Helping capture two wins for Northridge this past week, senior Lauren Berger was named the Goshen News Athlete of the Week for Aug. 28 – Sept. 3. Berger captured over 35 percent of the vote.
Berger was exceptional in the 3-0 wins over West Noble and East Noble. Combining for 19 kills, 27 digs, 10 aces and one block, the senior put together an impressive week for the Raiders. Additionally, Berger put together a hitting efficiency of .250 in the first game, but a .500 hitting efficiency in the following one.
On the season, Berger has compiled 26 aces and averaged just under three kills a set. Both lead the 10-5 Raiders. She also leads the team in digs (130).
GARRETT STOLTZFUS – JR; FAIRFIELD
Garrett Stoltzfus had a pretty successful week against some top state competition. That success helped him finish second and pick up over 30 percent of the vote.
While the Falcons went 5-1 last week, Stolzfus picked up a 6-0 record, including the team’s only point against now-No. 21 Goshen.
Stoltzfus won nearly every match in straight sets, and they weren’t too close either. The junior has added muscle and looks the part of a top tennis player in Michiana.
JO’ZIAH EDMOND – SR; NORTHWOOD
Finishing third with just under 22 percent of the vote, Edmond was a big reason for the Panthers’ 45-14 Week 3 win over Concord. Off to a 3-0 start, NorthWood has put together an impressive resume in the NLC. Edmond added to his resume with 200 total yards and three touchdowns in the win last Friday.
Thanks to eight receptions for 136 yards and running for 64 more on five carries, the multifaceted attack kept Edmond in the driver’s seat for the formidable Panther offense.
OWEN ROEDER – SR; NORTHWOOD
While Roeder did finish last and picked up under 13 percent of the votes, it’s the third nomination for the senior quarterback who continues to set the bar higher each week. Completing 25 of 36 passes for over 400 yards and picking up three touchdowns is rarely seen, and something Roeder had yet to do during his career.