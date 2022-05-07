GOSHEN — There will be plenty of changes to the Goshen Girls Relays record book next year, as six new ones were set during the 32nd running of the event Saturday.
Thirteen schools across two different classes competed. Fort Wayne Northrop won the Class A title with 104 team points, while Culver Academies reigned in Class B with 98 points. Northrop not only won, but set two new Class A records at the event (4X100 and the 4X100 hurdles medley). Culver Academies also broke one record in Class B as well in the freshman/sophomore 800-meter sprint medley.
Bowman Academy finished third in Class B, but also set three new records for Class B in the process. The quartet of Deborah Moore, Keyana Terry, Samaria Freeman and Kaylin Cobb was responsible for breaking all three of those marks, doing so in the 4X100, 4X200 and sprint medley relay events.
As for The Goshen News area teams competing, a lot of the focus was more on what was to come, rather than what was going on Saturday.
NORTHWOOD READIES FOR NLC’s
NorthWood didn’t have its full complement of runners, which limited how many points they could score. The Panthers still finished in second place in Class B, however, with 70 points.
“We tried to keep our 4X1, 4X4 and 4X8 (relay) teams in tact as much as possible,” said NorthWood coach Mark Mikel of his team’s strategy going into Saturday. “We’ve got some kids at academic state that’ll be on those relays next week, so we had to make some adjustments. But the other relays, we tried to spread it out a little bit; try to not get as many races on girls’ legs.”
While they didn’t win any events on the track, NorthWood was able to get an individual winner in the shot put, courtesy senior Karissa Kauffman. Her toss of 36-01 feet was good enough to edge out Culver Academies' Madi Miller by six inches.
The focus for NorthWood now shifts to this Tuesday’s Northern Lakes Conference championship meet at Warsaw High School. The Panthers went 5-2 in NLC dual meets this season, including only losing by 10 points to conference-champion Warsaw this past Thursday. This is giving the NorthWood team a lot of optimism heading into the conference meet and beyond.
“These kids have improved week after week after week,” Mikel said. “We only lost by 10 to Warsaw, and so these girls are going, ‘Hey, we can get second Tuesday (at the NLC meet).’ So, they’ve got some ambition. I don’t know if we can do that, but I like the way they’re thinking and like the way they’re getting after it.”
WAWASEE FOCUSES JUST ON THE FIELD
Having ran in the same conference dual with NorthWood and Warsaw Thursday, Wawasee coach Stefani Wuthrich decided to not bring any of her runners to the Relays Saturday so they could rest for the NLC meet. The only events the Warriors competed in within Class B were in the field, having athletes in all five of those events.
Despite not having any runners on the track, Wawasee scored 37 team points for itself. The discus throwing trio of sophomore Emma Yoder (121-09 feet), sophomore Brooklynn Gibson (99 feet) and freshman Natalie Katzer (82-11 feet) won the team title with a combined 303-08 feet. Yoder’s toss also earned her top individual honors by more than nine feet.
Yoder is one of the stronger discus throwers in the NLC. She’ll face stiff competition this Tuesday when she goes up against Warsaw senior Abby Sanner, who is the defending conference champion in the event.
“I think that (Wawasee throwing coach Scot) McDowell does a good job of working on her mental state; just keeping her eyes on the goal,” said Wuthrich of Yoder. “It’s like, ‘Let (Sanner) do her thing. We’re going to see her in the next couple of weeks.’ As long as Emma’s focusing on herself and what she can do, we know that can get her to the state meet.”
Also standing out individually for Wawasee was senior Alissa Gill, who was second in the pole vault at 9-00.25 feet. This will give the senior a lot of momentum heading into the postseason, according to her coach.
“Our field is one of our stronger areas, and then in pole vault, we had Gill with a PR of nine feet,” Wuthrich said. “To see her get nine feet before conference is really exciting. It makes me excited for what she’ll do on Tuesday, especially now that her spirits are up.”
GOSHEN STRUGGLES BEING SHORTHANDED
The RedHawks girls track roster has gone through some changes recently. Combine that with other competitors being away for various events around the state and country, and it left the host school with a small roster for its home relay event.
Goshen didn’t field teams in the 4X400, 4X800 and the 1,600-meter intermediate sprint medley relay events due to its lower numbers. They also didn’t have any individuals in the long jump as well. The lack of depth ended up costing them in the end, as they finished last amongst the six teams in Class A.
Like NorthWood and Wawasee, Goshen now prepares for this Tuesday’s NLC championship meet.
“(Saturday) was a mix of getting girls ready for NLC while also trying to save some key people,” Goshen coach KeJuan Leek said. “We had people running in strategic events to try and get a feel for how people will be running Tuesday. Hopefully, Tuesday works out well for us.”
32ND RUNNING OF THE GOSHEN GIRLS RELAYS — Winners and final team standings
Note: Field events were also scored in relay format, so individual and team winners from those events will be listed below.
Honorary referee: Carl Weaver
Relays King: Cole Johnston
CLASS A
Distance medley relay: Fort Wayne Northrop (Cassie Dove, Amy Kimble-Lovette, Sophia Boner and Victoria Clibon), 13:10.57
800-meter sprint medley: Fort Wayne Northrop (Jeloni Wells, Cami Bomersback, Alysia Feaser and Emory Majors), 1:56.34
800-meter freshman/sophomore sprint medley: Fort Wayne Carroll (Rebecca Phelan, Jana Beier, Avery Oaks and Evie Sunderlin), 2:06.16
1,600-meter intermediate sprint medley: Fort Wayne Northrop (Sydni Norfleet, Alysia Feaser, Kobi Scott and Victoria Clibon), 4:26.97
4X100-meter hurdle shuttle relay: Fort Wayne Northrop (Morgan Patterson, Kobi Scott, Cami Bomersback and Alysia Feaser), 1:01.32 (new meet record)
4X100-meter relay: Fort Wayne Northrop (Nelly Vaughn, Cami Bomersback, Kobi Scott and Morgan Patterson), 48.63 (new meet record)
4X200-meter relay: South Bend Adams (Angel Thomas, Kayla Douglas, Isabella Soens and Sofia Frazee), 1:51.72
4X400-meter relay: Fort Wayne Northrop (Sydni Norfleet, Alysia Feaser, Emory Majors and Jayda Wells), 4:19.50
4X800-meter relay: Fort Wayne Northrop (Sofia Sanchez, Victoria Clibon, Sophia Boner and Cassie Dove), 10:27.74
High jump:
- Individual champ: Kayla Douglas, South Bend Adams, 5-00 feet
- Team champ: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, combined 14-00 feet
Long jump:
- Individual champ: Morgan Patterson, Fort Wayne Northrop, 17-02.50 feet
- Team champ: Fort Wayne Northrop, combined 47-11 feet
Shot put:
- Individual champ: Ali Sparks, Fort Wayne Carroll, 39-06 feet
- Team champ: Fort Wayne Carroll, combined 97-04.50 feet
Discus:
- Individual champ: Ali Sparks, Fort Wayne Carroll, 122-01.50 feet
- Team champ: Fort Wayne Carroll, combined 300-03.50 feet
Pole vault:
- Individual champ: Bella Hoogland, Fort Wayne Carroll, 9-06 feet
- Team champ: Fort Wayne Carroll, combined 26-00 feet
Final Class A team standings:
- Fort Wayne Northrop, 104 points
- Fort Wayne Carroll, 94
- Plymouth, 55
- South Bend Adams, 51
- Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 50
- Goshen, 34
CLASS B
Distance medley relay: Culver Academies (Ella Bilton, Maddy Rivera, Margaret VerMeulen and Celeste Gram), 13:24.03
800-meter sprint medley: Bowman Academy (Deborah Moore, Samaria Freeman, Kaylin Cobb and Keyana Terry), 1:53.71 (new meet record)
800-meter freshman/sophomore sprint medley: Culver Academies (Alexa LaBella, Maddie Harris, Grace Gibbs and Quinn Bird), 1:59.00 (new meet record)
1,600-meter intermediate sprint medley: Culver Academies (Brighton Bird, Cecille Figueroa, Maddy Rivera and Lillian VerMeulen), 4:44.73
4X100-meter hurdle shuttle relay: Mishawaka Marian (Alexandria Saavedra, Zosia Kosel, Adriene Weyers and Abby Portolese), 1:09.17
4X100-meter relay: Bowman Academy (Deborah Moore, Keyana Terry, Samaria Freeman and Kaylin Cobb), 49.75 seconds (new meet record)
4X200-meter relay: Bowman Academy (Deborah Moore, Keyana Terry, Samaria Freeman and Kaylin Cobb), 1:47.52 (new meet record)
4X400-meter relay: Culver Academies (Quinn Bird, Grace Gibbs, Brighton Bird and Maddy Rivera), 4:12.67
4X800-meter relay: Culver Academies (Celeste Gram, Lillian VerMeulen, Ella Bilton and Margaret VerMeulen), 10:30.29
High jump:
- Individual champ: Lena Spiller, Culver Academies, 5-04.25 feet
- Team champ: Culver Academies, combined 13-08.25 feet
Long jump:
- Individual champ: Kaylin Cobb, Bowman Academy, 17-00.50 feet
- Team champ: Bowman Academy, combined 46-05.50 feet
Shot put:
- Individual champ: Karissa Kauffman, NorthWood, 36-01 feet
- Team champ: Culver Academies, combined 95-00 feet
Discus:
- Individual champ: Emma Yoder, Wawasee, 121-09 feet
- Team champ: Wawasee, 303-08 feet
Pole vault:
- Individual champ: Susie Bourdier, Culver Academies, 9-06.50 feet
- Team champ: Bremen, combined 21-06 feet
Final Class B team standings:
- Culver Academies, 98 points
- NorthWood, 70
- Bowman Academy, 67
- Mishawaka Marian, 46
- Bremen, 43
- Wawasee, 37
