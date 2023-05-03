GOSHEN — Few names have been more synonymous with Goshen track and cross country than Mike Wynn.
That’s why it’s no surprise to many that he has been selected as the honorary referee for the 33rd running of the Goshen Girls Relays Saturday.
In fact, one of the few people shocked by the news was Wynn himself.
“Yeah, a little surprised,” said Wynn of the selection. “I feel like I’m getting forced into it. There’s a whole lot of better people out there than me for this.”
Mike will be the second person from his household to be named an honorary referee for the girls Goshen Relays. His wife, Lee, was selected for the honor in 2018.
Mike has primarily made his impact as the boys cross country head coach. He just spent his 30th season in that role this past fall, amassing a record of 233-113 in that span.
Along the way, he has coached some of the best runners and teams in program history. Notably, the last three years have been extremely impressive, qualifying for the state meet in all three seasons. It was the first time in program history that they reached that level of the state tournament in three-straight years.
They would finish 13th in 2020, 10th in 2021 and 15th in 2022 at the state finals. They also added Northern Lakes Conference and sectional titles in both 2020 and 2021.
Mike has been the girls head cross country coach for the last 11 seasons as well.
As a student at Goshen, Mike finished third in the 1984 state cross country finals. It’s the third best finish for a GHS runner in state finals history, only trailing a pair of second-place finishes from Jerry Rarick (1946) and Maurie Kline (1973).
This year, Mike has taken on the head boys track coaching responsibilities as well. He’s been on the track coaching staff for the last 29 seasons, helping coach the distance events. Now, Mike oversees all events as the head man in charge.
“It’s something I’m definitely not used to,” said Mike of being the head track coach. “With distance, it’s the same mentality, whether it’s in cross country or track. With coaching track and all the events, it’s overwhelming for me. It’s not a bad thing. It’s been interesting to get to know some of the guys on a different level from last year. With the other kids last year, I would say ‘hey’ and try and help out as much as I could. It’s quite a bit different now.”
Naturally, there have been some growing pains for Mike in the new role.
“Not knowing enough about every other event,” said Mike on the biggest challenge of being head coach. “Not being able to help and see things that somebody that’s been through that situation — whether it’s pole vault, high jump, long jump, sprints, discus, shot put — is tough. Somebody’s that been through it has a lot more insight. I’m just a dumb, old guy that has seen people do things, and I’m trying to give instruction from that.”
Lee has helped out Mike in both the fall and the spring. Notably, she can be seen helping with runners who cross the finish line at both track and cross country events. She’s officially an assistant coach for both cross country teams, while her help during track season is in an unofficial capacity.
“She’s doing pretty much the same up-front things, as far as helping me get time splits and rooting the guys on,” Mike said. “But behind the scenes, the computer work and things like that with our stats, she’s just been huge.”
When asked how many girls Goshen Relays he’s been at, Mike couldn’t recall the exact number. He and Lee have been around the school the majority of their existence, though, with Mike’s coaching career at the school beginning the second year the girls’ relays were held.
Like many others, Mike is hopeful the girls Goshen Relays can return to the prominence it held in its earlier years.
“Maybe we can combine them like a weekend-type of an event where we do one Friday night and one Saturday,” said Mike, referencing to the boys Goshen Relays as well. “That would be a compliment. I think it’s poor timing for a lot of the teams with them gearing up toward the tournament season, so I think a lot of teams are getting out of it and focusing more on rest. I think we’re seeing more and more of that happening.”
Conference championship meets are next week, with the IHSAA state series starting the week after that.