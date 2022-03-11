The annual Goshen News NCAA Tournament Reader Contest is back! There are two different ways you can compete in this year's challenge.
One way of competing is by filling out the paper bracket that will be in Monday's print edition of The Goshen News. Instructions on how to submit that bracket will be available on the page. The winner of the print-only contest will win $100.
For those wanting to submit online entries, though, there will be a different contest put in place. This year, The Goshen News is embracing a "3-in-1" bracket challenge. Here's how it works:
After signing up, contestants will go through and fill out their 68-Team Bracket – starting with the first 68 teams all the way down to the tournament champion (like how you would filling out any other tournament bracket).
Once the tournament field has been narrowed down to just 16 teams, contestants will receive an email announcing they have the option to fill out a brand new 16-Team Bracket for another chance to win. This second game gives contestants a clean slate and another chance for basketball bracket victory.
Contestants will also get a third chance once the tournament has been narrowed down to four teams. They will then be able to fill our their 4-Team Bracket for one final shot at picking the champion.
The winner of the 68-team online bracket challenge will receive a prize of $250. The winner of the 16-team challenge will win $150, while the champion of the four-team contest will receive $100. Along with competing against fellow Goshen News readers, your bracket will compete against others from across the country for even bigger national prizes.
Registration for the online portion of our bracket challenge is available on our website, goshennews.com. You will be able to fill out your bracket once it is announced on Sunday night.
Good luck to all of those competing!
