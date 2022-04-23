GOSHEN — Official announcer Carl Weaver made sure to read off the team standings heading into the final race of the day.
South Bend St. Joseph led NorthWood by three points in the Class B standings, and the two teams were set to face off directly against each other in the 4X400-meter relay. Weaver even made sure to note that this race would decide the Class B champion.
St. Joe won the race — but didn’t win the championship.
That’s because the discus event scoring hadn’t been tallied yet when Weaver ran off the team scores. So even though the Indians scored 10 points compared to the Panthers’ eight in the 4X400, NorthWood picked up an 11-point boost from the discus to pass St. Joe, 97-91, and win the Class B title at the 79th Goshen Relays Saturday.
“It was a really nice surprise,” said NorthWood coach Mark Mikel, who had thought his team finished second until the final results were read off. “I’m proud of the guys. It was a team effort; well balanced. Everybody did what they had to do (Saturday) to get the job done.”
Penn won Class A for the second year in a row. It was fifth Class B win in the last six editions of the Relays for NorthWood.
NorthWood was powered by its throwing events, with senior Brevin Miller winning shot put with a throw of 52.05-50 feet and taking second in the discus with a toss of 146-08 feet. Those 10 and eight points scored in those events, respectively, earned him the high-point man for his team.
Miller wasn’t at Goshen High School by the end of the meet, though, as he had to leave early for his sister’s wedding.
Complimenting Brevin Miller in the discus was a 6th place finish from senior Harrison Minnis and fellow classmate Evan Miller taking 5th in the shot put.
NorthWood also picked up wins in the 4X800-meter and distance medley relay races.
“I’m really proud with how we competed here — they got after it,” Mark Mikel said. “… Our distance kids did what they had to do. Our throwers came through in a big way; Brevin won shot and Evan Miller was a nice surprise. Both of those guys PR’d in a big way. JJ Payne goes 6-foot in the high jump; fourth time he’s ever competed in the event, so he’s still figuring that out.”
Mark Mikel hopes that this victory sparks his team as they start preparing for postseason races, which begin in the second week of May.
“On the boys’ side, we always talk about how the Goshen Relays is the start of championship season,” Mikel said. “We have two regular season NLC meets left, we have the Kelly Relays and then we’re right into the conference meet. We’re really starting to peak when we want to peak. We’re getting to that point where we want to be at for this time of the year.”
HOGAN WINS THREE FOR THE HOME SCHOOL
While Goshen finished seventh as a team in the Class A competition, they were still able to win three events on the day. Senior Drew Hogan was involved in all of them, joining forces with senior Cole Johnston and juniors Tommy Claxton and Luis Loera to win both the 4x800-meter and distance medley relays. Their time of 10:50.48 in the distance race set a new school record.
Hogan then closed his afternoon off with an individual win in the 1,600-meter run, winning in a time of 4:27.64.
“It’s awesome,” said Hogan of winning three races. “I’ve never won anything here, so to win not only one but three in a day is a great feeling.”
CONCORD’S THOMAS SPRINTS TO VICTORY
Concord senior Jaton Thomas kept up his prolific senior season, winning the 100-meter dash in the uber competitive Class A division. Thomas dazzled with a time of 10.95 seconds, improving off of his 11th-place finish in the event in last year’s Relays.
“It feels great,” said Thomas of winning the 100-meter dash. “I got some terrible news last week, and all of my races (Saturday) have been for what happened. I just feel great coming out on top.”
Thomas was also part of a winning 4x200-meter relay team that included junior Armen Koltookian and Darien Decker and freshman Josh Sullivan.
The Minutemen also won their heat in the 4x400-meter relay, which helped them to a tie of fourth place with Northridge in the Class A standings.
79TH RUNNING OF THE GOSHEN RELAYS — Winners and final team standings
Note: relay races had two winners — one from each heat — except for the DMR, which was only one heat.
Honorary referee: Bob Duell
Relays queen: Carly Yoder
CLASS A
4x100-meter relay:
- Heat 1: Northridge (Landon Troyer, Eduardo Garcia, Ricky Lloyd and Jacob Wetzel), 44.84 seconds
- Heat 2: Penn (DJ White, Skjold Aallmann, Jake Balis and Jaylen Williams), 44.55 seconds
4x200-meter relay:
- Heat 1: Fort Wayne Carroll (Braden Steely, Luke Schlatter, AJ Lazoff and Zander Sauder), 1:31.02
- Heat 2: Concord (Armen Koltookian, Darien Decker, Josh Sullivan and Jaton Thomas), 1:34.05
4x400-meter relay:
- Heat 1: Concord (Anthony Roberts, Armen Koltookian, DaeSean Emerson and Darien Decker), 3:33.93
- Heat 2: Fort Wayne Carroll (Zander Sauder, AJ Lazoff, Shadrak Oduma and Luke Schlatter), 3:29.21
4x800-meter relay:
- Heat 1: Goshen (Tommy Claxton, Luis Loera, Cole Johnston and Drew Hogan), 8:04.87
- Heat 2: Columbia City (Austin Hall, Seth Mills, Marcus Ridge and Jack Mills), 8:09.16
Sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400):
- Heat 1: Penn (Kohen Turner, Christian Kaczynski, Blake Barker and Connor Hamilton), 1:39.30
- Heat 2: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (Brady O’Keefe, Noah Thurber, Henry O’Keefe and Evan Smith), 1:40.39
Distance medley relay (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600): Goshen (Drew Hogan, Tommy Claxton, Luis Loera and Cole Johnston), 10:50.48
1,600-meter run:
- Heat 1: Drew Hogan, senior, Goshen, 4:27.64
- Heat 2: Austin Hall, senior, Columbia City, 4:29.92
100-meter dash: Jaton Thomas, senior, Concord, 10.95 seconds
110-meter hurdles: Mason Floria, senior, Northridge, 15.33 seconds
Long jump: Tommie Hunt, junior, South Bend Adams, 20-06 feet
High jump: Blake Barker, senior, Penn, 6-03 feet
Pole vault: Jaxon Zollinger, senior, Fort Wayne Carroll, 14-00 feet
Discus throw: Mike Paquette, senior, Penn, 172 feet
Shot put: Brandon Villafuerte, senior, Angola, 50-06 feet
Final Class A team standings:
- Penn, 104.16 points
- Fort Wayne Carroll, 71.6
- Elkhart, 69.5
- (tie) Northridge, 67.16
- (tie) Concord, 67.16
- Columbia City, 56.16
- Goshen, 49.5
- East Noble, 46
- (tie) Angola, 43.5
- (tie) Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 43.5
- South Bend Adams, 43
- Leo, 35
- Fort Wayne Wayne, 24
- South Bend Riley, 22.16
- Plymouth, 13
- Franklin Central, 8
- South Bend Washington, 6
CLASS B
4x100-meter relay:
- Heat 1: Tippecanoe Valley (Caleb Petgen, Dawson Perkins, Rex Kirkenstien and Wade Jones), 44.15 seconds
- Heat 2: SB St. Joseph (Luke Kaufhold, Ollie Kaufhold, Alex Ortiz and Hayden Miller), 45.17 seconds
4x200-meter relay:
- Heat 1: Lakeland (Gonzalo Rubio, Owen Troyer, Dominic Lawrence and Andre Thompson), 1:35.93
- Heat 2: SB St. Joseph (Luke Kaufhold, Ollie Kaufhold, Gavin Sparke and Bill Imanene). 1:33.79
4x400-meter relay:
- Heat 1: SB St. Joseph (Lucas Miller, Nick Njuguna, Gavin Sparke and Daniel Pries), 3:34.13
- Heat 2: Westview (Juraj Hurny, Aiden Koehler, Lyndon Miller and Aiden Wisler), 3:41.35
4x800-meter relay:
- Heat 1: NorthWood (Jordan Burden, Daniel Medina, Titus Stutsman and Brady Hunsberger), 8:24.93
- Heat 2: West Noble (Grant Flora, Isaac Silva, Nate Shaw and Isaia Lowe), 8:52.08
Sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400):
- Heat 1: SB St. Joseph (Hayden Miller, Bill Imanene, Daniel Pries and Ollie Kaufhold), 1:39.81
- Heat 2: Tippecanoe Valley (Caleb Petgen, Dawson Perkins, Rex Kirkenstien and Nathan Parker), 1:41.11
Distance medley relay (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600): NorthWood (Owen Allen, Cole Davies, Daniel Medina and Jordan Burden), 11:26.10
1,600-meter run:
- Heat 1: Hank Glasgo, junior, Prairie Heights, 4:40.96
- Heat 2: Hunter Miller, junior, Culver Military Academies, 4:43.87
100-meter dash: Wade Jones, sophomore, Tippecanoe Valley, 11.54 seconds
110-meter hurdles: Dominic Lawrence, junior, Lakeland, 15.60 seconds
Long jump: Bill Imanene, sophomore, SB St. Joseph, 20-04.5 feet
High jump: Dawson Perkins, senior, Tippecanoe Valley, 6-02 feet
Pole vault: Wyatt Priestley, junior, Lakeland, 11-06 feet
Discus throw: Isaac Clay, senior, Central Noble, 57-07 feet
Shot put: Brevin Miller, senior, NorthWood, 52-02.5 feet
Final Class B team standings:
- NorthWood, 97 points
- South Bend St. Joseph, 91
- Lakeland, 72
- Tippecanoe Valley, 67.5
- Culver Academies, 63.5
- Bremen, 54
- (tie) West Noble, 50
- (tie) Westview, 50
- Prairie Heights, 46
- Central Noble, 44
- Wabash, 39
- Fairfield, 30
- Whitko, 19
- Mishawaka Marian, 18
- Wawasee, 16
South Bend Clay, 12
