GOSHEN — Along the walls of Bob Duell’s office are hats from every MLB ballpark he’s been to.
There are duplicates of some, representing him having gone to a particular ballpark multiple times. Teams that don’t exist anymore, like the Montreal Expos, also have a spot in the line. Even a Brooklyn Dodgers hat — a franchise that moved to Los Angeles in 1958 — is hanging up on the wall.
Duell’s hat collection doesn’t stop there, though. His wife, Jane, was quick to bring out a box full of hats from past Goshen Relays — which was only a handful of the total number of Relays hats he owns. Duell has become one of the staples of the now-32 team track meet, having worked 42 of the first 78 iterations of the event.
His 43rd will most likely be his most memorable one.
That’s because Duell has been selected as this year’s honorary referee for the Goshen Relays. The 79th running of one of the state’s biggest track meets is this Saturday at Goshen High School.
“I consider it a privilege,” said Duell of the selection. “It’s a very long tradition, and the people that have been before me have been people who’ve done an awful lot for Goshen and also for track. I feel good because I can be considered somebody who did something for Goshen and for the track program.”
MANY DIFFERENT ROLES
The hats are almost symbolic of Duell’s time in Goshen, as he has worn many of them — both literally and figuratively — the last 46 years.
Duell is originally from New York City. He then went to college at Taylor University in Upland, where he met his wife of now 53 years. Bob and Jane moved to Elkhart County in 1968 when both of them started working as teachers in the Concord school district.
In 1976, Duell made the move to the Goshen school district. He wound up working a multitude of jobs over the next 29 years, which included a stint as high school principal in the mid-1980s and as the assistant superintendent from the late 1980s to early 1990s. Along the way, he spent time as both the assistant principal and principal at Whiteman Junior High, a guidance counselor at Parkside Elementary and an adjunct professor at Goshen College, Bethel University and Indiana Wesleyan.
Then, in 2012, Duell took on a new role of being an at-large member of the Goshen School Board. He narrowly lost reelection for his seat to Bradd Weddell in 2016.
“I might have enjoyed the principalship at the high school the most,” Duell said. “I think the one that might’ve been more rewarding for me was when I was the assistant superintendent and I worked with teachers who created new programs that helped kids. That, to me, can be more rewarding. Working with the kids at the high school was rewarding, too.”
Since his time on the school board, Duell has helped out as a substitute math teacher at both Goshen and in the Middlebury School District. On March 16, he began an extended substitute stay as an 8th grade math teacher at Goshen Middle School that will last through the end of the school year.
“I got to tell you: at 75, it’s a lot tougher,” joked Duell about teaching. “The kids are good, but I don’t have quite the patience I used to. … I said to someone the other day that I’m testing to see if a 75 year old can be physically and emotionally capable of subbing for a long period of time. So far, it’s going OK.”
HONORARY REFEREE TITLE
When new Goshen athletic director Jim Pickard called Duell a month ago, Duell thought it was going to be asking about working the Relays again. Duell said he’d be able to help out, along with at the girls’ Goshen Relays in two weeks and any postseason meets as well.
That wasn’t why Pickard was calling, though.
“Before I finished, he said, ‘No, that’s not what I’m calling you about,’” Duell recalled. “He said, ‘We’d like you to be the honorary referee this year.’ I paused, and I said, ‘Well, my answer is yes.’ … It was a quick phone call, but very meaningful.”
Even though he’s being given the honorary referee title, Duell plans on still working at the Relays Saturday. He primarily serves as one of the clerks of the course, which means he helps explain to the runners the different rules that come with each event.
“It’s kind of fun because you see the kids from all the schools, and you see which ones are organized and which ones that go, ‘I don’t know where I’m supposed to be!’” Duell said.
For Duell, the Relays are a great way to stay connected to the friends he’s made along the years.
“It’s fun for me to be around all the workers of the track meets, especially the Relays,” Duell said. “Just the people, getting to see them each year — maybe I haven’t seen many of them during the year.”
Field events and the 4X800-meter relay run begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Goshen High School. The remaining running prelims then begin at 10 a.m. Duell will be honored as part of a ceremony around 11:30 a.m. that also features the crowning of the Relays queen, with running finals beginning shortly afterwards.
