GOSHEN RELAYS: Penn wins Class A, St. Joe Class B at Relays

GOSHEN — It never stopped raining during the Goshen Relays Saturday. Which is par for the course, given the event.

“This is pretty much where we left off two years ago when I left the Goshen Relays — it might have been raining a little bit more,” Northridge coach Aaron Brick said.

“It wouldn’t be a spring event without rain, no kidding,” NorthWood coach Boonie Boocher added.

The rain was never severe enough to slow down the 78th running of the Relays, though, completing in just under six hours. By the end, two St. Joseph county schools emerged victorious with team titles.

Penn won the Class A trophy, edging Northridge by 0.5 points to win the program’s first team title since 2013. South Bend St. Joseph claimed the Class B crown, sneaking past NorthWood to snap the Panthers’ four-event winning streak. NorthWood won Class B hardware from 2016-2019. The 2020 installment of the Relays was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We came to have fun today and just see how some of the kids really competed with some of the tougher competition,” Brick said. “They stepped forward and really showed themselves. … The kids had fun. At the end of the day, that’s the most important thing.”

“It was so fun,” Boocher added. “It was so nice to see so many schools once again; just different people to compete against. Once again, just letting our kids go have fun was a good time.”

The host Goshen RedHawks finished tied for fourth in Class A with 57.5 points. Just being able to have the Relays after losing the 2020 edition was a win for RedHawks coach Scott Lancaster.

“This is perfect relay weather,” Lancaster said. “This is great because most of the kids we have on the team really didn’t get to participate (in the 2019 Relays) — some of the juniors did because they were freshmen. So, we took some time this week to explain to them what the Relays was because most of all of our coaches competed in the Relays. This was really great that we got this off; we got to run it. Our kids were excited about it.”

NORTHRIDGE PERFORMS WELL

The Raiders came within the slimmest of margins of winning their first Goshen Relays title since 2010.

Carter Bach had a strong showing in the throwing events, winning both the shot put and discus. His shot put toss went 47-10.5 feet, while his discus throw went an impressive 149-01 feet.

“Carter’s an impressive athlete,” Brick said. “He threw 169-9 (in discus) at the Carmon Cripes, so that put him, like, third in the state at this point. He still has a lot more he can go in the shot put, but a 1-2 by him and Zaryn (Rumfelt) is awesome.”

Northridge also had winners in the 4x100-meter relay (Tyler Hershberger, Taylor Tidwell, Ricky Lloyd and Zack Howey), the 1,600-meter run (Jaxon Miller) and the 800-meter medley relay (Taylor Tidwell, Tyler Hershberger, Ricky Lloyd and Mason Floria).

GOSHEN INDIVIDUALS SET P.R.’s

Lancaster was happy to be able to work on some relay-type things ahead of the bigger meets that come in May.

“We got some really good things that we wanted to get out of it,” said Lancaster on his team’s performance. “First off, we wanted to try and execute some things that we were trying to do: relay handoffs, being disciplined when we take off and things of that nature. … We want to clean those things up.”

The Goshen coach also noted the performances of two juniors, Cole Johnston and Drew Hogan.

“Cole Johnston ran two-and-a-half miles, and every single race he had, he P.R.’d in,” said Lancaster, referencing a personal record. “He had a P.R. by six seconds in his first 1,600, which was in the (distance medley relay). And then, he comes back in his regular 1,600 and runs a one-second P.R. off that.

“Drew runs in the DMR a 3:17, which would equate, if he were to run another lap, to about a low 4:20 time. And then he comes back and he P.R.’s in his 1,600 after that.”

NORTHWOOD COMES CLOSE

NorthWood fell just five points short of its fifth-straight Relays crown.

The Panthers swept both heats of the 1,600-meter run in Class B, as Brady Hunsberger and Jordan Burdan emerged victorious. Other winners for NorthWood came in shot put (Brevin Miller), the 4x100-meter relay (Ben Fattarusso, Joe Newcomer, Alex Escamilla and Wes Yoder) and the 800-medley relay (Ben Fattarusso, Joe Newcomer, Wes Yoder and Cole Davies).

“(Hunsberger) is a great student, a great kid, a great competitor — he practices his butt off — he’s a great leader,” Boocher said. “Not a surprise when he does well out here, so very happy for him. … We have a really good distance crew. They work hard every day. They had a really good fall with (cross country), and to be able to come over here on the track, they’ve done a great job with that. Happy for those guys.

“And then, Brevin Miller: he was able to win shot for us and was third in discus. He’s just another one of those guys that puts in the time and effort in and out of school, so it’s nice to see those kids have success.”

78th Goshen Relays — individual winners

Note: relay races except the DMR had two winners, one from each heat

Honorary referee: Larry Biller

Relays queen: Sophia Koshmider

CLASS A

Long jump: Davonn Parker, Mishawaka, 20-11.25 feet

High jump: Vince Nierzwicki, Penn, 6-04 feet

Pole vault: Eli Griffin, Homestead, 12-00 feet

Discus throw: Carter Bach, Northridge, 149-01 feet

Shot put: Carter Bach, Northridge, 47-10.5 feet

4x100-meter relay:

Heat 1: Micah Porter, Jacob Holt, Rodney Gates and Derrick Woods, Elkhart, 44.58 seconds

Heat 2: Tyler Hershberger, Taylor Tidwell, Ricky Lloyd and Zack Howey, Northridge, 44.08 seconds

4x800-meter relay:

Heat 1: Luke Shappell, Jackson Ringwood, Tyler Hartleroad and Jaydon Steidinger, Leo, 8:14.12

Heat 2: Wesley Potts, Drew Sillaway, Kyler Corbin and Lucas Deihm, East Noble, 8:21.37

Distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800 and 1600-meter runs): Dylan Hockx, Ngor Agwick, Alex Marchawaschwili and Williams Neubauer, South Bend Adams, 10:45.19

4x200-meter relay:

Heat 1: Corbin Till, Theodore Steele, Gavin Groves and Noah Thurber, FW Bishop Dwenger, 1:34.62

Heat 2: Christian Kaczynski, Josiah Williams, DJ White and Arnold Foos, Penn, 1:37.31

110-meter hurdles: Vince Nierzwicki, Penn, 14.90 seconds

1,600-meter run: Jaxon Miller, Northridge, 4:28.00

800-meter sprint medley relay:

Heat 1: Jacob Holt, Derrick Woods, Rodney Gates and Rodrigo Moran, Elkhart, 1:37.39

Heat 2: Taylor Tidwell, Tyler Hershberger, Ricky Lloyd and Mason Floria, Northridge, 1:40.31

100-meter dash: Derrick Woods, Elkhart, 11.07 seconds

4x400-meter relay:

Heat 1: Jacob Holt, Naieem Bean, Rodrigo Moran and Derrick Woods, Elkhart, 3:33.98

Heat 2: Vince Nierzwicki, Dillon Pottschmidt, Seth Jankowski and Tristian Mans, Penn, 3:30.85

Final Class A team standings:

Penn, 100.5 Northridge, 100 Elkhart, 71 Goshen, 57.5 Mishawaka, 57.5 Leo, 56 Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 54 Fort Wayne Homestead, 52 East Noble, 44.5 Concord, 44 South Bend Adams, 35 Columbia City, 24 Fort Wayne North Side, 19 Plymouth, 17 Fort Wayne Wayne, 16 South Bend Riley, 15

CLASS B

Long jump: Sean Gibson, South Bend St. Joseph, 21-05.5 feet

High jump: Stevan Plett, Fairfield, 6-00 feet

Pole vault: George Bourdier, Culver Academies, 14-00 feet

Discus throw: Cameron Sapp, Whitko, 132-06 feet

Shot put: Brevin Miller, NorthWood, 46-06 feet

4x100-meter relay:

Heat 1: Ben Fattarusso, Joe Newcomer, Alex Escamilla and Wes Yoder, NorthWood, 47.49 seconds

Heat 2: Erwin Luu, Sean Gibson, Alex Ortiz and Asante Anglin, South Bend St. Joseph, 45.37 seconds

4x800-meter relay:

Heat 1: Zack Reed, Dave Ford, Caelan McDougle and Jarrett Wilson, Wabash, 8:29.31

Heat 2: Andrew Cupp, Kayden Moore, Remington Carpenter and Anthony Sanchez, Westview, 9:00.49

Distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800 and 1600-meter runs): Dave Ford, Caelan McDougle, Eli Callahan and Zack Reed, Wabash, 11:19.73

4x200-meter relay:

Heat 1: Ollie Kaufhold, Liam Fuller, Sean Gibson and Asante Anglin, South Bend St. Joseph, 1:35.24

Heat 2: Ashton Smith, Preston Diffendrafer, Cameron Elias and Clayton Kirkpatrick, Central Noble, 1:37.29

110-meter hurdles: Clayton Kirkpatrick, Central Noble, 15.94 seconds

1,600-meter run:

Heat 1: Jordan Burdan, NorthWood, 4:44.91

Heat 2: Brady Hunsberger, NorthWood, 4:45.62

800-meter medley relay:

Heat 1: Ben Fattarusso, Joe Newcomer, Wes Yoder and Cole Davies, NorthWood, 1:47.36

Heat 2: Erwin Luu, Jonathan Liu, Ollie Kaufhold and Liam Fuller, South Bend St. Joseph, 1:43.01

100-meter dash: George Bourdier, Culver Academies, 11.30 seconds

4x400-meter relay:

Heat 1: Ollie Kaufhold, Declan Walsh, Nick Njuguna and Sean Gibson, South Bend St. Joseph, 3:39.95

Heat 2: Noah Wagers, Lextin Willis, Brady Ginter and Lennin Diaz, Bremen, 3:42.50

Final Class B team standings: