GOSHEN RELAYS: Biller dedicating honorary referee selection to father

GOSHEN — Zuke Biller waited. And waited. And waited.
The 1939 Goshen High School graduate thought for sure he’d be selected as an honorary referee for the annual Goshen Relays one day. Zuke played three sports at GHS and would help local athletes out whenever he could when he became older.
That day never came, though. Zuke passed away in 2005 at the age of 71.
That’s what makes Saturday so special for Larry Biller.
The son of Zuke will be the honorary referee for the 78th annual Goshen Relays Saturday at Foreman Field. Biller was supposed to be the honorary referee at last year’s Relays, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year, (Zuke) would sit there waiting for the call because he was sure he was going to get that call,” Biller said. “And it went all the way through there until he died. That’s why, when they told me I was going to be the honorary referee, all I could think about was my father. I am going to be doing that in his honor.”
MORE ARE INVOLVED
Saturday is also about two more men close to Biller: Bob Rumsey and Fred Yoder.
Rumsey was Biller’s defensive line coach when he played football for Goshen High School. Rumsey, 94, still gets visits from Biller at his retirement home in Michigan City.
Yoder was a teammate of Biller’s on those football teams and Biller’s best friend. Neither of them had a brother growing up, so the two cut their thumbs and became blood brothers when they were in eighth grade. Yoder died last year at the age of 77.
“I’m going to talk about having, down by the tent, three chairs sitting there with their names on them,” Biller said.
LIFELONG GOSHEN SUPPORTER
Larry is one of five generations of Biller’s to have attended Goshen High School. He lettered three times in football and baseball and one year in basketball, graduating from GHS in 1960.
Biller was a member of the fabled 1959 Goshen football team that went 8-1 in the regular season. That team defeated the likes of Elkhart and Mishawaka, teams they hadn’t beaten in a long time. Their only loss was a 19-12 loss to Michigan City. Indiana did not have a high school football state playoff series until the 1973 season.
“We came up through the system all together; 21 of us seniors stuck through that and helped each other,” Biller said. “That’s what drove us. And to this day, if one of us is in trouble, we all gather to help. That’s what made the team what it was. The coaches did not have to correct us — we corrected each other.”
After high school, Biller spent six months at Ball State before dropping out and returning to the area. He always wanted to teach and coach, though, and he connected with Dick Swartz, who spent decades giving back to the Goshen community.
“I wanted somehow to be involved with kids, and (Swartz) said, ‘Come on and be a part of the chain gang.’ So, I did, and I’ve been on it for 52 years,” Biller said.
Biller has had “the best ticket in town,” saying that “I still think the best sports ticket around is a high school event.” He has had a front-row seat to two Goshen football state championships (1978, 1988) and two state runner-up appearances (1981, 1999). While his favorite Goshen team will always be the one he was on in 1959, Biller said he’s been fortunate to see the best then-Redskin teams up close.
“That (1988 Goshen team) was another team that grew up together, playing together and staying together,” Biller said. “Of course, having fathers for coaches helped a lot, but those were excellent teams to go and watch and be with them.”
In 1979, Biller began judging shot put and discus events at home track and field events at Goshen. He’s helped out with most regular season, conference and postseason events, especially the Goshen Relays.
“The main thing in shot and discus — I’ve been doing it for 42 years — those kids, whether it’s Goshen, Elkhart, somewhere, I don’t care — I’ve even had them come from Kokomo,” Biller said. “They come back when they come home from school, and they come by and say, ‘Hi, how are you doing.’ Just being able to see those kids again and how they did — that’s why I did it. It’s for the kids.”
IMPACTING OTHERS
The story that stood out the most to Biller during his time working track meets involved a Warsaw coach and athlete. Biller said he was friends with the Warsaw coach, and the coach told Biller about one of his athletes who would run his mouth from time to time.
“I said, ‘Well, they all know when they step in my ring, it’s my ring. There’s no bad language in my ring, and that’s it,’” Biller said. “And I explained that to him before we started.”
After the kid’s first throw, he started using explicit language. Biller warned him that if he kept it up, he would kick him out.
“He turned around and did it right again,” Biller said. “I said, ‘Boom, head for that bus.’ The coach came right over, he stops him and says, ‘Yeah, he’s right. You head for that bus. You sit there. We’ll talk about this when we get home.’”
A week later was the Northern Lakes Conference meet. When Warsaw arrived at Goshen High School that night, the coach came running off the bus and toward Biller.
“The coach goes, ‘I’ve got a story to tell you,’” Biller recalled. “He said, ‘When we got back, that young gentlemen got up and apologized for what he did. He said I’ve never been in a church or anywhere like that, but that man back there set me straight.’
“To this day, when I run into him, we bring it up.”
It’s that impact on students that Biller has cherished the most. It’s part of what has led him to becoming a priest as well, spending 18 years at All Saints Episcopal Church on Lake Wawasee and 14 at St. James Episcopal Church in Goshen.
At age 78, Biller will be working his 43rd Goshen Relays Saturday. He plans on working football and track events until God lets him know it’s time to retire.
“I’ve been very blessed,” Biller said. “Just very blessed by the Lord by being in these positions and working with the people I’ve worked with. Not only the kids, but the coaches. That’s what I remembered the most.”