GOSHEN — Carl Weaver had a teaching job at Goshen High School before he even graduated college.
Weaver was a senior at Goshen College with less than two months before graduation when an opening for a biology teacher became available at the high school. Weaver’s academic dean recommended to all of his students to apply for the job so they could see what it was like to go through the interview process.
Well, the interview went better than expected for Weaver.
“The following Monday, I got a call that said the job was mine, but they needed me ASAP,” Weaver recalled. “It was March of 1969.”
It’d end up being a role Weaver stayed in for nearly five decades.
At the recommendation of his dean, Weaver accepted the job. His teachers let him finish his remaining classwork over the summer so he could still graduate with a degree from Goshen College.
Weaver would then teach at GHS for the next 49 years before retiring in 2018.
His dedication to Goshen High School wasn’t exclusive to the classroom, though. Weaver spent time as the boys cross country, boys track and girls track head coach during different stints over the years. His time spent as a boys track coach led to him being selected as the honorary referee for the boys Goshen Relays in 2009.
Now, he can add the distinction of being the honorary referee for the Goshen Girls Relays as well.
Weaver, 74, is set to receive the recognition at the 32nd running of the girls’ event Saturday. He will join two others to be selected as the honorary referee for both the boys and girls editions of the Goshen Relays, joining Patsy Keim (1990 girls, 2011 boys) and Janet Johns (2010 girls, 2019 boys).
“I’m honored to be recognized,” Weaver said. “The realization I always have is you don’t get anywhere alone, and so I’m honored and grateful for all the help I’ve had from assistant coaches … they were very helpful.”
Weaver recalls what it was like to receive the call from Goshen athletic director Jim Pickard about the recognition.
“He said that, ‘I got a recommendation from someone that you should be the honorary referee for the girls track and field relays,’” Weaver said. “I was surprised, but I’m honored. To have coached both the boys and the girls kind of brings both things full-circle for me. I’m very honored to be recognized for that.”
The 1965 Bethany Christian and 1969 Goshen College graduate admitted he didn’t intend to get into coaching while in school. When he took the teaching job at GHS, though, it came with an opportunity to coach the boys cross country team.
“I ran track and field in high school,” Weaver said. “I never entered or graduated college thinking I would coach. I had no college preparation classes. … I got my feet wet with cross country and absolutely loved it.”
Weaver found tremendous success in his seven years leading the Goshen boys cross country team, culminating with a third-place finish at the state meet in 1976. The then-Redskins posted a 78-37 record in dual meets during his time as head coach.
“We still converse; we still text back and forth,” said Weaver of him and the 1976 team. “That particular team that went on to get third in the state had some really, really good runners in that group.”
At the same time he started coaching cross country, he also began coaching the Goshen boys track team. His first stint in that role went from 1970-1985, then returning for five more seasons between 1995-2000. The combined record of his teams during that time was 117-53.
In between those times leading the boys’ program, Weaver spent five years as the head girls track coach from 1987-91. During that time, his teams compiled an overall record of 29-15.
Weaver has stayed involved with the track programs at Goshen since retiring, primarily serving as the public address announcer at the bigger track meets the school hosts. Weaver’s voice can be heard at the boys Goshen Relays and any postseason contests Goshen hosts, which includes this year’s boys track sectional and regional meets in a few weeks.
“I stay connected,” Weaver said. “I love the sport.”
Throughout his tenure at Goshen, Weaver coached 58 state qualifiers, was named the NLC Coach of the Year in 1977 and received the NLC Service Award in 2003.
“(Coaching) was a way for student-athletes to see me in a different light than just the classroom,” explained Weaver about what he liked about coaching the most. “And it was an easy transition for me because I always tried to create a sense of community in the classroom; I brought that to my coaching. Even though track is recognized as an individual sport, there’s a really neat team aspect to it. If you can get kids to see themselves as part of a community and helping one another — if we have shot put throwers yelling for distance runners and distance runners yelling for long jumpers — it’s really neat.”
The Goshen Girls Relays begin Saturday at 9 a.m. with field events. Running events will begin at 10 a.m., with a break at 11 a.m. to conduct a ceremony honoring Weaver and crowning of the Relays king.
