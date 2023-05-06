GOSHEN — In its final tune-up before the “second season” begins, NorthWood made sure to bring home a trophy.
The Panthers’ girls track team won the Class B championship at the Goshen Girls Relays Saturday, scoring 110 team points. That was enough to edge out second-place Culver Academies, who scored 102 points. Culver won Class B at the event last year, with NorthWood taking runner-up.
“Really, what I wanted to see was a competitiveness and level of intensity,” NorthWood coach Mark Mikel said. “What I told (the team) before the meet is, ‘you don’t have to do excellent things today, but you have to be excellent.’ We talk about loving and supporting your teammates, being respectful of your coaches and all the volunteers here, and really being good human beings today.
“I thought we had a good chance to win — I wanted to win. I always want to go for that trophy. The kids just competed well. They were intense, they were focused, and I was really happy with what I saw on the track and in the field.”
Fort Wayne Northrop won the Class A team title.
Along with reigning as a team in Class B, the Panthers had the top individual scorer for the Class in Hannah Chupp. The junior was part of three winning relay teams (4X100, 4X200 and 4X100 shuttle hurdles) and helped NorthWood finish second as a team in the high jump. She finished third individually in the event with a leap of 4-06 feet.
“Her favorite event in the 100 hurdles; that’s what she really likes the most,” said Mikel of Chupp. “When you look at her times, though, she’s probably ranked a little higher in the 300 (hurdles). And then she’s on the 4X1 that went to state last year. She’s been a rock on that 4X1 again this year. She’s just very consistent; you always know what you’re going to get with her.”
NorthWood also won the 4X400-meter relay (Lisa Jackson, Joslyn Miller, Sydney Prenkert and Hanna Clyde) and the sprint medley relay (Elayna Yoder, Megan Mikel, Kady Hutsell and Jackson).
With the Northern Lakes Conference championship meet Tuesday, coach Mikel feels like his team could be one that contends for a top-three finish alongside a host of other schools.
“I think the girls’ NLC meet is going to be very, very interesting,” Mikel said. “Warsaw’s the cream of the crop — they always are. But then you go with Concord, who’s got a very solid team this year, going 6-1 in the conference season. You’ve got Northridge, who’s always good. We scared both of them to a certain extent (in the regular season), and then Mishawaka’s not that far off from us. There’s about four or five teams that could finish 1-2 here.”
WAWASEE THROWERS HAVE RECORD DAY
While Wawasee did not run in most of the track events, they still made an impact on the day with their field events.
Specifically, the trio of junior Emma Yoder, junior Brooklynn Gibson and sophomore Kiersten McCreary had a historic day in the throwing events. They broke both Class B shot put and discus records, obliterating the old mark in the latter event.
In discus, Yoder won with a toss of 131-02 feet. Gibson was second at 104-10 feet, while McCreary took third with a throw of 98-05 feet. That combined distance of 334-05 feet broke the old Class B mark by more than 22 feet, as the 2016 Fairfield team previously held it with a total distance of 312-01 feet.
In shot put, Gibson was victorious with a toss of 33-08.5 feet. McCreary took second with 31-07 feet and Yoder third at 31-00 feet. A total of 96-03.5 feet was just enough to beat Culver Academies’ 2014 record of 95-01 feet.
Even with strong performances, Wawasee throwing coach Scot McDowell knows the trio can reach even more heights as the postseason stretch begins next week.
“I think they are very close,” McDowell said. “They just need to get their minds right and know they are not going to throw a PR every meet. (Saturday) was a good tune-up meet for them.”
Three other meet records were set Saturday. Munster rewrote the throwing marks in Class A, winning discus with a combined 314-01 feet and shot put with 101-04 feet. Culver Academies then set a new record in Class B pole vault, combining for 24-06 feet.
YOUNG GOSHEN KEEPS IMPROVING
There has been a whole lot of “new” around the Goshen girls track team this season. A young roster has been led by first-year head coach Honey Storlie, and it’s been a learning process for all involved.
“We are a young team with a lot of potential promise this year,” Storlie said. “We have a very big crew of new athletes; a lot of freshmen. And, because of that, we’re acclimating. I’m very proud of the girls, but they’re still learning how to do track.”
Goshen placed fifth out of seven schools in Class A Saturday. They had three runner-up finishes on the day: the distance medley relay (Jetcimani Cid, Lindsay Rodman, Edith Loera-Arambula and Kassandra Ortega, 13:40.50), the 4X800-meter relay (Ortega, Loera-Arambula, Cid and Marisol Diaz) and in the pole vault, which takes three individuals’ heights from each team and counts them toward a team score.
The RedHawks’ combined height in the pole vault was 20-06 feet (Kayli Anglemeyer, 7-06; Zion Miller, 7-00; Lilly Clark, 6-00).
“The mindset (going into the conference meet) is for each athlete to compete and to continue to have fun and maximize each event by bringing their best,” Storlie said. “We have been (setting personal records) in every meet pretty consistently. The girls have been getting better and better all season, and when you’re dealing with freshmen, you can’t ask for anymore than that. I’m really proud of how each athlete has been improving every meet. We’re learning how to compete and how to take care of our bodies.”
2023 GOSHEN GIRLS RELAYS — Winners and final team standings
Note: all field events are scored relay-styled. Individual field event winners from non-winning teams will be noted.
Honorary Referee: Mike Wynn
Relays King: Luis Loera-Arambula
CLASS A
Distance medley relay (1200, 400, 800, 1600): FW Northrop (Ella Schmidt, Cassie Dove, Gabrianna Schoenle and Maren Wilson), 13:31.98
4X100-meter shuttle hurdle relay: Plymouth (Alexis Doll, Riylnn Ames, Sonya Joseph and Jersey Hunter), 1:05.92
4X100-meter relay: SB Adams (Cecillia Frazee, Angel Thomas, Kayla Douglas and Lynda Sangster), 51.25 seconds
4X200-meter relay: FW Northrop (Ariya Garcia, Alivia Rice, QuTondra Turner and Nelly Vaughn), 1:49.50
4X400-meter relay: Munster (Igbomaka Odeluga, Emma Kasper, Eva Olsen and Savannah Nuetzel), 4:11.38
4X800-meter relay: FW Northrop (Amina Salam, Sophia Boner, Victoria Clibon and Cassie Dove), 10:08.03
800-meter sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): Munster (Eleanor Wendlinger, Aliciana McGuire, Savannah Nuetzel and Kylee Marshall), 1:54.13
1,600-meter sprint intermediate medley relay (200, 200, 400, 800): FW Northrop (Jayda Wells, Vivian Crews, Maren Wilson and Amina Salam), 4:23.78
High jump: SB Adams, combined 14-04 feet (Kayla Douglas, 5-00; Angel Thomas, 4-10; Addison Skube, 4-06)
Long jump: SB Adams, combined 44-00.50 feet (Angel Thomas, 16-00; Kayla Douglas, 14-09.75; Sofia Frazee, 13-02.75)
Pole vault: SB Adams, combined 21-06 feet (Avery Curtis, 7-06; Keira Kinney, 7-00; Kamryn Dubie, 7-00). Note: individual champion was Grace Gillie of FW South Side with a vault of 10-00 feet.
Shot put: Munster, combined 101-04 feet (Akaoma Odeluga, 38-08; Nneka Oniah, 32-10; Tyra Wheaton, 29-10) – new meet record
Discus: Munster, combined 314-01 feet (Akoma Odeluga, 122-03; Tyra Wheaton, 118-02; Ava Tucker, 73-08 – new meet record
Final Class A standings:
- Fort Wayne Northop, 94 points
- South Bend Adams, 87
- Plymouth, 60
- Munster, 52
- Goshen, 50
- South Bend Riley, 28
- Fort Wayne South Side, 22
CLASS B
Distance medley (1200, 400, 800, 1600): Culver Academies (Faith Martinez, Grace Gibbs, Margaret VerMeulen and Celeste Gram), 13:15.51
4X100-meter shuttle hurdle: NorthWood (Faith Towler, Kyla Mishler, Ana Baltazar and Hannah Chupp), 1:11.47
4X100-meter relay: NorthWood (Anna Roeder, Megan Mikel, Hannah Chupp and Elayna Yoder), 50.84 seconds
4X200-meter relay: NorthWood (Kady Hutsell, Megan Mikel, Hannah Chupp and Claire Payne), 1:50.07
4X400-meter relay: NorthWood (Lisa Jackson, Joslyn Miller, Sydney Prenkert and Hanna Clyde), 4:11.83
4X800-meter relay: Culver Academies (Celeste Gram, Lillian VerMeulen, Jade Springer and Margaret VerMeulen), 10:14.10
800-meter sprint medley relay (100, 100, 200, 400): NorthWood (Elayna Yoder, Megan Mikel, Kady Hutsell and Lisa Jackson), 1:53.48
1,600-meter sprint intermediate medley relay (200, 200, 400, 800): Culver Academies (Brighton Bird, Logan McKinley, Grace Gibbs and Celeste Gram), 4:26.84
High jump: Culver Academies, combined 13-08 feet (Lena Spiller, 5-02; Kate Clemons, 4-04; Ava Ford, 4-02
Long jump: Mishawaka Marian, combined 43-07.25 feet (Karle Mousaw, 15-03; Kaelynn Kilgore, 14-09; Alexandria Savedra, 13-07.25). Note: Lena Spiller from Culver Academies was individual champ with jump of 16-01.25 feet
Pole vault: Culver Academies, combined 24-06 feet (Susie Bourdier, 10-06; Kate Clemons, 7-00; Lena Spiller, 7-00) — new meet record
Shot put: Wawasee, combined 96-03.50 feet (Brooklynn Gibson, 33-08.50; Kiersten McCreary, 31-07; Emma Yoder, 31-00) – new meet record
Discus: Wawasee, combined 334-05 feet (Emma Yoder, 131-02; Brooklynn Gibson, 104-10; Kiersten McCreary, 98-05) — new meet record
Final Class B standings:
- NorthWood, 110 points
- Culver Academies, 102
- Bremen, 60
- Mishawaka Marian, 50
- Wawasee, 36