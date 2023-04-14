Here are the final standings of the online version of the 2023 Goshen News NCAA Tournament Reader Challenge. Congratulations to Mike Mast of Middlebury on winning the grand prize of $200. Mast was correct in 39 of his 63 picks throughout the tournament, led by picking UConn as his national champion. The Huskies defeated San Diego State in the final on April 3.
It was a chaotic NCAA Tournament this year, and the scores from our challenge indicate that. Barely 25% of all entries scored 100 points or more, with only four scoring more than 200 points out of a maximum of 384. Bill Kurtz of Nappanee was second place with 214 points, Heidi Heinisch of Syracuse third with 210 and Aaron Fry of Shipshewana fourth at 206.
In the separate Sweet 16 and Final Four games, Keaton McDonald of Topeka and Michael Zent of Goshen won the prizes of $100 and $50, respectively.
Below are the final point totals of all 200 entries we had for the full-bracket contest online. Full results of those who entered with a print bracket are still being counted and will be coming out at a later date.
NAME, AGE, CITY, POINTS SCORED
Mike Mast, 64, Middlebury, 222
Bill Kurtz, 39, Nappanee, 214
Heidi Heinisch, 54, Syracuse, 210
Aaron Fry, 32, Shipshewana, 206
Sherry Miller, 51, Middlebury, 156
David Boehner, 63, Goshen, 152
Alan Fry, 22, Millersburg, 152
Jane Schneider, 70, Goshen, 130
Cameron Heinisch, 18, Syracuse, 128
William Dunlap, 50, New Paris 126
Harlan Hite, 53, Ligonier, 124
Joel Wickey, 44, Partridge KS, 122
Jason Smith, 51, Goshen, 122
Bob Carpenter, 73, Millersburg, 118
Keaton Dukes, 19, Syracuse, 118
Tom Gangwer, 38, Goshen, 116
Ryan Duckworth, 26, Goshen, 116
Lucas Bontreger, 22, Goshen, 116
Joshua Borden, 45, Goshen, 114
John Skibbe, 58, New Paris, 114
Aaron Kennelly, 38, Galesburg IL, 112
Jon Miller, 52, Middlebury, 112
Brad Schrock, 45, Goshen, 110
DeeDee Schermerhorn, 52, Ligonier, 110
Kevin Hutfless, 59, Syracuse, 110
Andrew Streit, 51, New Paris, 110
Jane Musser, 79, Syracuse, 108
Douglas Beachy, 49, Middlebury, 108
Randy Kamp, 64, Goshen, 108
Ron Miller, 70, Goshen, 106
Darin Yutzy, 22, Topeka, 106
Eric Risser, 48, Goshen, 106
Richard Tyson, 73, Elkhart, 106
Kurt Schwartz, 71, Syracuse, 104
Travis Maust, 48, Millersburg, 104
Perry Haimes, 55, Goshen, 104
Wilfred Burse, 67, St. Catharines, ON, Canada, 104
Michael Zent, 59, Goshen, 104
Jerry Hawkins, 62, Goshen, 104
Caleb Smith, 37, Goshen 102
Bryce Rheinheimer, 28, Goshen, 102
John Strini, 70, Emmaus PA, 102
Loren Beachy, 35, Middlebury, 102
Nate Mullet, 52, Goshen, 102
Harlan Stoltzfus, 64, Goshen, 102
Jerry Helmuth, 77, Wakarusa, 102
Cory Reinhardt, 34, Elkhart, 102
Nic Engle, 44, Shipshewana, 100
David Templeton, 30, Goshen, 100
Timothy Penner, 65, Goshen, 100
Dave Miller, 78, Goshen, 100
Westin Hanson, 26, Elkhart, 100
Jason Collins, 47, Logansport, 98
Alyssa Baumgartner, 34, Ligonier, 98
Kenneth Petersen, 78, Goshen, 98
Timothy Tyler, 71, Topeka, 98
Ellen Christner, 59, Goshen, 98
Robin Gingerich, 56, New Paris, 98
Eric Risser, 48, Goshen, 98
Klairece Sweet, 20, Goshen, 98
Michael Chrzanowski, 71, Goshen, 98
Tom Schermerhorn, 54, Ligonier, 98
Troy Beachy, 39, Goshen, 96
Angela Kipp Kellogg, 42, Syracuse, 96
Douglas Caskey, 62, Goshen, 96
Terry Jones, 51, Goshen, 96
Tina Streit, 49, New Paris, 96
Kathy Mast, 44, Goshen, 96
Randy Mullet, 45, Middlebury, 96
Mark Schloneger, 52, Goshen, 96
Amos Yoder, 42, Goshen, 96
Tom Sutter, 68, Goshen, 96
Richard Fry, 54, Topeka, 96
Lynn Miller, 51, Goshen 96
William Isley, 65, Goshen, 94
Dale Miller, 19, Millersburg, 94
Brett Heinisch, 28, Bloomington, 94
Austin Shrock, 31, Topeka, 94
Guile Kipp, 20, Syracuse, 94
Steve McDonald, 67, Shipshewana, 94
Steve Shively, 66, Wakarusa, 94
Vera Rudolph, 77, Goshen, 92
Gary Groves, 60, Milford, 92
Travis Yoder, 33, Middlebury, 92
Kent Matney, 61, Goshen, 92
Marla Lehman, 36, Milford, 92
Charles Grady, 55, Wolcottville, 92
Jim Brown, 61, New Paris, 92
Stephen Greer, 73, Goshen, 92
Jon Roush, 52, LaGrange, 92
Jane Metzler, 67, Goshen, 92
Meribethe Lawton, 57, Goshen, 92
Philip Schieber, 61, Goshen, 92
Paula Schermerhorn, 81, Ligonier,92
Tony Miller, 29, Goshen, 92
Mike Truex, 60, Goshen, 90
Mike Lehman, 37, Milford, 90
Mark Baker, 64, Goshen, 90
Grant Baumgartner, 33, Ligonier, 90
Daniel Jones, 41, Goshen, 90
Jo Ellen Bernstein, 79, Goshen, 90
Roger Schermerhorn, 82, Ligonier, 88
Braydon Shively, 34, Goshen, 88
Josh Kauffman, 31, Goshen, 88
Tim Schermerhorn, 60, Ligonier, 88
Camille Wakley, 54, Goshen, 88
Myron Bontreger, 53, Goshen, 88
Phil Lahr, 59, Goshen, 88
Devin Puckett, 27, Goshen, 88
Linda Hartzell, 80, Nappanee, 88
Bryan Stephens, 56, Goshen, 88
Joel Gonzalez, 37, Goshen, 88
Kyle Grossman, 34, Wolcottville, 88
Kevin Yoder, 47, Goshen, 88
Keaton McDonald, 34, Topeka, 88
Kimberly Johnson, 60, Lexington KY, 88
Marion Lehman, 58, Indiana, 88
Luke Schermerhorn, 18, Ligonier, 88
Abe Bernstein, 79, Goshen, 88
Robert Kurtz, 37, Nappanee, 88
Steve Nielsen, 63, Middlebury, 86
Sena Brown, 44, New Paris 86
Micah Schrock, 26, Topeka, 86
Rob Nickerson, 56, Nappanee, 86
Gregg Fore, 73, Middlebury, 86
Myron Stutzman, 33, Shipshewana, 86
Levi Bontrager, 43, Shipshewana, 86
Penny Anglemeyer, 72, Bremen, 86
Crystal Clark, 34, Elkhart, 86
David Widmer, 71, Goshen, 86
DeLane Graber, 60, Goshen, 84
Jerry Goshert, 58, Elkhart, 84
Mike Deak, 44, Milford, 84
Mark Gruwell ,65, Elkhart, 84
Grant Moser, 55, Ligonier, 84
Pam Lechlitner, 51, Wakarusa, 84
Brenda Yoder, 66, Goshen, 84
David Fry, 44, Goshen, 84
Jeremy Bernstein, 51, Goshen, 84
Brent Stephens, 60, Goshen, 84
Jeff Snodgrass, 64, Wakarusa, 84
Ron Rheinheimer, 62, Goshen, 84
David Yoder, 33, Wakarusa, 82
Robert Pflederer, 76, Goshen, 82
Sheri Dunlap, 48, New Paris, 82
Lee Richardson, 65, Shipshewana, 82
Lynn Mullet, 49, Middlebury, 82
Brent Miller, 50, Middlebury, 82
James Snowden, 60, Goshen, 82
Dustin Newcomer, 33, Goshen, 82
Leonard Shetler, 66, Goshen, 82
Garry Heller, 68, Columbia TN, 82
Jud Stillson, 52, Goshen, 82
Wayne Price, 68, Leesburg, 82
Shelly Showalter, 60, Millersburg, 80
Ricky Harris, 40, Goshen, 80
Anson Mullet, 24, Middlebury, 80
Bob Clarke, 65, Goshen, 80
Floyd Miller, 86, LaGrange 80
Abraham Penner, 34, Elkhart, 80
Larry Fry, 50, Millersburg, 80
Alve Shetler, 73, Goshen, 80
Maynard Hartsough, 80, Goshen, 80
Curt Lambdin, 39, Goshen, 78
Brooke Huser, 35, Muncie, 78
Jordan Werntz, 26, Goshen, 78
Bill Hooley, 60, Syracuse, 78
Lewis Brown, 51, New Paris, 78
Nathan Zollinger, 62, Goshen, 78
Doug Heinisch, 52, Syracuse, 78
Stephen Gresso, 64, Bristol, 76
Bill Musser, 79, Syracuse, 76
Ray Streit, 80, Goshen, 76
Micah Randolph, 32, Goshen, 76
Erin Yoder, 41, Goshen, 76
Robert Steury, 67, Goshen, 76
Ann Kamp, 59, Goshen, 76
Benjamin Shirk, 46, Goshen, 76
Jason Mast, 34, Elkhart, 76
Rick Gingerich, 59, New Paris, 76
Sandra Streit, 81, Goshen, 76
Staci Kandel, 47, Nappanee, 74
Sherry Showalter, 77, Goshen, 74
David Stotts, 60, Goshen, 74
Walter Anglemeyer, 69, Bremen, 74
Lloyd Yoder, 66, Middlebury, 72
Dewayne Yoder, 65, Goshen, 72
Rollin Handrich, 63, Goshen, 72
Kurt Neufeld, 35, Goshen, 70
Phillip Kellogg, 39, Syracuse, 68
Seth Hartsough, 50, Goshen, 68
Greg Kaiser, 68, Milford, 68
Ben Hershberger, 47, Wakarusa, 68
Brady Willard, 24, Millersburg, 66
Ryan Perry, 37, Leesburg, 66
Armon Kauffman, 70, Goshen, 66
Tammi Carter, 59, Bristol, 64
Mary Jo Sands, 38, Goshen, 60
Linda Gerber-Stellingwerf, 48, Goshen, 54
Tara Shepherd, 42, Silver Lake, 46