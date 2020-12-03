GOSHEN — An opportunity came about for the Goshen High School football and softball teams to help out families in need this holiday season.
Both coaches knew they had to capitalize on it.
The football and softball teams are now holding a fundraiser until Dec. 11, with the money going toward buying food for families in need within the Goshen Community School District. The teams will go shopping for the food Dec. 13, package it and distribute it to the families in need before Christmas.
“We like to give back,” Goshen football coach Kyle Park said. “We usually give back at the (Elkhart County 4-H) Fair … obviously, because of (COVID-19), we weren’t able to do that. We ran a blood drive, but it felt like we wanted to do something else. Kind of came up with this idea on the fly.”
“The need is still there,” Goshen softball coach Brent Kulp added. “Whether there’s COVID or not, you’ve got families losing jobs, kids now at home because of school and they’re maybe having a tough time feeding our students. … We’re going to see how much we can help. The more families, the better.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Goshen High School welcome center, which is just inside the main doors, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on school days. Checks are to be made out to “Goshen High School.” Cash is also accepted.
HOW IT CAME ABOUT
Both Kulp and Park like to get their teams involved with a community service project each year. Unfortunately, both events their respective teams participate in have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park has his football players volunteer every year at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, picking up garbage and helping out around the fairgrounds wherever needed. The fair, of course, didn’t happen this year due to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Kulp usually has his players help out at the Knights of Columbus by packaging food for their annual food drive around Christmas. That also was canceled this year due to virus concerns, leaving Kulp to think of another way to help out the community during the holiday season.
Kulp was talking to some of the other coaches at the school, and Park approached him about doing the fundraiser. Initially, Kulp wasn’t sure if he wanted to commit to a project that big. That changed after a talk with Park.
“I said, ‘Kyle, this was supposed to be a small project.’ And he looked at me and he said, ‘Go big or go home,’” Kulp said. “So, I said, ‘OK, you’ve got it!’ And, in all seriousness: why not? It’s kids doing something positive for the community here.”
Kulp is an assistant coach on the football team under Park. The two help workouts together with their respective teams in the summer as well, so working together on a project like this was an easy choice for Park.
“I teach with him; he’s in our business department. We talk daily,” said Park of Kulp. “I convinced him to join our staff this year. So, it was just a natural fit. Obviously, I know him pretty well. Our two programs combining was a natural fit.”
RAISING FUNDS
Both Park and Kulp have reached out to teachers and staff within GCS, as well as players’ families on their roster, for donations. Park said the amount of money donated already has exceeded their initial expectations.
“There’s a lot of people going through tough times, mentally and financially,” Park said. “To have people that are able to help and are willing to help with something like this is awesome. It could be five bucks, it could be 20 bucks, it could be 250 bucks; any amount that anybody is willing to donate to help somebody else lets you know that there’s a lot of great people out there.”
Once they finish collecting money Dec. 11, they will send the players out to do the grocery shopping Dec. 13. Each player will have a specific number of items to buy. Kulp said they’re only accepting monetary donations so each family that receives a meal gets the same number of items as everyone else.
Players will then be packaging the food inside the GHS cafeteria. Social distancing protocols will be in place and the athletes will be wearing masks. Once all the food is ready to go, the guidance counselors at GHS will be in charge of distributing the food to the families that need it the most.
“Each family is going to get $80 to $100 worth of food,” Kulp said. “What a great thing. … This has nothing to do with winning or losing softball. What it is — it’s a team coming together, working for less fortunate families in our community that come out and support our programs. Now, we can support them if we need it.”
