GOSHEN — Football, by nature, is a sport that involves a lot of starting, stopping and changing directions. But what has happened to the Goshen High School team so far this season is nothing the RedHawks could have been totally prepared for.
The RedHawks lost the opening game of the 2020 season with the Fairfield Falcons due to an order by the Elkhart County Health Department shutting down the first week due to COVID-19.
Last week, Goshen got on the gridiron at South Bend Clay posting a 43-6 win over the Colonials.
Now, just about 48 hours before the RedHawks were slated to open the Northern Lakes Conference portion of their season against the newest program in the league — the Mishawaka Cavemen — the season has been sidelined once again.
Goshen school officials released a statement Wednesday evening canceling the Mishawaka game and the scheduled home opener with the NorthWood Panthers on Sept. 11 due to a positive COVID-19 test by a RedHawk player.
“We knew one of the players had been tested and we were waiting for the results,” Goshen coach Kyle Park said. “We found out Wednesday afternoon. I texted the players about 3:20 (p.m.) and told them practice was canceled and more information would follow. Around six o’clock we had a team meeting via Zoom and informed them of the situation.
“The kids were obviously disappointed, but they are resilient and have been all through this.”
GOSHEN STATEMENT
The following is the statement by Goshen Community Schools:
“On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Goshen Community Schools administration was informed that a Goshen High School football student-athlete had tested positively for COVID-19. The positive case was reported to the Elkhart County Health Department by the GHS school nurse as per GCS COVID-19 procedures.
Following discussion among Dr. Steven Hope, GCS Interim Superintendent; Susan Stiffney, RN, Director of Human Resource Services and GCS Safety Officer, Lori Martin Executive Assistant to the Superintendent/PR; Dr. Barry Younghans, GHS Principal; Larry Kissinger, GHS Athletic Director; Wendy Swallow, RN, GHS School Nurse/GCS School Nurse Coordinator; and Kyle Park, GHS Head Football Coach, decisions have been made to ensure the safety of all students, teachers and staff as well as the Goshen community.
Upon the recommendation of ECHD, Goshen High School JV and varsity football players will be required to quarantine for 14 days, since the players are considered close contacts to the student-athlete who tested positive. Quarantine means the players will not attend school, football practices, or any other co-curricular activities during the 14-day quarantine.
The varsity football game scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020, and the JV football game scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020, will be canceled. More information about ticket refunds for the GHS/Mishawaka football game will be released later.
After missing 5-10 days of scheduled practices, IHSAA rules require that student-athletes practice at least 4 days upon return, prior to a competitive game. Since the GHS players will still be in quarantine until late next week, the home football game with NorthWood, scheduled to be played on Friday, September 11, 2020, will also be canceled.
The freshmen football players are not identified to be close contacts, so they may continue to hold practices and play their games as scheduled.
Coach Park is speaking with his student-athletes this evening and he will convey the information listed above to his team. GCS knows how disappointing this must be for the student-athletes who have worked hard to be ready to compete and have looked forward to representing their school. We hope that the community will continue to support the JV and varsity football players during the next 14 days through emails or phone calls, but not visits.
Thank you for continuing to wear a mask, wash your hands, stay physically distanced, and stay away from large gatherings such as cookouts, parties, or sleepovers. It helps all of us in the community.”
A.D. REACTION
“The kids were stunned and obviously disappointed, but they asked some really good questions,” said Kissinger about the meeting with the RedHawk players. “The disappointment of missing the first week, then getting to play a game and now this. It’s like taking two steps forward and three back.
“We have to stay positive and keep in mind that it is better this happened now than at sectional time.”
Park explained to the student-athletes that no one is to blame for this happening.
“I told them no one did anything wrong,” Park said. “We don’t know how this came about and at this point, it really doesn’t matter. What matters now is keeping everyone healthy.”
The coach shared how there will be plans in place for the players to stay in shape both physically and mentally during the quarantine period.
“The biggest thing and probably the hardest is going to be for them to stay away from each other,” Park said. “We can give them the drills to do to stay in physical shape, but football drills are hard to do by yourself. I can’t tell you how much that was emphasized with the players that they have to stay away from each other.”
All of the varsity and JV players and Park are quarantined for the next 14 days. The rest of the coaching staff and the freshman team are not.
“I am included in the quarantine because of where I sitting on the bus,” Park said about the return trip from SB Clay.
“This will really benefit the freshman. They are going to get the benefit of the entire coaching staff working with them. It’s going to be about a 3-1 player to coach ratio.”
There are procedures in place for contact tracing with other players and those guidelines are being followed.
“We started doing contact tracing, and in a sport like football, it just goes on and on,” Kissinger said. “It got to a point where the decision was made to quarantine all of the varsity and JV players.
“It’s the timing of when the contact was — and I’m not sure how all that breakdowns — but parents of Goshen students can be assured the ones that came in contact with the student that tested positive have been quarantined and the ones that didn’t have not been.”
Park admitted thinking something like this happening was a possibility and was quick to praise the efforts of the GCS administrators in handling the situation.
“Every football coach has to be thinking this could happen because there are so many uncontrollable factors,” the coach said. “We can control what happens in school and what happens in practice. Outside of that, we don’t have control.”
