
Along with growing the Goshen Relays into a major event, Resler oversaw a lot of successful sports at GHS.
His first year as athletic director was the second year of Title IX legislation being enacted, putting Resler in charge of the creation and growth of many girls sports at the high school. Later in his tenure, he also was influential in starting girls golf, softball and both boys and girls soccer at the school.
Then, in 1991, Resler started the girls Goshen Relays. The event is now in its 32nd year of existence and takes place the first Saturday of May.
“I had thought about it for years before it actually happened,” said Resler of the girls relays. “I was good friends with Carl Weaver and Rick Clark and the coaches, and we talked about how it might just be time; it might not be as big as the boys relays to start out, but we decided to give it a run. It has been very successful since that time.”
The highlights of Resler’s tenure as AD came on the gridiron, with Goshen football winning state championships in 1978 and 1988 and a runner-up finish in 1981. Legendary figures like coaches Ken Mirer and Randy Robertson, along with quarterback Rick Mirer, guided Goshen to its most successful stretch in program history.
“I’ll always remember, in 1978, when we came back to town on a fire truck and the main street of Goshen was packed from one end to the other,” Resler said. “I forget what they estimated how many people were there, but it was exciting. That particular year, we were sold out for every home football game. People were standing along the fence; there wasn’t a seat available anywhere. It was exciting for me, exciting for the school and, of course, the community.”
Resler is still active in teaching this day, working as a substitute teacher at Westview High School. He also helps out with the athletic programs when needed.
Resler has spent 59 of his 82 years of life working in education. He hopes to go one more year before officially retiring.
“I guess I would hope to hang on here for one more year so I can get to 60,” Resler said. “I think that might be a good number to end on.”
To hear more from Resler, check out the April 13, 2023 edition of The Goshen News Sports Podcast, which features a conversation with Resler covering the majority of his time at Goshen. You can find the podcast episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and goshennews.com.