Here are the final standings of the online version of the 2023 Goshen News NCAA Tournament Reader Challenge. Congratulations to Mike Mast of Middlebury on winning the grand prize of $200. Mast was correct in 39 of his 63 picks throughout the tournament, led by picking UConn as his national champion. The Huskies defeated San Diego State in the final on April 3.

It was a chaotic NCAA Tournament this year, and the scores from our challenge indicate that. Barely 25% of all entries scored 100 points or more, with only four scoring more than 200 points out of a maximum of 384. Bill Kurtz of Nappanee was second place with 214 points, Heidi Heinisch of Syracuse third with 210 and Aaron Fry of Shipshewana fourth at 206.

In the separate Sweet 16 and Final Four games, Keaton McDonald of Topeka and Michael Zent of Goshen won the prizes of $100 and $50, respectively.

Below are the final point totals of all 200 entries we had for the full-bracket contest online. Full results of those who entered with a print bracket are still being counted and will be coming out at a later date.

NAME, AGE, CITY, POINTS SCORED

Mike Mast, 64, Middlebury, 222

Bill Kurtz, 39, Nappanee, 214

Heidi Heinisch, 54, Syracuse, 210

Aaron Fry, 32, Shipshewana, 206

Sherry Miller, 51, Middlebury, 156

David Boehner, 63, Goshen, 152

Alan Fry, 22, Millersburg, 152

Jane Schneider, 70, Goshen, 130

Cameron Heinisch, 18, Syracuse, 128

William Dunlap, 50, New Paris 126

Harlan Hite, 53, Ligonier, 124

Joel Wickey, 44, Partridge KS, 122

Jason Smith, 51, Goshen, 122

Bob Carpenter, 73, Millersburg, 118

Keaton Dukes, 19, Syracuse, 118

Tom Gangwer, 38, Goshen, 116

Ryan Duckworth, 26, Goshen, 116

Lucas Bontreger, 22, Goshen, 116

Joshua Borden, 45, Goshen, 114

John Skibbe, 58, New Paris, 114

Aaron Kennelly, 38, Galesburg IL, 112

Jon Miller, 52, Middlebury, 112

Brad Schrock, 45, Goshen, 110

DeeDee Schermerhorn, 52, Ligonier, 110

Kevin Hutfless, 59, Syracuse, 110

Andrew Streit, 51, New Paris, 110

Jane Musser, 79, Syracuse, 108

Douglas Beachy, 49, Middlebury, 108

Randy Kamp, 64, Goshen, 108

Ron Miller, 70, Goshen, 106

Darin Yutzy, 22, Topeka, 106

Eric Risser, 48, Goshen, 106

Richard Tyson, 73, Elkhart, 106

Kurt Schwartz, 71, Syracuse, 104

Travis Maust, 48, Millersburg, 104

Perry Haimes, 55, Goshen, 104

Wilfred Burse, 67, St. Catharines, ON, Canada, 104

Michael Zent, 59, Goshen, 104

Jerry Hawkins, 62, Goshen, 104

Caleb Smith, 37, Goshen 102

Bryce Rheinheimer, 28, Goshen, 102

John Strini, 70, Emmaus PA, 102

Loren Beachy, 35, Middlebury, 102

Nate Mullet, 52, Goshen, 102

Harlan Stoltzfus, 64, Goshen, 102

Jerry Helmuth, 77, Wakarusa, 102

Cory Reinhardt, 34, Elkhart, 102

Nic Engle, 44, Shipshewana, 100

David Templeton, 30, Goshen, 100

Timothy Penner, 65, Goshen, 100

Dave Miller, 78, Goshen, 100

Westin Hanson, 26, Elkhart, 100

Jason Collins, 47, Logansport, 98

Alyssa Baumgartner, 34, Ligonier, 98

Kenneth Petersen, 78, Goshen, 98

Timothy Tyler, 71, Topeka, 98

Ellen Christner, 59, Goshen, 98

Robin Gingerich, 56, New Paris, 98

Eric Risser, 48, Goshen, 98

Klairece Sweet, 20, Goshen, 98

Michael Chrzanowski, 71, Goshen, 98

Tom Schermerhorn, 54, Ligonier, 98

Troy Beachy, 39, Goshen, 96

Angela Kipp Kellogg, 42, Syracuse, 96

Douglas Caskey, 62, Goshen, 96

Terry Jones, 51, Goshen, 96

Tina Streit, 49, New Paris, 96

Kathy Mast, 44, Goshen, 96

Randy Mullet, 45, Middlebury, 96

Mark Schloneger, 52, Goshen, 96

Amos Yoder, 42, Goshen, 96

Tom Sutter, 68, Goshen, 96

Richard Fry, 54, Topeka, 96

Lynn Miller, 51, Goshen 96

William Isley, 65, Goshen, 94

Dale Miller, 19, Millersburg, 94

Brett Heinisch, 28, Bloomington, 94

Austin Shrock, 31, Topeka, 94

Guile Kipp, 20, Syracuse, 94

Steve McDonald, 67, Shipshewana, 94

Steve Shively, 66, Wakarusa, 94

Vera Rudolph, 77, Goshen, 92

Gary Groves, 60, Milford, 92

Travis Yoder, 33, Middlebury, 92

Kent Matney, 61, Goshen, 92

Marla Lehman, 36, Milford, 92

Charles Grady, 55, Wolcottville, 92

Jim Brown, 61, New Paris, 92

Stephen Greer, 73, Goshen, 92

Jon Roush, 52, LaGrange, 92

Jane Metzler, 67, Goshen, 92

Meribethe Lawton, 57, Goshen, 92

Philip Schieber, 61, Goshen, 92

Paula Schermerhorn, 81, Ligonier,92

Tony Miller, 29, Goshen, 92

Mike Truex, 60, Goshen, 90

Mike Lehman, 37, Milford, 90

Mark Baker, 64, Goshen, 90

Grant Baumgartner, 33, Ligonier, 90

Daniel Jones, 41, Goshen, 90

Jo Ellen Bernstein, 79, Goshen, 90

Roger Schermerhorn, 82, Ligonier, 88

Braydon Shively, 34, Goshen, 88

Josh Kauffman, 31, Goshen, 88

Tim Schermerhorn, 60, Ligonier, 88

Camille Wakley, 54, Goshen, 88

Myron Bontreger, 53, Goshen, 88

Phil Lahr, 59, Goshen, 88

Devin Puckett, 27, Goshen, 88

Linda Hartzell, 80, Nappanee, 88

Bryan Stephens, 56, Goshen, 88

Joel Gonzalez, 37, Goshen, 88

Kyle Grossman, 34, Wolcottville, 88

Kevin Yoder, 47, Goshen, 88

Keaton McDonald, 34, Topeka, 88

Kimberly Johnson, 60, Lexington KY, 88

Marion Lehman, 58, Indiana, 88

Luke Schermerhorn, 18, Ligonier, 88

Abe Bernstein, 79, Goshen, 88

Robert Kurtz, 37, Nappanee, 88

Steve Nielsen, 63, Middlebury, 86

Sena Brown, 44, New Paris 86

Micah Schrock, 26, Topeka, 86

Rob Nickerson, 56, Nappanee, 86

Gregg Fore, 73, Middlebury, 86

Myron Stutzman, 33, Shipshewana, 86

Levi Bontrager, 43, Shipshewana, 86

Penny Anglemeyer, 72, Bremen, 86

Crystal Clark, 34, Elkhart, 86

David Widmer, 71, Goshen, 86

DeLane Graber, 60, Goshen, 84

Jerry Goshert, 58, Elkhart, 84

Mike Deak, 44, Milford, 84

Mark Gruwell ,65, Elkhart, 84

Grant Moser, 55, Ligonier, 84

Pam Lechlitner, 51, Wakarusa, 84

Brenda Yoder, 66, Goshen, 84

David Fry, 44, Goshen, 84

Jeremy Bernstein, 51, Goshen, 84

Brent Stephens, 60, Goshen, 84

Jeff Snodgrass, 64, Wakarusa, 84

Ron Rheinheimer, 62, Goshen, 84

David Yoder, 33, Wakarusa, 82

Robert Pflederer, 76, Goshen, 82

Sheri Dunlap, 48, New Paris, 82

Lee Richardson, 65, Shipshewana, 82

Lynn Mullet, 49, Middlebury, 82

Brent Miller, 50, Middlebury, 82

James Snowden, 60, Goshen, 82

Dustin Newcomer, 33, Goshen, 82

Leonard Shetler, 66, Goshen, 82

Garry Heller, 68, Columbia TN, 82

Jud Stillson, 52, Goshen, 82

Wayne Price, 68, Leesburg, 82

Shelly Showalter, 60, Millersburg, 80

Ricky Harris, 40, Goshen, 80

Anson Mullet, 24, Middlebury, 80

Bob Clarke, 65, Goshen, 80

Floyd Miller, 86, LaGrange 80

Abraham Penner, 34, Elkhart, 80

Larry Fry, 50, Millersburg, 80

Alve Shetler, 73, Goshen, 80

Maynard Hartsough, 80, Goshen, 80

Curt Lambdin, 39, Goshen, 78

Brooke Huser, 35, Muncie, 78

Jordan Werntz, 26, Goshen, 78

Bill Hooley, 60, Syracuse, 78

Lewis Brown, 51, New Paris, 78

Nathan Zollinger, 62, Goshen, 78

Doug Heinisch, 52, Syracuse, 78

Stephen Gresso, 64, Bristol, 76

Bill Musser, 79, Syracuse, 76

Ray Streit, 80, Goshen, 76

Micah Randolph, 32, Goshen, 76

Erin Yoder, 41, Goshen, 76

Robert Steury, 67, Goshen, 76

Ann Kamp, 59, Goshen, 76

Benjamin Shirk, 46, Goshen, 76

Jason Mast, 34, Elkhart, 76

Rick Gingerich, 59, New Paris, 76

Sandra Streit, 81, Goshen, 76

Staci Kandel, 47, Nappanee, 74

Sherry Showalter, 77, Goshen, 74

David Stotts, 60, Goshen, 74

Walter Anglemeyer, 69, Bremen, 74

Lloyd Yoder, 66, Middlebury, 72

Dewayne Yoder, 65, Goshen, 72

Rollin Handrich, 63, Goshen, 72

Kurt Neufeld, 35, Goshen, 70

Phillip Kellogg, 39, Syracuse, 68

Seth Hartsough, 50, Goshen, 68

Greg Kaiser, 68, Milford, 68

Ben Hershberger, 47, Wakarusa, 68

Brady Willard, 24, Millersburg, 66

Ryan Perry, 37, Leesburg, 66

Armon Kauffman, 70, Goshen, 66

Tammi Carter, 59, Bristol, 64

Mary Jo Sands, 38, Goshen, 60

Linda Gerber-Stellingwerf, 48, Goshen, 54

Tara Shepherd, 42, Silver Lake, 46

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you